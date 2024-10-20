Wolves vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Erling Haaland starts

Manchester City travel to Wolves in the early Sunday kick-off in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s side will hope to keep pace in the title race, with Liverpool topping the table before the international break.

Gary O’Neill’s team will be desperate for a result to move away from their place at the bottom of the table, after just one point from seven games so far. And a 2-1 win last season against the champions provides hope of another upset here.

Guardiola admitted “part of me is leaving” after news that sporting director Txiki Begiristain will depart the club after the current campaign, while also playing down reports of negotiations with the FA over the England job before Thomas Tuchel was appointed.

The champions are sweating on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and could go top before Liverpool face Chelsea in the late kick-off.

Follow live updates from the Premier League clash below as Wolves host Man City:

Wolves vs Man City

Wolves host Manchester City in the Premier League with kick off at 2pm

The champions were stunned here last season with Hwang Hee-chan’s grabbing the winner

Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Bueno, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Andre; Gomes, Lemina, Cunha, Strand Larsen

City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Manchester City FC

Match facts

13:32 , Chris Wilson

Wolves won this fixture 2-1 last season, though they haven’t won consecutive home league meetings with Manchester City since a run of three between 1982 and 1996.

Wolves have so far failed to win any of their opening seven games of a league season for the first time since 2004/05, when the club was in the Championship. Only in three previous campaigns have they had a longer winless run from the start of a league season: 1922/23 (8), 1926/27 (10), and 1983/84 (14).

Wolves are the only side to lose all of their home games in the Premier League this season. Never before in their league history have they lost their opening four home games of a campaign.

Matheus Cunha has lost each of the last four Premier League games in which he has scored, including all three this season.

What the managers are saying

13:25 , Chris Wilson

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil says that he has “100 per cent faith in myself and the playing group to show everyone we can compete at the level”.

“[i’m] really confident and really comfortable I can help the group in this moment and turn things around,” he added.

“We sit here seven games in with one point. If you don’t look into the depths of how and why it looks like a disaster.

“But, if you do take the time to look into the situation and the fixtures you will easily see there is enough there to have a real clear view we can turn this around.”

“The Brentford game was a shock. If we’re not at it, it’s not just the top teams that will beat you. It can’t happen. We conceded some goals that were almost unexplainable.”

On the challenge facing his side today, he said: “The key [last season] was discipline, counter-attacking and fight. It’s a tough game I’m looking forward to. We have to perform in a way to unite the fans.”

13:20 , Chris Wilson

Ahead of the game, Guardiola insisted that “Wolves is my priority, and my players – how they come back from the international teams”.

“That is my only concern.

He added that “it is always tough” against Wolves –“they’ve got less points than they deserve”.

On his future, he added: “I said many times I didn’t take a decision already and when I take it, I will inform you 100 per cent.

“That’s why there is no news, and I don’t have to add anything else.”

The Catalan went on to say that “still I like coming here every morning to work, I love it”.

“Thinking about Wolves, and what are the messages that I have to tell them, the images I have to see, the training sessions I have to prepare – still I like it. And this is the main reason that I’m a manager.

“When I don’t feel this, it’s not just leaving Man City, I would not be a manager, I would not train, that’s for sure!”

Guardiola’s future

13:15 , Chris Wilson

With the announcement of Begiristain’s departure, perhaps the most intriguing question surrounds the future of Guardiola himself.

The Spaniard was teammates with Begiristain at club level and worked with the former Barcelona winger during his time managing the Catalan club, with Begiristain influential in appointing Guardiola as Barca manager in 2008.

Begiristain later joined City as director of football and played a key part in bringing Guardiola to the club in 2016.

With Guardiola out of contract at the end of the summer, questions remain over his immediate future. Varuious reports have suggested that he could leave the club at the end of the season, though others suggest that Guardiola could be tempted to stay – perhaps out of defiance – depending on the outcome of the case against City’s 115 charges.

Guardiola’s eight seasons in charge of City is far longer than any of his other managerial tenures, having been at Barca between 2008 and 2012, and Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016.

13:10 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola admits part of him will leave Manchester City next summer with the departure of sporting director Txiki Begiristain.

But the City manager maintains he has not made a decision about his own future, even though he admits an interest in international football.

Guardiola, winner of six Premier League titles and the Champions League in his eight years at the Etihad Stadium, is out of contract at the end of the season.

13:05 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola insists he is as passionate about football as ever – so much so he is sometimes embarrassed by his own touchline antics.

Manchester City’s inspirational boss often cuts a frenetic figure in the technical area, which he says comes from his emotional involvement in games and the club.

Despite recurring speculation over whether this might be his last season at the Etihad Stadium, he insists he has lost none of his drive and determination to succeed.

Team news

13:00 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola has made three changes to the side that beat Fulham 3-2 last time out.

In defence, Manuel Akanji drops out for John Stones. In midfield, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are replaced by Jeremy Doku – who scored against Fulham – and summer signing Savinho.

Team news

12:55 , Chris Wilson

Wolves have made two changes to the side that lost 5-3 to Brentford before the international break.

In goal, Jose Sa replaces Sam Johnstone, while in defence, Santiago Bueno comes in and Carlos Forbs drops to the bench as Wolves move to a back five.

Line-ups

12:48 , Chris Wilson

Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Bueno, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Lemina, Andre, Cunha, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Forbs, Bellegarde, Guedes, Lima.

City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Ake, Grealish, Akanji, Nunes, Foden, O’Reilly, McAtee

12:35 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola would be prepared to advise Manchester City when the club begin their search for his successor. City’s serial-winning manager is in the final year of his contract and speculation over his future is rife.

The Catalan insists he is yet to make a decision on whether or not he will extend his stay into a 10th season at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet when the time comes to depart, he would be willing to offer the club his thoughts on the person to take over, although he would not expect to help.

Head-to-head

12:30 , Chris Wilson

The two sides have met a total of 130 times, with the first meeting dating back to 1899.

Overall, City have won 55, Wolves have won 50, and 25 matches have ended as draws.

Last season, Wolves won 2-1 at the Molineux before suffering a 5-1 defeat at the Etihad in early May.

12:25 , Chris Wilson

It’s still early days in the Premier League, but here’s the report on a potentially pivotal evening on the south coast yesterday...

Mikel Arteta lamented the “impossible task” faced by Arsenal following William Saliba’s red card as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth to miss the chance to go top of the Premier League.

The defender was dismissed after 30 minutes following a VAR review for hauling down striker Evanilson near the halfway line and denying him a clear run on goal.

It set the stage for a first league loss this season for Arteta’s side who conceded a second-half rocket to Ryan Christie before Justin Kluivert’s late penalty, though the story could have been different had Gabriel Martinelli not fired a golden chance straight at goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga moments before the Scot’s opener.

Friday 18 October 2024 16:22 , Jack Rathborn

Pep Guardiola refused to say whether he was approached over the England job before the Football Association appointed Thomas Tuchel, as he wished the German “the very best” in charge of the national team.

The Independent reported that Guardiola was seen as the top choice for the England job following Gareth Southgate’s resignation and the FA were prepared to wait for the Manchester City boss ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

However, talks between the FA and Tuchel accelerated earlier this month after initial contact was made in August and the German will take charge in January with interim Lee Carsley overseeing next month’s camp.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham revealed at Tuchel’s unveiling that “approximately 10 candidates” were interviewed, including some from England, although Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said he was not contacted.

Head to head record favours City

12:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have won seven of the last eight league meetings, scoring a total of 25 goals in those games. Their only defeat during that period was by 2-1 at Molineux last season.

Can Wolves beat Man City again?

12:10 , Mike Jones

Wolves are aiming to win consecutive home league games against Manchester City for the first time since a run of three between 1982 and 1996.

City have dropped points in three of their six Premier League visits to Molineux.

Friday 18 October 2024 15:51 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester City have been dealt an injury set-back with Kevin De Bruyne unable to start their fixture against Wolves as the Premier League resumes after the international break.

De Bruyne had missed the last five matches in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side, and has asked not to be considered for Belgium duty across the next couple of months as he balances a busy schedule ahead of the Club World Cup next summer.

And while there were hopes that he may be fit to feature fully as the champions travel to Molineux for a meeting with Wolves, Guardiola on match eve provided an unencouraging update on the fitness of the Belgian and teammate Nathan Ake.

Wolves vs Man City early team news

12:00 , Mike Jones

Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan misses out after injuring his ankle playing for South Korea joining Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic, Yerson Mosquera and Boubacar Traore on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are definitely without Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Oscar Bobb with the latter two long-term absentees.

Nathan Ake remains a doubt.

Good afternoon!

10:04 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action as Manchester City travel to the midlands to face Wolves in Sunday’s early kick off.

The champions were given a boost yesterday as title rivals Arsenal slipped up with a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth after William Saliba was sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity when he dragged down forward Evanlison.

If City triumph at Molineux today they will move to the top of the table ahead of Liverpool’s crucial clash with Chelsea. It’s an equally important encounter for Wolves.

They’re struggling in the table, sitting 19th having collected just one point from their first seven matches. Manager Gary O’Neil is under pressure but taking points off the reigning champions will be a big success.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and latest updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 2pm.