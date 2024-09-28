Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and updates after Salah goal

Arne Slot is on course to continue his strong start to life in the Liverpool dugout as his side lead Wolves at half-time. Ibrahima Konate’s header in first-half stoppage-time is the difference at the break, and as it stands would be enough to send the Reds to the top of the Premier League table, as they mount an under-the-radar title charge with all the focus fixed on Manchester City and Arsenal.

Alisson Becker is making his return from injury as he starts in goal. Darwin Nunez, however, misses out due to illness. Gary O’Neil was unsure how many Wolves players he should be missing as his struggling side, who went into the weekend sitting bottom of the top-flight, were hit with a virus themselves, but he has only had to make two changes.

Liverpool have won 14 of the past 15 league meetings between these clubs including the last three in a row, though did come thoroughly unstuck on a visit to Molineux last year - losing 3-0 under Klopp in February 2023. Follow Wolves vs Liverpool live below!

Wolves vs Liverpool latest news

GOAL! Salah restores lead with penalty

GOAL! Ait-Nouri levels it up in second-half

GOAL! Konate gives Liverpool lead before half-time

How to watch: Sky Sports

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

19:08 , Matt Verri

76 mins: What a terrible few seconds.

Semedo 45 yards out, decides he has that in the lock. He doesn’t.

Shot blocked and Salah is clean through with Wolves having no-one back, but he tries to square it for Jones and gets it all wrong. Chance goes.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

19:07 , Matt Verri

75 mins: Still feels like Liverpool will win this match if they don’t do anything stupid.

But that remains a possibility while it’s only 2-1. Slot will be so frustrated victory hasn’t already been wrapped up.

Another Wolves corner coming up...

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

19:03 , Matt Verri

72 mins: Bright run from Forbs, has to settle for a corner as Konate blocks his effort.

Jota then does a lovely flop in the corner to win his side a very cheap free-kick.

Two Liverpool changes - Diaz off for Gakpo, as Jones comes on for Szoboszlai.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

19:02 , Matt Verri

71 mins: Liverpool corner, they are doing a good job of slowing things down and just keeping the ball. Firmly in control.

Robertson swings it in, Konate the target again but he can’t win the header this time.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

18:58 , Matt Verri

67 mins: Wolves are very good at having the ball in the Liverpool half and managing to end up 60 yards backwards.

Have to be a bit braver with their passing - no real danger for Liverpool, apart from that scrappy goal.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

18:54 , Matt Verri

63 mins: Konate slides in on Cunha, can have no complaints about the yellow card that follows.

Nowhere near the ball, doesn’t bother to moan about that booking. Stopped the attack and that was good enough.

GOAL! Wolves 1-2 Liverpool | Mohamed Salah 61'

18:51 , Matt Verri

Salah steps up... and makes no mistake!

Emphatic response from Liverpool to that soft Wolves goal. Back in front.

PENALTY LIVERPOOL!

18:50 , Matt Verri

59 mins: This match really has burst into life!

Ball clipped into the box, Jota is wrestled to the ground and it’s a penalty.

Semedo was all over the Liverpool forward.

Wolves 1-1 Liverpool

18:49 , Matt Verri

58 mins: Long VAR check... eventually the goal is given!

And now the onus is on Liverpool to up the pace again.

GOAL! Wolves 1-1 Liverpool | Rayan Ait-Nouri 56'

18:48 , Matt Verri

And of course Wolves go and level it up! You’re welcome.

What a mess. Konate so weak in the box, doesn’t clear the danger and Larsen gets there.

Forbs scuffs his effort, bobbles into the path of Ait-Nouri and he turns it into an empty net.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:47 , Matt Verri

56 mins: Wolves aren’t pressing, Liverpool aren’t pushing. Just keeping the ball at the back under no pressure.

At some point they hosts are going to have to go for it a bit more, because this is all very tame.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:43 , Matt Verri

52 mins: Well O’Neil has seen enough.

Bellegarde off, having not really offered anything. Forbs on for the hosts.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:41 , Matt Verri

50 mins: Should be 2-0 - Lemina is so, so lucky.

Blind pass out as Johnstone rolls it to him, Lemina whips it into the path of Salah.

Open goal with Johnstone stranded, Salah wide with the first-time effort.

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:38 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Diaz flicks the ball away after conceding a free-kick... no yellow card.

Premier League might want to hope Mikel Arteta isn’t watching.

Back underway!

18:35 , Matt Verri

Up and running in the second-half.

18:31 , Matt Verri

As it stands, Wolves will be bottom of the table with just one point from their first six matches of the season.

It’s been a tough fixture list, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle already played, but Wolves need points. Fast.

Ruthless from Liverpool!

18:25 , Matt Verri

It was 47 minutes of fairly average football from Liverpool, but one moment of quality was enough.

Jota with the cross, Konate with the header... 1-0.

The power on that header 💥



Ibrahima Konaté with his first Premier League goal for Liverpool! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/OF10hhi4UT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2024

HT: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

18:21 , Matt Verri

Liverpool take a lead into the break.

They’ve been nowhere near their best, even if they did improve as the half went on.

Some bright moments for Wolves, but no real chances and they trail.

GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Liverpool | Ibrahima Konate 45+2'

18:18 , Matt Verri

Right before half-time!

It’s a wonderful ball in from Jota, Konate is there in the middle and he powers a header past Johnstone.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:16 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Four minutes added on.

Great run from Cunha, but he’s all by himself and Konate can crowd him out of it.

Toti then makes a superb challenge to halt Salah’s progress.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:14 , Matt Verri

43 mins: Lemina bundles into Diaz to stop the counter and then runs back into his own half, thumbs up to the referee and then goes over himself.

All a very extravagant effort to avoid a yellow card... and it works. Fair play.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:11 , Matt Verri

40 mins: HUUUGE CHANCE!

Wow, how is it not 1-0?!

Robertson with a wonderful ball across the face of goal, Szoboszlai about three yards out but his volley isn’t turned in.

Great save from Johnstone, but he should have had no chance.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:10 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Liverpool seeing much more of the ball now, pinning Wolves back, but still not doing much with it.

Most of the Liverpool attacks coming down the left. There’s been nothing from Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:07 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Jota with a poor challenge, stands on Lemina’s Achilles as he closes in from behind. Really painful one.

VAR actually having a look for a potential red card... just a yellow.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:03 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Salah lays the free-kick off for Alexander-Arnold, and his shot is low and straight at Johnstone. Comfortable save.

The Wolves goalkeeper, meanwhile, has had enough of playing short, after his earlier efforts. Waves everyone up the pitch and launches it long.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

18:01 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Andre FLIES in on Mac Allister, who goes flying to the ground. Andre joins him, dropping to his knees in frustration as the whistle goes.

Wolves man did get the ball, but a fair bit of Mac Allister too. Yellow card.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:59 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Another corner, all the threat coming from Diaz.

Alexander-Arnold demoted after that last effort, Robertson to take this one.

It’s over everyone... Liverpool might need a third taker.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:57 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Diaz allowed to drive into the Wolves box, shot deflected behind for a corner. More like it from the visitors.

Van Dijk standing right on Johnstone, but it gets nowhere near him. Alexander-Arnold can’t clear the first man.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:55 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Slot animated on the touchline, trying to get some instructions on to his players.

He knows they’ve been a mile off it so far. Only positive moments have come from Wolves making a mess of things at the back.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:51 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Liverpool have been terrible in these opening 20 minutes.

Can’t keep hold of the ball, front three have barely had a kick.

Semedo skips away from three red shirts, cross into the box is palmed away by Alisson. Back in by Ait-Nouri, Van Dijk with the header.

Liverpool hanging on.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:49 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Now Bellegarde is in space and opts to pass it all the way to Toti in the Wolves half.

You can have a wild guess what the home fans thought of that.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:47 , Matt Verri

16 mins: The home fans are starting to turn - Wolves all over the place playing out from the back.

Johnstone has already made a mess of it once, now he passes it straight out for a corner.

Fair to say the Wolves supporters would be in favour of their goalkeeper lumping it up the pitch.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:43 , Matt Verri

12 mins: First real scare for Liverpool.

Robertson blasts the ball across the face of goal, Salah is ahead of Ait-Nouri and appears to be sort of bundled over by the full-back.

No real appeals from Salah though, VAR not interested either.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:42 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Decent ball curled in by Salah, Jota makes the run to the near post but he’s blocked off enough by Bueno.

Don’t want to jinx anything, but you’d be surprised if this finished 0-0...

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:39 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Ait-Nouri bundled over by Mac Allister. Wolves look really good on the ball, full of confidence.

Plenty of fouls already. Anthony Taylor gave about 400 yellow cards in the Bournemouth vs Chelsea match recently. Let’s see if we can beat that.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:37 , Matt Verri

6 mins: It’s a pretty high line from Wolves. Brave? That’s one word.

I suspect this won’t be the first time that high line is mentioned this evening...

We have our first yellow card of the match. Alexander-Arnold kicks the ball away after giving away a free-kick, immediate booking these days.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

17:34 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Wolves already waiting for their moments on the counter, and they have got plenty of numbers forward already when winning the ball back.

Johnstone then has to charge of his line to deal with a ball over the top, as Diaz briefly found himself in behind.

KICK-OFF!

17:31 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running at Molineux!

Here we go!

17:28 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch.

You feel like Wolves need to make a quick start here, have to keep the fans engaged and behind them.

An early Liverpool goal and it could turn into a stroll for the visitors.

Crucial match at both ends of table!

17:24 , Matt Verri

Plenty of goals in the Premier League so far - let’s hope for more of the same here.

Kick-off just over five minutes away and it’s a big evening for both sides.

Wolves sit bottom of the table, in desperate need of a result. Liverpool can go top if they pick up all three points.

Update from the Wolves camp

17:17 , Matt Verri

Gary O’Neil has been speaking about the virus Wolves have been battling this week, confirming that is why Craig Dawson misses out.

“Dawson was one of the ones suffering with illness this week,” O’Neil says. “Still isn’t feeling too well and hasn’t made it.

“We make a few changes but we’re still going to give this a right go.

“There was a few of them that missed a day or so. We probably arrive at this point in a better point than I expected... it’s a tough test but one that we’re relishing.”

Arne Slot speaks ahead of kick-off...

17:09 , Matt Verri

The Liverpool boss looking as chilled as ever, as he discusses his team selection at Molineux.

"That's why the two of them play" 🤝



Arne Slot explains his Liverpool line up 📝 pic.twitter.com/sZd7iZRr3i — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2024

Head-to-head woes for Wolves

16:51 , Matt Verri

Fair to say this isn’t a fixture that Wolves have particularly enjoyed.

They’ve lost 11 of the last 13 matches between the two sides, with the sole win in that run coming at Molineux last year.

Well... there’s room for improvement.

(Getty Images)

Chance for the Reds

16:44 , Matt Verri

Liverpool have the opportunity to go top of the Premier League tonight.

Manchester City were held to a draw earlier today by Newcastle, and it’s 2-2 between Arsenal and Leicester with a few minutes to go.

Should Liverpool beat Wolves, they will go a point clear of City at the top.

No Nunez for Liverpool

16:34 , Matt Verri

Pretty much as we expected from Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez has not been named in the squad, despite showing better form recently.

He’s suffering from illness and is not involved this evening.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

In the building!

16:25 , Matt Verri

The hosts have arrived at Molineux.

Two changes for Wolves, as Bueno and Toti come in to start at centre-back.

The squad arrive at Molineux 👋

Wolves team news

16:21 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Johnstone, Semedo, Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, J. Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde, Cunha, Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, Doherty, Hwang, R. Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Forbs, Guedes, Pond

Liverpool team news

16:16 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley

Stand by...

16:11 , Matt Verri

All the team news coming up in the next five minutes.

Lots of talk about a virus going through the Wolves camp - we’re about to find out just how much it has impacted them.

Stage is set!

16:03 , Matt Verri

It’s a glorious afternoon at Molineux for now... might even get a few hours without rain.

Elsewhere in the Premier League...

15:52 , Matt Verri

It’s half-time in the 3pm kick-offs.

Chaos at Stamford Bridge. Chaos. Chelsea are 4-2 up against Brighton, and Cole Palmer has scored all four. Defending... has not been great.

Arsenal are 2-0 up on Leicester, Brentford narrowly in front against West Ham and Crystal Palace lead at Everton. Goalless between Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Slot: No surprise Diaz is scoring more goals

15:41 , Matt Verri

Arne Slot admits Luis Diaz's goal return last season was below the standard expected of him but the Colombia winger appears to now be back on track.

Diaz had personal issues to deal with following the kidnap of his parents in his homeland last October, with his father not released for 13 days.

He managed 13 goals in the campaign but only eight of those came in thePremier League.

But he has scored five in his last four league matches, behind only Manchester City's Erling Haaland in the goalscoring stakes, and in an interview with Sky Sports this week said Slot as a coach was "spectacular".

The Reds boss downplayed his involvement when asked about Diaz's improvement.

"It's difficult for me to judge because I wasn't here last season," said Slot.

"It's still a small sample size we are talking about and I said before when it comes to us winning quite a lot of games until now, almost all the teams we have faced have been in the bottom half of the table.

"He scored eight league goals last season. For me he was someone who could score a goal and eight is, for his quality, not of his standard.

“Maybe he was a bit unlucky last season but a player of his quality will always score a lot of goals every season.”

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

15:35 , Matt Verri

Wolves’ bottom-placed position is not a true reflection on their performances so far this season, but it’s hard to see them getting their first win against Arne Slot’s rampant Reds.

Expect a competitive encounter, with Liverpool’s attacking class eventually proving too much for the hosts.

Liverpool to win 3-1.

Wolves team news

15:26 , Matt Verri

Wolves suffered a serious blow during the week when Yerson Mosquera was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The Colombian defender was stretchered off in the second half at Villa Park last Saturday. The hosts are also dealing with a virus in the squad.

Boubacar Traore, Toti Gomes and Sasa Kalajdzic all remain out with long-term injuries.

Liverpool team news

15:19 , Matt Verri

Alisson Becker is today fit for Liverpool’s trip to Wolves in the Premier League.

Alisson missed the 3-0 win over Bournemouth and 5-1 Carabao Cup victory against West Ham on Wednesday following a minor muscle complaint but manager Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that the Brazilian was ready to return.

Darwin Nunez could also keep his spot in the lineup, having scored his first goal of the season in the 3-0 win against Bournemouth in the Reds’ last Premier League outing. However, he faces competition from Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, who both scored braces on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, it is likely to be the same team that has started the last four Premier League games, as Slot looks to continue his excellent start to life in England.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Diaz, Szoboszlai, Salah; Nunez

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool

15:10 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event,Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

15:03 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool!

It’s the evening kick-off in the Premier League, as Wolves look for a statement performance and result to finally kick their season into gear.

For Liverpool, they’ll just be looking for more of the same under Arne Slot.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes ay 5:30pm BST from Molineux. Stay with us!