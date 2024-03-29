Women's March Madness Sweet 16 Friday schedule, picks: South Carolina, Texas in action

All four of the top seeds in the women's NCAA Tournament remain and two of them are in action Friday.

Undefeated South Carolina will play No. 4 Indiana, while Texas will face No. 4 Gonzaga.

The Gamecocks breezed into the Sweet 16 in dominating fashion and there are few people who are picking the Hoosiers to have a fighting chance. Indiana leads the country in field goal percentage (50.6%) and has a stingy defense, but will that be enough?

Meanwhile, Gonzaga — who advanced to the Sweet 16 along with the men's team — will have to stop a Longhorns squad playing short-handed. Freshman Madison Booker has not shown any nerves in her first tournament.

So who plays when? And who did USA TODAY Sports experts Nancy Armour and Lindsay Schnell pick? Read on:

When does the women's Sweet 16 begin?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet the Oregon State Beavers in the opening game of the Sweet 16 on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the women's Sweet 16

The tournament is being broadcast by ESPN's family of networks. Games can be found on ESPN and ABC.

Friday's Sweet 16 schedule

(All times Eastern)

(2) Notre Dame vs. (3) Oregon State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN | Albany, New York

(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Indiana | 5 p.m. | ESPN | Albany, New York

(2) Stanford vs. (3) NC State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN | Portland, Oregon

(1) Texas vs. (4) Gonzaga | 10 p.m. | ESPN | Portland, Oregon

Friday's Sweet 16 picks

Nancy Armour: Notre Dame, South Carolina, NC State, Gonzaga (Complete bracket)

Lindsay Schnell: Oregon State, South Carolina, NC State, Gonzaga (Complete bracket)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sweet 16 women's schedule, picks for Friday's games