Women's March Madness winners and losers: UNC, Ohio State guards; Louisville dumped

Who says the women’s tournament doesn’t have first-round upsets?

Middle Tennessee must not have liked that narrative, because the Blue Raiders came back from as many as 18 down to shock sixth-seeded Louisville, 71-69. Cinderella tends to dance past midnight when she scores 20 of her 22 points in the second half, as Middle Tennessee guard Savannah Wheeler did against the Cardinals.

Everything else went chalk early Friday, though there were some other scares: seventh-seeded Duke had to come back from a halftime deficit against 10th-seeded Richmond, LSU didn’t look anything like a team ready to win another national championship and eighth-seeded North Carolina had to hang on for a nail-biting 59-56 win over ninth-seeded Michigan State.

Will the evening session go the same? You have to believe that 11th-seeded Texas A&M is feeling all the 11-6 upsets across the men’s and women’s tournaments and will try to conjure some of that magic when it plays sixth-seeded Nebraska.

In the meantime, here are Friday’s winners and losers from the first handful of games.

WINNERS

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina

By halftime, the senior Tar Heel guard — who earlier this season recorded the program’s first-ever triple-double — was just one rebound shy of a double-double, with 10 points and nine rebounds at the break. Ustby grabbed her 10th board, and then some more, finishing with 16 points, 17 rebounds and six assists, helping the Tar Heels hang on for a 59-56 win over Michigan State.

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State

Jacy Sheldon became the eighth Ohio State player to reach 2,000 career points as the Buckeyes beat Maine.

Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon, one of the Buckeyes’ most important players on both ends of the floor, surpassed 2,000 career points early in the game when she finished a layup and converted the three-point play with a free throw. A grad student, Sheldon scored a team-high 19 points, adding four rebounds and four assists, as second-seeded Ohio State beat Maine 80-57 to advance to the second round vs. Duke. Sheldon is the eighth Ohio State player to reach 2,000 career points.

Story continues

Virginia Tech

So much for the fourth-seeded Hokies moping through the first round without three-time ACC player of the year Liz Kitley. Virginia Tech was all business, routing Marshall 92-49 and holding the Thundering Herd to 14.6% (6-of-41) from 3. Even more impressive: Point guard Georgia Amoore, an All-American, sat most of the second quarter in foul trouble. It didn’t matter, as junior guard Matilda Ekh scored 21 and freshman center Clara Strack added 17. Now the question is, can the Hokies hold off an upset bid from fifth-seeded Baylor on Sunday?

LOSERS

Louisville

Deep runs in the NCAA Tournament had become almost a given for the Cardinals, especially under Jeff Walz. Six consecutive trips to the Elite Eight and two Final Four appearances since 2018.

But Louisville hasn’t been able to lock games down all season, and it came back to bite the Cardinals against Middle Tennessee State. Louisville led by 18 with 4:18 left in the second quarter, only to be outscored 51-31 the rest of the way.

“Like coach Walz said, we just had a bad second half. And we’ve been doing that all year,” Olivia Cochran said. “We’ve just got to learn how to be tough. We’ve got to learn how to fight adversity, which we haven’t been doing all season.”

Everyone who wanted to see Hailey Van Lith vs. her old team

See above.

People who like chaos

We were so close to a monumental upset! The defending national champion hasn’t been knocked out in the first round since Tennessee in 2009, but 14th-seeded Rice gave LSU quite the scare Friday.

The Owls, who were so underrated they were seeded 10th in the American Athletic Conference tournament, were within a point of LSU early in the third quarter. They were within single digits for most of the fourth quarter.

“We never for one second quit or looked like we didn’t believe we belonged,” Rice coach Lindsay Edmonds said after the game.

Alas, the basketball gods weren’t in the mood for fun in this game. Clinging to a two-point lead, a layup by Mikaylah Williams with 4:43 left in the third sparked an 11-2 LSU run that effectively sealed the game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Women's March Madness winners, losers: Guards shine; Louisville dumped