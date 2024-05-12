Women's FA Cup final LIVE! Manchester United vs Tottenham match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Women's FA Cup final LIVE!

Manchester United and Tottenham meet today in the final of the Women’s FA Cup at a sold-out Wembley. One of these clubs will lift their first major piece of silverware this afternoon, when a new name will be appearing on the trophy.

This is a more familiar stage for United, who reached the FA Cup final a year ago when they fell just short against Chelsea. They went some way to avenging that defeat by beating the Blues in the last-four this season, setting up another shot at Wembley glory.

Spurs sit sixth in the Women’s Super League table, one place behind United, and is has been a hugely promising first campaign under Robert Vilahamn. Tottenham have never beaten United, but they were seconds away from doing so just a couple of weeks ago before Maya Le Tissier struck with a stoppage-time equaliser. Follow all the latest updates from Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Women LIVE via Standard Sport’s FA Cup final blog!

Women's FA Cup final updates

Kick-off: 2.30pm BST | Wembley

How to watch: BBC One

Man United team news: Riviere available again

Tottenham team news: Clinton ineligible

Standard Sport prediction

Tottenham team news

11:54 , Matt Verri

Grace Clinton is ineligible for Tottenham against her parent club, but Celin Bizet is available again after made her return from an ankle injury last time out against Everton. She played 12 minutes off the bench, and will be pushing to be involved from the start at Wembley.

Martha Thomas and Drew Spence are fit again too, while Spurs hope to have Amy James-Turner back after she missed the trip to Everton with a “small issue”.

Man United team news

11:47 , Matt Verri

Jayde Riviere provided an injury boost for Manchester United last weekend, featuring for the final 30 minutes on her return to the squad.

Gabby George and Emma Watson are long-term absentees, but there are not believed to be any fresh injury concerns.

Stage is set

11:40 , Matt Verri

Perfect conditions at Wembley!

How to watch Man United vs Tottenham

11:33 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, Sunday’s final will be broadcast live and free-to-air on BBC One. Coverage starts at 1:50pm BST ahead of a 2:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer (both free with a subscription) will offer a live stream service for fans online.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good morning!

11:27 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s FA Cup final between Manchester United and Tottenham!

It’s a big afternoon ahead at a sold-out Wembley, where there will be a new name on the trophy. Neither of these sides have won this competition before.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2:30pm BST!