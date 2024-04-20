Wolves vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Wolves vs Arsenal LIVE!

Arsenal have made three changes as they face a pivotal visit to Molineux tonight, bringing in Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard as they desperately try to get their Premier League title bid back on track. The Gunners have endured a nightmare week, being stunned at home by Aston Villa to hand control of the championship battle to Manchester City before defeat by Bayern Munich saw them exit the Champions League quarter-finals.

Mikel Arteta has challenged his team to bounce back quickly from that double whammy in the West Midlands as he looks to avoid a repeat of last season’s collapse, with City’s involvement in the FA Cup semi-finals meaning Arsenal will bounce back to the top-flight summit with a morale-boosting victory. Wolves are nestled comfortably in mid-table but are now without a win in their last five matches amid an injury crisis that is severely limiting Gary O’Neil’s selection options, with four changes here.

The Gunners have a strong recent record against tonight’s opponents, winning all of their last five meetings. Follow Wolves vs Arsenal live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Molineux.

GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Arsenal | Leandro Trossard 45'

20:23 , George Flood

45 mins: The Gunners break the deadlock just before half-time!

Great persistence from Gabriel Jesus, who is briefly on the deck but quickly gets back up to cause more problems before a sliced effort from Trossard crashes in off the post.

The away end erupts - what a time to score.

A huge goal for Arsenal. He didn’t mean it, did he?!

If he did it was unreal. Otherwise very lucky!

(REUTERS)

Wolves 0-1 Arsenal

20:23 , George Flood

The perfect end to the half from the Gunners as Leandro Trossard's strike gives them a valuable lead.

They were the better side for the most part there, but Wolves more than held their own at times and forced David Raya into pushing onto the post.

A lively second 45 awaits...

Wolves 0-1 Arsenal

20:20 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Molineux

Exactly the sort of goal Arsenal needed. Plenty of lucky involved - but Arteta will not care one bit.

Wolves 0-1 Arsenal | 45 mins

20:20 , George Flood

Three minutes of added time have been signalled at the end of this first half.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 44 mins

20:15 , George Flood

That’s an important defensive header from Kiwior as Arsenal come under pressure again with half-time looming.

Good play from Hugo Bueno down the left, but his cross is dealt with.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

20:12 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Molineux

Havertz in some pain here, looked like a hefty challenge from Kilman.

One of those that is, perhaps, an orange card.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 30 mins

20:12 , George Flood

POST!

Raya crucially tips an effort onto the woodwork as Wolves come within a whisker of taking the lead on the half-hour mark.

A massive let-off for the Gunners after the dreadful Kiwior is robbed by Joao Gomes, who drives forward and lets fly from a tight angle.

Brilliant save from Raya.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 40 mins

20:11 , George Flood

No good again from Trossard as he elects to try and pick out Saka with the outside of his boot but the cross is easily claimed by Jose Sa.

A really physical tussle now in the middle.

Arsenal have had the better of it overall, but the best chance has fallen to Wolves.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 38 mins

20:09 , George Flood

Havertz is now back on for Arsenal.

Saliba with a woeful clearance from deep inside his own box, with Hugo Bueno unleashing an effort wide of the far post.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 37 mins

20:08 , George Flood

Havertz looks okay to continue after treatment.

Arteta uses the break in play as a chance to gather his players and impart some typically animated wisdom.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 35 mins

20:07 , George Flood

Havertz is down and in some pain for Arsenal after a very naughty challenge indeed from Kilman, who charges through onto the ankle and is retrospectively booked.

An angry Rice enacts some swift revenge and also has his name taken.

VAR might want to look at that from Kilman. Looked nasty.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 32 mins

20:05 , George Flood

Toti Gomes is all over Saka and joins Trossard in the book.

Wolves standing firm at the back just at the moment as Kiwior tries to make amends for his earlier error.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

20:05 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Molineux

A bad few minutes for Trossard - misses a great chance and now booked.

One of those players who always seems better off the bench rather than starting.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 29 mins

20:00 , George Flood

The first yellow card of the evening from referee Paul Tierney goes to Trossard, who allows Joao Gomes to get the wrong side of him and then pulls him down.

Wolves have a free-kick in a useful position but fail to do much with it as Arsenal effectively clear their lines.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 28 mins

19:59 , George Flood

White and Saka are linking up well down the Arsenal right flank during this first half.

They do so again there, but Saka’s cross for Trossard is seen away.

A lot of pressure again from Arsenal, they just can’t find that final ball.

But Arteta will be pleased with this first half so far. They need to be patient.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 20 mins

19:58 , George Flood

That’s a really great move from Arsenal, initially spearheaded by the driving run from deep through the middle of the energetic Rice.

He ends up sending another low effort narrowly wide of Jose Sa’s near post after another ball from Trossard back to the edge of the box.

Wolves look very vulnerable to that connection.

(REUTERS)

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 26 mins

19:58 , George Flood

Arsenal are really turning the screw now as Saka tries to get a shot away and a mistake from Toti Gomes then almost lets in Odegaard, but the ball won’t sit up for him kindly inside the box.

White then delivers from the right for Trossard, who can’t connect with a low strike.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 23 mins

19:55 , George Flood

Lovely interplay between Hwang and Chirewa, with the full debutant then letting fly with an effort that is deflected up and safely into the waiting grasp of Raya.

Better from Wolves.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 20 mins

19:54 , George Flood

Arsenal - who had a risky pass from Raya a little earlier - are swarming Wolves in numbers every time the hosts dare to try and hold the ball for any sustained period of time.

Really good energy from the Gunners, can they keep it up?

Wolves are seeing more possession now, but it’s all very unthreatening so far.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 18 mins

19:49 , George Flood

A bit panicky from Arsenal at the back now as Kiwior misjudges a long ball forward and Hwang is almost in for Wolves, but he’s crowded out quickly without the chance to test David Raya for the first time tonight.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 16 mins

19:47 , George Flood

A raking pass forward from Arsenal is nodded down first by Havertz and then Jesus, Odegaard eventually lashing high and wide after being disrupted at the last by Traore.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

19:46 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Molineux

Arsenal playing some nice stuff in the build-up here, but just lacking that final shot/ball.

Promising start, though, after a tough week.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 15 mins

19:46 , George Flood

Rice exchanges passes with Trossard and ends up hitting a low first-time shot from the edge of the box that is easily held by Jose Sa.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 14 mins

19:45 , George Flood

Sloppy again from Wolves as they lose the ball deep inside their own half and Kiwior’s rushed low cross from the left is promptly cleared away for a throw-in on the far side.

He had more time than he thought there, the Arsenal full-back.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 12 mins

19:44 , George Flood

The first real spell of possession for Wolves now as they try to make inroads into the Arsenal half before being quickly pushed back.

Havertz’s foul on Hwang gives them a free-kick in a useful position, but again they are forced straight back into their own half.

Good sustained pressure from the Gunners.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 10 mins

19:41 , George Flood

Trossard runs at two Wolves defenders and a deflected cross to the back post is headed goal-bound by Saka, who got up above Toti Gomes well.

However, his header is safely claimed by Jose Sa.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

19:39 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Molineux

Arsenal are pressing really high early on. Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard are right next to striker Gabriel Jesus when the Gunners don't have the ball.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 7 mins

19:39 , George Flood

Hwang stays down for Wolves after a tussle with Gabriel, who won the free-kick for Arsenal.

The South Korean forward is clutching his face, but is quickly back up amid complaints to referee Paul Tierney.

The last thing Wolves need is another injury to one of their star forwards.

A through ball intended for the run of Gabriel Jesus inside the Wolves box runs harmlessly through to Jose Sa.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 5 mins

19:36 , George Flood

Sloppy from Wolves as they give the ball away in a dangerous area, with Gabriel Jesus then rather snatching at a low effort from outside the box that bobbles well wide amid ironic cheers from the home faithful.

This has been a good start from Arsenal though, plenty of tempo and purpose.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 3 mins

19:34 , George Flood

Arsenal are controlling possession during the early exchanges, with the travelling fans in fine voice.

They are knocking the ball around calmly and with confidence, patiently awaiting another opening.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal | 1 min

19:33 , George Flood

Arsenal straight on the offensive as Havertz hooks an inventive effort past Toti Gomes that is held low by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

A lively start already by the Gunners, White sweeping a ball out left and Rice’s cross hit goalwards.

Wolves vs Arsenal

19:31 , George Flood

Underway at Molineux!

Will Arsenal bounce back from a nightmare week to reclaim top spot in the Premier League?

A crucial 90 minutes lies ahead in their season...

Wolves vs Arsenal

19:27 , George Flood

Here come the teams at Molineux!

Famous last words perhaps, but Arsenal seem up for it in the tunnel.

They have to turn it on tonight.

Wolves vs Arsenal

19:22 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Molineux

The PA announcer is blaring out 'It's the End of the World' by REM pre kick-off, here.

If Arsenal lose, he may play it again at full-time for the away fans.

Stakes high for Arsenal on crucial night

19:18 , George Flood

Final preparations at Molineux!

A reminder that despite all the doom and gloom this week, a win tonight would take Arsenal back to the Premier League summit with a one-point lead over Manchester City, who will have two games in hand by the time they travel to Brighton on Thursday with the Gunners hosting London rivals Chelsea on Tuesday night.

They are level on points in third with Liverpool, but have a superior goal difference to Jurgen Klopp’s men, who travel to play Fulham at Craven Cottage tomorrow and also have a Merseyside derby at Everton to contend with on Wednesday night.

Another famous home win for Wolves, meanwhile, would take them above Brighton and into 10th spot, a point behind Chelsea.

(Getty Images)

19:04 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings is in position to offer his thoughts on what is a potentially season-defining game for Arsenal at Molineux...

Wolves vs Arsenal

19:02 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at Molineux

A blow for Arsenal that Takehiro Tomiyasu misses out today with a knock.

He has been hit by injuries far too often during his Arsenal career.

Arsenal reveal reason for Tomiyasu absence

18:52 , George Flood

Arsenal have provided the following update on Takehiro Tomiyasu...

“Takehiro Tomiyasu has been left out as a precaution after picking up a knock on Wednesday.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Four Wolves changes from Nottingham Forest draw

18:49 , George Flood

As for injury-hit Wolves, Gary O’Neil makes four changes to the team that drew at Nottingham Forest last time out.

There’s a first start for 20-year-old winger Tawanda Chirewa, while Hwang Hee-chan is deemed fit enough to start up front as Boubacar Traore and Hugo Bueno also come in.

Top scorer Matheus Cunha is injured along with Nelson Semedo and Pablo Sarabia drops to the bench amid a groin issue, while Mario Lemina is also demoted to a substitute’s role.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is fit enough for the bench after injury, where he’s joined by several youngsters including 15-year-old Wesley Okoduwa plus Fletcher Holman, Ty Barnett, Nathan Fraser and Temple Ojinnaka.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Three Arsenal changes as Kiwior, Jesus and Trossard all start

18:38 , George Flood

So then, three changes in total from Mikel Arteta to the Arsenal side beaten in Munich on Wednesday night.

Jakub Kiwior replaces Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back, while Kai Havertz moves back into midfield as Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard both come into the attack.

Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli both drop to the bench, though Tomiyasu isn’t involved at all.

(REUTERS)

Wolves lineup

18:33 , George Flood

Starting XI: Jose Sa, Santiago Bueno, Kilman, Gomes, Doherty, Traore, Joao Gomes, Hugo Bueno, Chirewa, Doyle, Hwang

Subs: Holman, Ait Nouri, Mario Lemina, Sarabia, Bentley, Barnett, Okoduwa, Fraser, Ojinnaka

Arsenal lineup

18:31 , George Flood

Starting XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah

18:18 , George Flood

Does this man return to the Arsenal starting lineup tonight after Kai Havertz struggled as the false nine in Munich?

We’ll find out very soon...

(Action Images via Reuters)

18:05 , George Flood

The Arsenal squad arriving at a sunny Molineux a little earlier on.

Official team news is now less than 25 minutes away.

Will there be changes from Mikel Arteta?

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Wesley Okoduwa could become Wolves' youngest player tonight

18:00 , George Flood

As previously mentioned, one of the youngsters who could be involved for injury-hit Wolves tonight is Wesley Okoduwa.

The highly-rated right-back is just 15 years and 344 days old and was said to have been pulled out of a science lesson at school on Friday in order to train with the first team.

"I hope he’s had more fun with us than he would have in science,” Gary O’Neil quipped.

"He’s ready for the game. He’s trained very well, he’s physically very good.

"It’s probably slightly too early in his development but it’s the situation we’re in."

(Getty Images)

Arteta facing trust issue as Arsenal look to get title bid back on trac

17:57 , George Flood

Midnight was turning into the early hours of Thursday morning by the time Arsenal finally left the Allianz Arena after their painful Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, writes Simon Collings.

Such is the hectic nature of their schedule right now, that even then Mikel Arteta’s mind was already turning towards Saturday's game at Wolves.

Arsenal’s Champions League run is over, but the title race is not. The Gunners are two points behind Manchester City with six games to go and victory at Molineux would send them top.

Crucially, it is the first of two matches Arteta’s side have before City play again in the Premier League, because Pep Guardiola’s side face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Read the full match preview here

(Action Images via Reuters)

17:50 , George Flood

Our man Simon Collings has arrived on a lovely spring evening at Molineux.

Hard to overstate the importance of tonight’s game for Arsenal.

It really does feel must-win.

From Munich to Wolverhampton.



Massive game for Arsenal’s season. pic.twitter.com/69H3uwJ5uB — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) April 20, 2024

17:32 , George Flood

A reminder of what happened the last time these two sides locked horns, at the Emirates Stadium back in early December.

That day, early goals from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard saw Arsenal register a fifth successive win over Wolves despite Matheus Cunha’s late effort to tee up a nervy finish.

The victory sent the Gunners four points clear at the top of the Premier League and followed hot on the heels of their 6-0 demolition of Lens in the Champions League.

Arsenal also blew Wolves away 5-0 last season and won 2-0 on their last trip to Molineux in November 2022 after a second-half brace from Odegaard.

⏪ Last time out against Wolves...



Saka and Odegaard on target to claim all three points 🎯 pic.twitter.com/pEGlHo9eoT — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2024

Wolves pushing for top-half finish despite injury nightmare

17:26 , George Flood

Here’s more from Gary O’Neil on Wolves’ ongoing injury nightmare....

"Matheus will be out and Hee-chan can only do 45 minutes tops,” he said of his two top scorers yesterday.

"The injuries we've picked up this week are unfortunate.

“Matheus received a kick on his calf during the Nottingham Forest game and has done a bit of damage to the muscle from the impact.

"Fairly rare, you don't see too many of those, and Semedo came off last weekend and has an overload issue in the muscle around the calf. It's not serious, but we're waiting for it to settle down.

(Getty Images)

"We've also got two other games this week to manage. We're going to need to be creative to try and give the lads the best chance of being successful across the three games."

On his hopes for a top-half finish this term, O’Neil added: “We're focused on the six games and we want to finish as high as we can.

"We've worked extremely hard to get ourselves in a decent position. But once you get there, you always want to strive for more. That's the aim, to keep pushing."

O'Neil bemoans Wolves injury crisis but eyes another home scalp

17:20 , George Flood

Gary O’Neil has described Wolves’ current injury situation as the worst he has experienced at the club so far.

He confirmed there would be a couple of potential full debuts for youngsters this evening as the hosts look to brush aside such a crisis and claim another impressive scalp on home soil.

"For the starting 11 I've got 10 senior players who can last the match," O'Neil said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"It's probably the worst situation we've been in, but the positives to come from it are that there's loads of young players involved (against Arsenal).

"Maybe a debut or two from the start for some of the younger lads, and the fact we're on 43 points already. We're not on 27 fighting for our lives.

"I am really positive about the situation. There's a lot of stuff we can do and we're still aiming to beat another team in the top six."

(PA)

Wolves team news

17:14 , George Flood

Wolves’ recent winless run has not been helped by a worsening injury crisis.

The hosts are missing top scorer Matheus Cunha tonight, while Pedro Neto is also out along with Nelson Semedo, Craig Dawson, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Noha Lemina and Leon Chiwone.

Meanwhile, their second-top scorer, Hwang Hee-chan, is only fit enough to play for 45 minutes and Pablo Sarabia has a groin issue.

Wolves could though have Rayan Ait-Nouri back on the bench after injury, while there has been talk of manager Gary O’Neil potentially handing a shock debut to 15-year-old right-back Wesley Okoduwa.

He would become the youngest player in club history if he were to feature tonight.

(PA)

Arteta warns Arsenal squad: Don't feel sorry for yourselves

17:12 , George Flood

Addressing the media yesterday, Mikel Arteta insisted that Arsenal being in the very position to have had a week like they’ve had shows far they have come over recent years.

He also urged his players not to feel sorry for themselves as they aim to bounce back tonight and return to the Premier League summit.

“I think the players are all very lucky to have had the week that we’ve had,” he said.

“Because these are the weeks that we want and have been seeking for many years to have at Arsenal. You have to deal with that.

“If you want to be in this position, you have to go through it and it’s going to be tough. Against those opponents, the margins are minimal and you have to try to compete to be better than them.

“But maybe even if you are better, you don’t win? Like what happened at home against Bayern and against Villa. Are you ready to react to that?

“If not you’re not ready to be living these kinds of weeks and we want to be living these kinds of weeks.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Don’t feel sorry for yourself - if we want to be here we have to be prepared because this is a possibility.”

On the backlash to Arsenal’s costly back-to-back losses, he added: “It is testing your resilience and your ego.

“If I take a newspaper and show it to my son, seven days ago after Brighton, and then seven days later Bayern Munich, talking about the same team, they would think it is three years ago.

“It is the reality of what it is, but we have to live with that. That is the beauty of it, as well.

“On Saturday you can be at home and you can be the happiest man ever, saying we have a real chance here, let’s go for it with five games to go. We have to make that happen. That is our job.”

Wolves vs Arsenal prediction

17:01 , George Flood

Arsenal have been notably below par recently but surely a reaction is coming at Molineux tonight.

Anything less than three points will all but end their title hopes for another season and cap off a truly nightmarish week.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal team news

16:58 , George Flood

Arsenal have almost an entirely clean bill of health for tonight’s must-win trip to Molineux.

The only player who will miss out is long-term absentee Jurrien Timber, who will be tested with the Under-23s before making his long-awaited return to senior action following knee surgery.

Otherwise Mikel Arteta has a full squad to choose from and he could be tempted to make changes after those costly back-to-back defeats by Aston Villa and Bayern Munich.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are among those hoping to return to the Arsenal starting XI.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal

16:48 , George Flood

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Wolves vs Arsenal LIVE!

16:46 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Wolves vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

It’s a crucial evening in store for the Gunners at Molineux as they desperately seek a morale-boosting win to head back to the Premier League summit and quickly restate their title credentials after a nightmare week for Mikel Arteta.

Anything other than a victory tonight against mid-table opposition who are winless in five and being hampered by an ongoing injury crisis would be another hammer blow to Arsenal’s hopes of a first title for two decades, sparking fears of another total collapse.

Kick-off in the West Midlands is at 7:30pm BST, so stay tuned for build-up, team news and live updates.

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings will be on hand to provide expert analysis from Molineux.