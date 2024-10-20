Wolves vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Manchester City return to Premier League duties this afternoon following the latest international break as they travel to take on winless Wolves.

Pep Guardiola’s side remain unbeaten so far this season but two consecutive draws before their 3-2 comeback win over Fulham last time out saw them overtaken by in-form Liverpool at the top-flight summit.

Still, the champions will no doubt be heavy favourites against a Wolves side still without a win in the league this season and recently thrashed by Brentford 5-3 as the pressure grows on under-fire manager Gary O’Neil.

With Liverpool hosting Chelsea later and Arsenal already losing to Bournemouth this weekend, today could present a strong chance for City to reaffirm their title credentials.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wolves vs Man City is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off time today on Sunday October 20, 2024.

Molineux in Wolverhampton will host the match.

Where to watch Wolves vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Wolves vs Man City team news

Yerson Mosquera, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic and Hwang Hee-chan are all set to miss the game for Wolves as O’Neil deals with a mounting injury crisis, though youngster Bastien Meupiyou is back in contention.

City, meanwhile, will remain without Kevin De Bruyne due to his groin problem, though Nathan Ake could be involved in the squad after returning to training following a hamstring injury suffered on international duty with the Netherlands last month. He is not ready to start, however. Rodri and Oscar Bobb are long-term absentees.

Key absentee: Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss Manchester City’s trip to Wolves on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)

Wolves vs Man City prediction

Wolves beat City 2-1 at Molineux early last season but it’s incredibly difficult to see it happening again here given the respective form of the two sides so far this term.

Man City to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wolves wins: 50

Draws: 25

Man City wins: 55

Wolves vs Man City match odds

Wolves to win: 9/1

Draw: 5/1

Man City to win: 2/7

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).