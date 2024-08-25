Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Wolves vs Chelsea – LIVE!

Chelsea today head to Molineux as Enzo Maresca looks for his first Premier League win in charge of the Blues. Beaten by Manchester City last week, Chelsea overcame Servette on Thursday to get up and running under the Italian but Wolves will no doubt offer a step up in class.

It has been yet another busy week of transfer activity for Chelsea, with Joao Felix in line to make his second debut for the club following a permanent move from Atletico Madrid. Pedro Neto could also get his first League start, against his former club no less.

Wolves may have lost at Arsenal last time out but the 2-0 scoreline was perhaps harsh on Gary O’Neil’s side, who certainly had their moments before conceding a second. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nick Purewal will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Wolves vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 2pm BST; Molineux

TV channel and live stream: Not available in UK

Chelsea team news: Cole Palmer expected to be fit

Wolves team news: Nelson Semedo not available

Prediction: Draw

Enzo Maresca provides Cole Palmer injury update after Conference League worry

Enzo Maresca has cooled fears that Cole Palmer picked up an injury during Chelsea’s win over Servette.

Palmer was seen wincing and holding his leg as he left the pitch following the final whistle on Thursday night, after the Blues beat Servette in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off.

Read the full story here!

Wolves vs Chelsea: Latest Premier League odds today

Wolves vs Chelsea: Head (h2h) history and results

Wolves wins: 43

Draws: 30

Chelsea wins: 44

Why isn’t Wolves vs Chelsea in the Premier League on TV in UK today?

The game has not been selected for broadcast, given it was originally scheduled for 3pm BST on Saturday 24 August, 2024 – which comes during the blackout imposed English football.

Chelsea’s participation in the Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday night then pushed the Wolves trip back to Sunday, but it still cannot be shown live.

Wolves vs Chelsea: Premier League score prediction today

Chelsea impressed quite a few with their display against City, taking the game to the champions before eventually going down 2-0 in front of their own fans. Wolves, meanwhile, struggled to lay a glove on Arsenal but will surely improve in their own back yard.

It should be a fairly tight game, and the Blues have shown they have enough about them to take some points with them back down to London. But the hosts have a fine record against the Blues.

Wolves 2-2 Chelsea.

Wolves team news vs Cheslea today

Wolves will have Nelson Semedo unavailable due to suspension, while injured pair Enso Gonzalez and Leon Chiwome also remain sidelined.

Chelsea team news vs Wolves today

Chelsea could have both Cole Palmer and Joao Felix available for today’s Premier League clash away at Wolves.

Felix joined Chelsea on Wednesday afternoon, arriving from Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of £45million. The forward was signed too late to be involved in Chelsea’s Conference League play-off against Servette on Thursday, which they won 2-0, but he could play this weekend.

Chelsea are travelling to Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League and Maresca is hopeful Felix can play some part. The Portugal international is back at Chelsea for the second time after enjoying a loan spell there during the 2022-23 season.

“If he is available, for sure he can get chances to play,” said Maresca.

Pressed if he thought Felix was ready to go straight into action, Maresca said: “In terms of knowing the way we want to play, probably not yet.

“In terms of physicality, I think he is ready because he was already playing games there [at Atletico Madrid]. So it is just to understand if he needs more time to understand the way we want to play, but overall I think he can play.”

Chelsea made nine changes for their win over Servette and they could make a similar number for the game with Wolves.

Palmer is hoping to play after an injury scare and Pedro Neto could make start against his old club after impressing on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is set to regain his place after Maresca confirmed he would play league matches this season and Filip Jorgensen would start cup games.

Wesley Fofana will hope to return in the heart of defence after missing Thursday’s game because he is being eased back into action after a long time out.

Reece James is suspended even if he recovers from injury in time.

Wolves vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport's live blog, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal at the ground.

