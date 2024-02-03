Everton v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today fixture
Tottenham travel to Everton in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.
Spurs will hope to build on their comeback victory over Brentford midweek as they continue to fight for a top four finish.
Sean Dyche’s side have underperformed this season in terms of their points return given their underlying numbers, with the eighth-most shots in the league, according to fbref.
A goalless draw with Fulham last time out, a third in their last five games, points to a need for a cutting edge in the final third.
Here’s everything you need to know for the match and here are the latest Everton v Tottenham odds and tips.
Kick-off at 12:30pm GMT at Goodison Park
Tottenham can pull level with Arsenal in third with a win before the Gunners face Liverpool on Sunday
Everton eye first league win in six games and require at least a point to move out of the relegation and above Luton
09:09 , Jack Rathborn
11:10 , Chris Wilson
11:03 , Jack Rathborn
09:10 , Jack Rathborn
09:09 , Jack Rathborn
Ange Postecoglou feels there is even more to come from in-form Tottenham forward Richarlison.
Richarlison made it seven goals in as many Premier League matches with the crucial third goal in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Brentford.
Spurs have been without captain Son Heung-min for the last month due to his Asian Cup commitments, but the Brazil international has filled the void and started to repay his £60million price tag following a difficult debut campaign.
