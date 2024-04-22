Women’s Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, schedule and kick-off times
The Women’s Six Nations continues with England dominant again as they seek a sixth successive competition crown.
The Red Roses have cruised to victory in their first four games of the championship in a good start to life under new head coach John Mitchell.
But France have pushed them close repeatedly over the last few years and will hope to finally return to the top of the table with victory in a grand slam decider on the final weekend.
Evenly-matched quartet Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy will hope to secure a high placing and qualification for the top two tiers of WXV in the autumn as the tournament reaches a conclusion.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the Women’s Six Nations?
The 2024 edition of the championship begins on Saturday 23 March and runs through to Saturday 27 April, with the final round of games all taking place on Super Saturday.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every match of the Women’s Six Nations live on the BBC, with extensive coverage on the broadcaster’s TV channels and digital platforms.
Schedule and fixtures
Round One
Saturday 23 March
Sunday 24 March
Round Two
Saturday 30 March
Sunday 31 March
Round Three
Saturday 13 April
Sunday 14 April
Round Four
Saturday 20 April
Sunday 21 April
Round Five
Saturday 27 April
Wales vs Italy, 12.15pm BST (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)
Ireland vs Scotland, 2.30pm BST (Kingspan Stadium, Belfast)
France vs England, 4.45pm BST (Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux)