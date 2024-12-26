Wolves vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Wolves vs Manchester United LIVE!

Man Utd are in dire need of an improvement heading into their Premier League trip to Wolverhampton on Boxing Day. Ruben Amorim’s side were thrashed by Bournemouth last time out and have already lost four matches since appointing the highly-rated former Sporting CP manager.

Clearly, this is a long-term process and Amorim will be afforded time to restore at least some former glories at Old Trafford. Still, more defeats would only dampen the mood and the initial excitement about Amorim’s appointment already feels a long time ago as it is. Marcus Rashford has been left out of the squad for the fourth match in a row.

Wolves, meanwhile, got a huge new manager bounce last weekend. Vitor Pereira’s side still sit in the relegation zone but thrashed Leicester in his first game in charge to raise hope of potential survival. Indeed, little about what United have done of late would suggest they have much to fear. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Wolves vs Manchester United latest news

Kick-off

TV channel and live stream: Amazon Prime

Wolves team news: No Lemina

Manchester United team news: Rashford left out again

CLOSE! Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

17:56 , Dom Smith

26 mins: Strand Larsen leaps early from the ball into the box, beating Maguire in the air, and nodding a head down which bounces up and is pushed away by a sprawling Onana.

Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

17:53 , Dom Smith

23 mins: Guedes on a solo mission to goal. Struck from range but it flies wide and over.

CLOSE! Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

17:50 , Dom Smith

20 mins: Fernandes plays to his fellow countryman Diogo Dalot, whose curling effort is pushes wide by another Portuguese international, Jose Sa.

Good shot that. Well stopped.

Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

17:49 , Dom Smith

19 mins: Cunha shoots from the free-kick rather than delivering.

Very easily held by Onana.

Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

17:48 , Dom Smith

18 mins: The bulk of possession has been United’s, but Cunha has been the star of the opening 18 minutes and picks up a free-kick as he is felled by Bruno Fernandes, who is booked.

17:46 , Dom Smith

16 mins: Superb football by Wolves. Doherty should cross, but instead he shoots, and Onana is able to gather.

Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

17:44 , Dom Smith

14 mins: Mazraoui has made a bright start here but can’t turn away from Cunha. Goal-kick to Wolves.

Pereira busy pointing his Wolves players all over the place from the sideline.

Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

17:40 , Dom Smith

10 mins: Maguire’s long cross-field ball looks a good one, but Dalot is adjudged to have crossed the line as he stomachs it down. Wolves waste the subsequent throw-in.

Speedy start to the game, but it’s become it tad bitty now.

Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

17:34 , Dom Smith

5 mins: Leny Yoro picks up the first booking of the evening as he fells the tricky Matheus Cunha.

Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

17:34 , Dom Smith

4 mins: United have made a bright start, and so have Wolves, who look better in a back three since Pereira replaced O’Neil has manager.

Fernandes and Hojlund taking it in turns to press for the visitors.

KICK OFF

17:30 , Dom Smith

1min: Underway, then, at Molineux!

Pre-match thoughts from Ruben Amorim

17:22 , Matt Verri

The Man United boss has been speaking ahead of kick-off, laying out what he wants from his side this evening.

"We have to be clear with our identity"



Not long now!

17:18 , Matt Verri

Just over ten minutes to go until kick-off at Molineux.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira got off the mark in his first match in charge with a big win over Leicester.

He now takes his place in the home dugout for the first time, fans with renewed belief since Pereira arrived. Could be a real test for Man United.

Leaky at the back

17:11 , Matt Verri

In Man United’s last six games in all competitions, they have conceded 14 goals.

Not hard to see where the problems have been, and a fair few of those have come from set-pieces.

Sure that will something Wolves will be looking to target this evening.

Around the grounds...

17:04 , Matt Verri

It’s full-time in the 3pm kick-offs. Big, big win for Fulham at Stamford Bridge, and more misery for Tottenham.

Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 1-2 Fulham

Newcastle 3-0 Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Tottenham

Southampton 0-1 West Ham

How it stands...

16:57 , Matt Verri

Victory for Wolves would lift them out of the relegation zone - they are currently two points off Leicester in 17th.

Man United, meanwhile, are 14th as it stands. Miserable season for them so far.

A win here, though, could be enough to lift them into the top half for now.

Amorim on Christmas schedule

16:44 , Matt Verri

Ruben Amorim has little interest in discussing the hectic festive period, as he experiences the packed fixture list for the first time.

“I just want to win,” the Man United boss said.

“I don’t care about Christmas, nothing. I’m just focused on we need to win the next match and that’s the only thing. It’s very good for the fans and we adapt.

“We are privileged so we can play on Boxing Day too to give some happiness to the fans, and we want so bad to win another game.”

In the building!

16:34 , Matt Verri

The visitors have arrived at Molineux...

Rashford left out again

16:25 , Matt Verri

Marcus Rashford left out of the Man United squad for the fourth match in a row. Really does feel like the end of his time at the club.

Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes start behind Rasmus Hojlund, while Leny Yoro is back in the starting lineup and Matthijs de Ligt returns to the squad after illness.

Wolves team news

16:18 , Matt Verri

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, J.Gomes, Guedes, Cunha, Larsen

Subs: Johnstone, Dawson, Meupiyou, Lima, Doyle, R.Gomes, Bellegarde, Forbs, Hwang

Man United team news

16:18 , Matt Verri

Man United XI: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot, Fernandes, Amad, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, De Ligt, Evans, Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer, Garnacho, Antony, Zirkzee

16:05 , Alex Young

Team news is imminent from Molineux. Will Rashford return to the squad?

Pereira backs Amorim to be a success

15:55 , Alex Young

New Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira has backed Manchester United counterpart, and fellow Portuguese, Ruben Amorim to be a success in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have been up and down since the arrival of 39-year-old Amorim last month, losing heavily at home to Bournemouth on Sunday following their derby victory over Manchester City.

Pereira acknowledged it took him a while to join the English top flight due to "bad steps" in his career but is now relishing the challenge ahead and the clash with compatriot Amorim, who he thinks will make his mark at United.

"We never played against each other because I am a lot older," 56-year-old Pereira said.

"I took a lot of time to arrive here (in England), because I made maybe bad steps in my career and missed opportunities to come sooner.

"Amorim is the new generation of Portuguese coach with a lot of talent and communication, tactical, strategical talent and I believe he will do a very good work in the Premier League."

15:46 , Alex Young

Wolves have lost the last four on the spin against Manchester United, but scored three late on in this fixtures last season to draw 3-3 before Kobbie Mainoo scored a 97th-minute winner.

More of the same today? This could be anything.

Amorim delivers the latest on Rashford

15:39 , Alex Young

Ruben Amorim says Marcus Rashford's exile from Manchester United matchday squads will continue until the "right moment", but has offered hope to the forward over a return.

The Portuguese tactician left the 27-year-old - as well as Alejandro Garnacho - at home for the 2-1 derby-day win over Manchester City, explaining it was a technical decision not based on injury or indiscipline.

Though whilst the Argentina international earned an immediate recall for the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss at the hands of Tottenham and then the Premier League defeat against Bournemouth at the weekend, the United no.10 remains on the sidelines.

This came on the back of Rashford conducting an interview in which he revealed his wish to leave his boyhood club and seek a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

Confirming that Rashford “wants to play” ahead of Man United’s Boxing Day clash against Wolves, Amorim has given a clear indication that he will continue to not consider the forward in his selection process.

“Normal situation. When I feel that it is the right moment, I will change something,” he told reporters. “Until then, I will continue to think what is the best for the team.”

Wolves vs Manchester United prediction

15:27 , Alex Young

It is difficult to be confident of United beating anyone at the moment, with that dramatic derby win over Manchester City a rare bright moment.

Amorim’s side look incredibly vulnerable at the back against almost every team they play, and a Wolves side with renewed confidence after the change of manager could cause them problems.

Draw, 1-1.

Man Utd team news

15:19 , Alex Young

Ruben Amorim must today decide whether to give Marcus Rashford a chance to impress today.

Rashford has been left out for the last three matches, with Amorim recently questioning the forward’s decision to give an interview after he was dropped for the Manchester derby.

He is unlikely to start, even if he does come back into the squad. Rasmus Hojlund is to return to the starting lineup, after Joshua Zirkzee again failed to impress against Bournemouth.

Amorim could opt to make changes in midfield after a poor display last time out, with Casemiro an option to come in having not featured much in recent weeks and Kobbie Mainoo largely struggling for form.

Matthijs de Ligt is expected to recover from illness and could start in the back three, with Leny Yoro also in contention to feature.

Harry Maguire is the most likely to drop to the bench, while Noussair Mazraoui should return to his preferred wing-back role.

Wolves team news

15:12 , Alex Young

Pereira made four changes in his first match in charge at Wolves and they paid off, with Goncalo Guedes and Rodrigo Gomes, two of those to come in, scoring in the first-half. The pair will hope to keep their places in the starting lineup.

Mario Lemina was ruled out of that win with a minor calf issue, but is likely to be in contention to face United.

Where to watch Wolves vs Manchester United

15:04 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of an 5.30pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website or app.

Free highlights: In the UK, Match of the Day broadcasts on BBC One at 10:40pm GMT tonight

Welcome

14:59 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Wolves and Manchester United.

It’s been a tough start to life at United for Ruben Amorim, who heads to Molineux off the back of a damaging home defeat to Bournemouth.

Wolves should prove easier opponents on paper, but new manager Vitor Pereira oversaw a 3-0 win over Leicester in his first game, creating a newfound confidence for the hosts.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm.