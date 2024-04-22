Women’s Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, schedule and kick-off times

England are again leading the way in the Women’s Six Nations (Getty Images)

The Women’s Six Nations continues with England dominant again as they seek a sixth successive competition crown.

The Red Roses have cruised to victory in their first four games of the championship in a good start to life under new head coach John Mitchell.

But France have pushed them close repeatedly over the last few years and will hope to finally return to the top of the table with victory in a grand slam decider on the final weekend.

Evenly-matched quartet Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy will hope to secure a high placing and qualification for the top two tiers of WXV in the autumn as the tournament reaches a conclusion.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Women’s Six Nations?

The 2024 edition of the championship begins on Saturday 23 March and runs through to Saturday 27 April, with the final round of games all taking place on Super Saturday.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every match of the Women’s Six Nations live on the BBC, with extensive coverage on the broadcaster’s TV channels and digital platforms.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Six Nations then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Schedule and fixtures

Round One

Saturday 23 March

France 38-17 Ireland

Wales 18-20 Scotland

Sunday 24 March

Italy 0-48 England

Round Two

Saturday 30 March

Scotland 5-15 France

England 46-10 Wales

Sunday 31 March

Ireland 21-27 Italy

Round Three

Saturday 13 April

Scotland 0-46 England

Ireland 36-5 Wales

Sunday 14 April

France 38-15 Italy

Round Four

Saturday 20 April

England 88-10 Ireland

Italy 10-17 Scotland

Sunday 21 April

Wales 0-40 France

Round Five

Saturday 27 April

Wales vs Italy, 12.15pm BST (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Ireland vs Scotland, 2.30pm BST (Kingspan Stadium, Belfast)

France vs England, 4.45pm BST (Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux)