Everton v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today fixture

Tottenham travel to Everton in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

Spurs will hope to build on their comeback victory over Brentford midweek as they continue to fight for a top four finish.

Sean Dyche’s side have underperformed this season in terms of their points return given their underlying numbers, with the eighth-most shots in the league, according to fbref.

A goalless draw with Fulham last time out, a third in their last five games, points to a need for a cutting edge in the final third.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match and here are the latest Everton v Tottenham odds and tips.

Kick-off at 12:30pm GMT at Goodison Park

Tottenham can pull level with Arsenal in third with a win before the Gunners face Liverpool on Sunday

Everton eye first league win in six games and require at least a point to move out of the relegation and above Luton

Is Everton v Tottenham on TV today?

Postecoglou cracks up reporters with joke on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

Is Everton v Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Is Everton v Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Ange Postecoglou says there is more to come from Tottenham forward Richarlison

Ange Postecoglou feels there is even more to come from in-form Tottenham forward Richarlison.

Richarlison made it seven goals in as many Premier League matches with the crucial third goal in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Brentford.

Spurs have been without captain Son Heung-min for the last month due to his Asian Cup commitments, but the Brazil international has filled the void and started to repay his £60million price tag following a difficult debut campaign.

Ange Postecoglou says there is more to come from Tottenham forward Richarlison