Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE: Score and latest updates as Salah penalty puts Reds back ahead against strugglers

Liverpool face Wolves in today’s late kick-off at the Molineux, with Arne Slot’s side looking to retain a place near the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds convincingly beat Bournemouth last time out, recovering from a 1-0 loss to Forest by putting three past their opponents, with Luis Diaz scoring a double.

Wolves took the lead against Aston Villa in their Midlands derby last week, only to lose 3-1 thanks to late goals from Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran. Gary O’Neil’s side currently sit bottom of the league, with just one point gained and 14 goals conceded, and are looking for their first win of the season in what will surely be a difficult game against Slot’s developing Liverpool team.

Follow the score and all the action from the Premier League match below.

Wolves v Liverpool LIVE

Wolves host Liverpool | Live on Sky Sports

Arne Slot’s Reds looking to keep up pressure on City at the top of the table

Basement club Wolves desperately need a boost after sluggish start to season

61’ GOAL! Salah gives Liverpool the lead after Semedo brought down Jota [WOL 1-2 LIV]

56’ GOAL! Ait-Nouri levels it after a defensive mix-up from Liverpool [WOL 1-1 LIV]

50’ CLOSE! Salah misses an open net after Lemina’s poor pass across goal [WOL 0-1 LIV]

47’ GOAL! Konate heads Liverpool in front just before half-time [WOL 0-1 LIV]

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 1 - 2 Liverpool FC

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

19:13 , Chris Wilson

81 mins

Salah wins a corner after bursting into the box, but he’s got a lot more urgency than his teammates at the moment. Robertson swings in the set-piece but Lemina heads clear, before Gravenberch does well to skip past a challenge in the area but then messes up the pass.

19:10 , Chris Wilson

78 mins

Better from the away side as Salah lays off a simple pass to Jones, who fizzes in a low shot that Johnstone gets down to save.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

19:08 , Chris Wilson

77 mins

Some poor decision-making from both sides results in Liverpool making a mistake when they really should’ve scored. Semedo’s shot is charged down by Jones and Salah is clean through just past halfway. He opts to try and play the early through ball but he plays it straight to an orange shirt! Wasteful.

Wolves bring on Doyle for Bueno.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

19:05 , Chris Wilson

75 mins

Andre tries to thread another audacious through ball into Forbs, but Alisson was alert to it. The home side are keeping possession far better at the moment.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

19:03 , Chris Wilson

73 mins

Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones come on for Diaz and Szoboszlai.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

19:03 , Chris Wilson

72 mins

Much better from Wolves as Andre wins possession and they sweep it wide to Forbs. He cuts inside Alexander-Arnold to shoot, but Konate has tracked back and slides in to divert the shot behind.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

19:01 , Chris Wilson

69 mins

Still fairly pedestrian from Liverpool. They’re playing as if they’re 3-1 up in the 93rd minute, but it seems to be working so far.

Their first injection of pace in a little while sees them win a corner.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

18:59 , Chris Wilson

67 mins

Liverpool are still guilty of some sloppy passes, but Wolves can’t take advantage yet. Cunha is the latest to pick up a loose pass, but he fires wide from distance.

Hee-Chan Hwang replaces Strand Larsen.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

18:55 , Chris Wilson

65 mins

Half a chance for Salah as Mac Allister wins possession and Liverpool break. They feed it to the Egyptian on the right, and he cuts in and hits a tame shot at Johnstone.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

18:54 , Chris Wilson

63 mins

Konate is booked for sliding in on Cunha. Wolves may have given up the second goal easily, but they look like they’ve got some confidence from their goal.

GOAL! Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

18:52 , Chris Wilson

61 min

GOAL! Salah steps up and sends Johnstone the wrong way! 2-1.

Wolves 1-1 Liverpool

18:51 , Chris Wilson

57 mins

PENALTY! It’s all happening now.

Alexander-Arnold floats in a cross and it looks like Jota will get a head to it, but he’s dragged down by Semedo! Stone wall again.

GOAL! Wolves 1-1 Liverpool

18:49 , Chris Wilson

56 mins

GOAL! Out of nowhere, Wolves are level!

It’s a mess from Liverpool in truth, too. It begins with brilliant work from Lemina, who breaks free in his half and feeds Cunha. The Brazilian tries to thread the ball to Strand Larsen, but Konate is covering. However, the Frenchman doesn’t deal with it properly and the Wolves man nips in to steal the ball and pass across to Forbs.

The sub stumbles as he tries to hit it under a challenge and the ball rolls to Ait-Nouri, who bundles it into the back of the net!

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:45 , Chris Wilson

54 mins

Still very easy for Liverpool to control this one, even if they haven’t really left first gear. Wolves’ problem is illustrated perfectly as Johnstone collects a cross and there are no options for him to offload the ball to.

Wolves do mount an attack, but Cunha’s cross comes back off himself and off for a corner.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:43 , Chris Wilson

51 mins

Bellegarde comes off for Carlos Forbs as Gary O’Neil makes his first throw of the dice.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:41 , Chris Wilson

49 mins

CLOSE!

Johnstone is out of his goal and Lemina gives the ball straight to Salah with a horrible pass across his area, but the Egyptian is forced to take it first-time with his weaker foot and he can’t find the target.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:39 , Chris Wilson

47 mins

Cunha is irritated as he beats two men on the wing but the referee deems the ball to have been out of play. The second half has started in much the same way as the first went.

Bellegarde tries to clip in a cross but it hits the side-netting.

KICK-OFF! Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:36 , Chris Wilson

The home side get the second half started.

HT: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:34 , Chris Wilson

The two sides are re-emerging from the Molineux tunnel, so we’ll be back underway soon.

HT: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:32 , Chris Wilson

There have been some suggestions that Wolves’ position and points tally may not be representative of how they’ve played this season, though they’ve offered very little so far this half.

Liverpool haven’t played particularly well, but they’re ahead and also had the best chances overall – they should really be 2-0 up and out of sight.

The away side have a big task on their hands to turn this around, even if Liverpool are a little out of sorts.

HT: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:27 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:22 , Chris Wilson

The referee brings the first half to an end at the Molineux, and Liverpool go into the break with a one-goal advantage.

Both sides struggled to impact the game for large parts of the first period, but the half ends with Konate rising high to head his side into the lead.

Hardly a classic, but an interesting second half to come. Liverpool are top of the league as it stands.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:20 , Chris Wilson

48 mins

Bellegarde tries to find a way through but he’s dispossessed. Rather than fly forward for the quick counter, Liverpool are happy to keep the ball and see the half through.

GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:19 , Chris Wilson

47 mins

GOAL! And the away side are ahead!

They’ve played a few balls into the box, but this one changes things! Jota takes his man on down the left and hooks in a great cross – Ibrahima Konate is there to rise highest and power a header downwards and past Johnstone.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:17 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

There’ll be four minutes of added time here.

It’s Liverpool finishing the half on top at the moment.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:16 , Chris Wilson

44 mins

There’s a real lull in activity at the Molineux as the half draws to a close. The home side try and launch a counter, with Cunha bursting into the Liverpool half and to the box, but there’s no support and he loses out.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:13 , Chris Wilson

42 mins

Both sides are still guilty of wasting possession and potential chances, with both also using tactical fouls to disrupt the flow of the game.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:12 , Chris Wilson

38 mins

CLOSE! How has this not gone in?!

Van Dijk finds Robertson with a superb through ball, and the Scot’s cross is equally as brilliant. It’s put between Toti and the ‘keeper, and it’s straight to Szoboszlai, but he can only direct his effort right at Johnstone, and he makes a great save.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:08 , Chris Wilson

36 mins

Ait-Nouri fizzes a ball across the box but there’s nobody there to convert, and Alisson collects. Wolves can’t seem to recover that early tempo that they showed.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:06 , Chris Wilson

34 mins

Jota comes in from behind on Lemina, with his foot going down his Achilles, and the Gabonese midfielder stays down for treatment.

The Liverpool man is given a yellow card after a brief VAR check.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:04 , Chris Wilson

32 mins

That free-kick was the first shot on target so far (to provide some indication of the kind of match it’s been).

It’s still pretty stop-start at the Molineux, with little happening of note.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:02 , Chris Wilson

30 mins

Liverpool look to have settled now and they’re on top at the moment. They’ve just won a free-kick near the edge of the box as Andre lunges in on Mac Allister.

It’ll be Alexander-Arnold to take – and he fires it straight at Johnstone.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:59 , Chris Wilson

28 mins

Alexander-Arnold plays a brilliant early cross in, but Jota narrowly misses it. Better from Liverpool.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:58 , Chris Wilson

75 mins

Liverpool win a corner and it’s Alexander-Arnold to deliver, but it’s a poor ball in. Liverpool come again but Wolves are making life difficult for them, and Johnstone eventually gets it clear.

Not a lot happening for Arne Slot’s side yet, but they’ve grown into it over the last five minutes or so.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:54 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

Bellegarde is dispossessed in his own half and the ball is played to Salah, but his cross is poor.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:52 , Chris Wilson

21 mins

Two half-chances for Wolves in as many minutes. The first comes after great work from Semedo, who beats three men on the touchline and delivers a dangerous cross that Alisson has to come out and punch away. It is almost cleared but Lemina dispossesses Diaz and puts another inviting cross in, which is headed away.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:50 , Chris Wilson

19 mins

A pass back to the centre-back from Bellegarde draws an irritated reaction from the crowd. He tries to take on Konate next time, but loses out.

Liverpool lose possession quickly though – they haven’t quite got to grips with this game yet.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:47 , Chris Wilson

17 mins

The attempts to play it out from the back go wrong and Liverpool win a corner. Robertson gets a second chance to deliver and it’s a good ball in, but Wolves manage to deal with it.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:45 , Chris Wilson

14 mins

Diaz’s ball is caught by Johnstone, and Wolves counter, but Bellegarde’s cross has too much on it for Strand Larsen.

No big chances for either side yet.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:43 , Chris Wilson

12 mins

Muted shouts for a penalty as Salah is dragged down in a tangle with Bueno as they fought to get to Robertson’s cross, but nothing doing for the referee.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:41 , Chris Wilson

11 mins

Salah curls in an inviting cross as Jota’s making the diagonal run, but it just misses the foot of the Portuguese forward.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:40 , Chris Wilson

9 mins

Cunha tries to get in behind the away defence but van Dijk is equal to it. Liverpool try and break but Szobozslai’s ball to Salah is sloppy.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:38 , Chris Wilson

7 mins

Wolves haven’t started badly, and they work a decent combination in midfield between Bellegarde and Ait-Nouri before he latter is fouled. His set-piece delivery is easily dealt with.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:37 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

Alexander-Arnold is given an early booking for kicking the ball away after he’d made a foul.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:35 , Chris Wilson

4 mins

Finally a decent half-chance as Wolves attack, with the ball flicked on to Bellegarde before his cross is cut out by van Dijk.

Moments later, the Frenchman snaps at a shot and it’s right at Alisson.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:34 , Chris Wilson

3 mins

Van Dijk attempts the long ball over the top to Salah, but it runs to Johnstone. Not much action at the start of this one.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:32 , Chris Wilson

1 min

Wolves look to make a quick start and they’re on the attack straight away, but it isn’t troubling the Liverpool defence.

KICK-OFF! Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:31 , Chris Wilson

The away side get us underway.

Wolves v Liverpool LIVE

17:27 , Chris Wilson

The sides are in the tunnel and we’re approaching kick-off. Liverpool will go top of the league with a win today remember.

Wolves would climb from bottom to 16th with a win.

17:20 , Chris Wilson

Wolves match facts

17:15 , Chris Wilson

The home side have lost more Premier League games against Liverpool than they have vs any other opponent – 16.

Wolves have lost 14 of their last 15 against the Reds in the league, with the exception being a 3-0 home win in February 2023.

Gary O’Neil’s side are without a league win so far this season, having drawn one game and lost four. Only in 2003/04 (first seven) and 2019/20 (first six) have they gone longer without a victory from the start of a Premier League campaign.

No Premier League side is on a longer run without a clean sheet than Wolves, who have conceded in each of their last 17 league matches.

Since the start of last season, Matheus Cunha has been involved in more Premier League goals for Wolves than any other player, with 21 – 14 goals and 7 assists.

Liverpool match facts

17:08 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool have won five of their last six Premier League games, keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

In addition, the Reds have kept a clean sheet in 65 per cent of their Premier League games against Wolves.

Arne Slot’s side have conceded the fewest goals of any Premier League side so far this season (just one), while no team has shipped more than Wolves’s 14.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s assist against Bournemouth last weekend was his 59th in the Premier League, moving him level with teammate Andrew Robertson for most assists by a defender in the competition’s history.

Luis Díaz has been involved in six goals in his last four Premier League appearances, scoring five and assisting one. He’s scored a brace in two of his last three for the Reds.

Premier League results

17:01 , Chris Wilson

Here are the other results from around the Premier League then, as we approach the final match of the day.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester City

Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City

Chelsea 4-2 Brighton

Brentford 1-1 West Ham

Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Fulham

Wolves v Liverpool head-to-head

16:50 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool and Wolves have played a total of 116 matches, with the first taking place in September 1894. Liverpool have won 61, with Wolves winning 37 and the other 18 matches ending in draws.

The Reds won both matches last season, winning 3-1 at the Molineux in September 2023 before securing a 2-0 victory at Anfield on the final dauy of the season.

Team news

16:26 , Chris Wilson

Arne Slot has made two changes to the side that eased past Bournemouth last week in that 3-0 victory.

Alisson returns in place of Kelleher in goal, while in attack Darwin Nunez drops to the bench in favour of Diogo Jota.

Team news

16:21 , Chris Wilson

Wolves have made two changes to the side that lost that Midlands derby last weekend. They’re both in defence, with the injured Mosquera being replaced by Santiago Bueno, and Craig Dawson replaced by Toti Gomes.

Team news

16:18 , Chris Wilson

Wolves XI: Johnstone; Semedo, Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Andre, Gomes, Lemina; Bellegarde, Cunha, Stand Larsen.

Subs: Sa, Doherty, Hwang, Gomes, Forbs, Doyle, Sarabia, Guedes, Pond.

✌️ Two changes from #AVLWOL

➡️ Bueno and Toti in to start at CB



Our line-up to face @LFC.



🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/1UqU5OIc6H — Wolves (@Wolves) September 28, 2024

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szobozslai, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.

Team news is HERE 📋👊 #WOLLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2024

Team news

16:12 , Chris Wilson

The line-ups are just a few minutes away...

Prediction

16:10 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool will have enough to come through the match unscathed, piling further misery on to Wolves and cementing their own place near the top of the Premier League.

Wolves 0-2 Liverpool.

Predicted line-ups

16:02 , Chris Wilson

Wolves XI: Johnstone; Semedo, Bueno, Dawson, Ait-Nouri; Andre; Bellgarde, Gomes, Lemina, Cunha; Strand Larsen.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, MacAllister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez.

Odds:

Wolves 11/2

Draw 16/5

Liverpool 1/4

Wolves team news

15:55 , Chris Wilson

Wolves will be without Yerson Mosquera after the Colombia defender had to be stretchered off against Aston Villa. He will likely be replaced by Santiago Bueno in central defence.

The midfield and attack will likely remain the same as it was against Villa, with Mario Lemina, João Gomes, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Matheus Cunha having cemented their places in the starting eleven.

In addition, new signing Jørgen Strand Larsen will likely start up front once more.

Liverpool team news

15:50 , Chris Wilson

For Liverpool, Arne Slot has no new injury concerns after the game against West Ham. Alisson is targeting a return for this weekend, though Slot may be forced to go with Caoimhin Kelleher again in goal.

Federico Chiesa could play after featuring against West Ham in midweek, though he is unlikely to start ahead of Salah and the in-form Diaz.

In defence, the usual quartet will likely start, as will Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis MacAllister in midfield. It remains to be seen whether slot will once again favour Darwin Nunez up front over ex-Wolves man Diogo Jota.

Wolves v Liverpool LIVE

15:40 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool travel to Wolves in Saturday’s late match in the Premier League, with kick-off at 5.30pm BST at the Molineux Stadium.

The Reds have had a good fortnight since the loss to Nottingham Forest, beating AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro before a 3-0 win against Bournemouth at Anfield last weekend.

Arne Slot’s side remain near the top of the Premier League table after five matches of the Dutchman’s tenure, and a win today would help to further solidify their title credentials.

Wolves have had a contrasting start to their season, with Gary O’Neil’s side sitting bottom of the league with just one point gained and 14 goals conceded.

While a win this afternoon would lift the mood at the Molineux, it is difficult to see the home side troubling a Liverpool side that seems to be enjoying its development under a new manager.

Wolves v Liverpool LIVE

15:31 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this evening’s match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux.

Wolves head into the weekend at bottom of the Premier League table, having gained just one point over their first five matches.

Conversely, Liverpool start the weekend in second, just one point behind Manchester City, having won four and lost one of their opening matches.