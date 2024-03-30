Women’s March Madness live updates: Today’s Sweet 16 schedule, NCAA tournament predictions

The women’s NCAA tournament rolls into another day of Sweet 16 games today with four contests on the schedule. The day is headlined by superstar Caitlin Clark and top-seeded Iowa, who play in the afternoon on ABC. JuJu Watkins and No. 1 USC are also in action today, facing No. 5 Baylor. Angel Reese and No. 3 LSU face No. 2 UCLA to start the day, and Paige Bueckers and No. 3 UConn take on No. 7 Duke in the night cap.

Women’s March Madness games are airing on ABC and ESPN today. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along.

Women’s March Madness games today

Here is the full schedule for Saturday’s NCAA women’s tournament games.

(3) LSU vs. (2) UCLA | 1 p.m. | ABC

(1) Iowa vs. (5) Colorado | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

(1) USC vs. (5) Baylor | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

(3) UConn vs. (7) Duke | 8 p.m. | ESPN

When does Caitlin Clark play next?

Caitlin Clark and top-seeded Iowa takes to the court today in Albany, New York, against the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes. They tip off around 3:30 p.m. ET.

