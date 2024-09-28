Is Wolves vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool travel to Wolves in Saturday’s late match in the Premier League, with kick-off at 5.30pm BST at the Molineux Stadium.

The Reds have had a good fortnight since the loss to Nottingham Forest, beating AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro before a 3-0 win against Bournemouth at Anfield last weekend and ____ against West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Arne Slot’s side remain near the top of the Premier League table after five matches of the Dutchman’s tenure, and a win today would help to further solidify their title credentials.

Wolves have had a contrasting start to their season, with Gary O’Neil’s side sitting bottom of the league with just one point gained and 14 goals conceded.

While a win this afternoon would lift the mood at the Molineux, it is difficult to see the home side troubling a Liverpool side that is enjoying its development under their new manager.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Wolves vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday, 28 September, at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with the build-up starting from 5pm BST.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Wolves will be without Yerson Mosquera after the Colombia defender had to be stretchered off against Aston Villa. He will likely be replaced by Santiago Bueno in central defence.

The midfield and attack will likely remain the same as it was against Villa, with Mario Lemina, João Gomes, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Matheus Cunha having cemented their places in the starting eleven.

In addition, new signing Jørgen Strand Larsen will likely start up front once more.

For Liverpool, Arne Slot has no new injury concerns after the game against West Ham. Alisson is targeting a return for this weekend, though Slot may be forced to go with Caoimhin Kelleher again in goal.

Federico Chiesa could play after featuring against West Ham in midweek, though he is unlikely to start ahead of Salah and the in-form Diaz.

In defence, the usual quartet will likely start, as will Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis MacAllister in midfield. It remains to be seen whether slot will once again favour Darwin Nunez up front over ex-Wolves man Diogo Jota.

Predicted lineups

Wolves XI: Johnstone; Semedo, Bueno, Dawson, Ait-Nouri; Andre; Bellgarde, Gomes, Lemina, Cunha; Strand Larsen.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, MacAllister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez.

Odds

Wolves 11/2

Draw 16/5

Liverpool 1/4

Prediction

Liverpool will have enough to come through the match unscathed, piling further misery on to Wolves and cementing their own place near the top of the Premier League. Wolves 0-2 Liverpool.

