Wolves vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal must return to winning ways in the Premier League as they travel to take on Wolves this afternoon. The Gunners surrendered a two-goal lead last weekend as they were held to a draw by Aston Villa, further denting their title hopes. Arsenal sit six points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more.

Mikel Arteta’s side eased past Dinamo Zagreb in midweek and will be hoping to carry that form into this match, particularly with Kai Havertz now rediscovering his goalscoring touch. William Saliba and Myles Lewis-Skelly both return from injury in some positive news for the Gunners, but Martin Odegaard has not been named in the squad.

A trip to Wolves brings an interesting subplot in the form of Matheus Cunha. Arsenal continue to be linked with a striker in the final days of the transfer window and Cunha is one of those the club are interested in, but Wolves insist they will not sell. A strong display from Cunha here would pile the pressure on Arsenal to act over the next week. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at Molineux!

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

15:27 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Martinelli’s touch takes him past Agbadou, who seems to step across the Arsenal man.

Half-hearted appeals for a penalty, referee not interested.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

15:25 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Big chance for Havertz - big save from Sa!

Nwaneri’s turn sets Arsenal away, Rice driving into space.

He plays it wide to Trossard, who fires a cross into the middle. Havertz gets plenty of power on the header, but it’s too close to Sa.

Had to score.

Simon Collings at Molineux

15:22 , Matt Verri

Wolves fans making their views pretty clear towards the owners.

"Back the team or the sell the club," being sung loudly.

Other fans applauding it.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

15:22 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Almost a carbon copy.

Semedo lets Trossard come inside again, it’s the same cross swung in, but this time Sa is off his line quickly to claim.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

15:20 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Arsenal work it nicely from one side of the pitch to the other.

Trossard is allowed to cut onto his right foot, clips a great cross to the back post... Havertz heads just wide!

He thought that was in.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

15:17 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Arsenal dominating the ball, starting to push Wolves right back.

Sa looks a bit of a nervous wreck whenever the ball is played back to him. Arsenal not giving him a second.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

15:14 , Matt Verri

13 mins: More like it from Arsenal.

Ball fizzed into Rice in the box, he’s made a good run and has found space, but the first touch lets him down.

Bobbles away from him and Wolves clear the danger.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

15:11 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Out of nowhere, Wolves open Arsenal up and it’s a real chance to take the lead.

Semedo flies down the right wing and curls in a brilliant cross.

Sarabia running onto it, he’s free in the box but can’t hit the target with the volley.

Simon Collings at Molineux

15:10 , Matt Verri

Wolves look so shaky playing out from the back and that nervous energy is feeding off into the ground.

Sa already getting told, in no uncertain times, to not take his time on the ball.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

15:10 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Nearly a disaster for Sa!

He takes too long on the ball, Havertz comes charging in to close him down.

Havertz does get a touch to the ball, but Sa slides in to knock it away.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

15:08 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Fairly low-key start to this match.

Wolves have their first chance to attack as Larsen gets on the end of a ball in behind, but he’s forced to turn back.

Cunha then whips a cheap free-kick off Partey.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

15:05 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Lewis-Skelly already making an impact on his return to the side.

So powerful on the ball, especially when you consider his age.

Wolves’ only way of stopping him driving forward is to make the foul.

Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

15:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: A mess in the Wolves box.

Defenders let it bounce, Havertz challenges and it very nearly falls for Martinelli.

Just about hacked away as the Brazilian thinks he’s about to tap it in.

KICK-OFF!

15:00 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running!

Here we go!

14:58 , Matt Verri

Players are out on a sunny afternoon at Molineux.

Start to this match feels crucial. Early goal for Arsenal and they should be able to turn this into a comfortable match.

But a strong start for Wolves and it could get a bit uncomfortable.

14:54 , Matt Verri

Teams will be in the tunnel in the next couple of minutes.

Wolves were practicing defending set-pieces in their warm-up - fair to say they know Arsenal are pretty decent at them.

Not long now!

14:46 , Matt Verri

Warm-ups coming to an end at Molineux, with kick-off just under 15 minutes away.

Wolves currently only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, so every point is precious for them.

Arsenal know they need all three, or that could really be the end of their title bid already.

Liverpool are hosting Ipswich in one of the other 3pm kick-offs - Arsenal won’t be expecting an upset there.

Arteta discusses team news

14:39 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has been speaking ahead of kick-off, explaining Arsenal’s two absences in midfield this afternoon.

"Martin [Odegaard] was ill this morning and we had to send him back - he was nowhere near fit to play,” he says.

"Mikel [Merino] as well, because he got a knock and couldn't make it yesterday for training."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arteta involving squad in transfer talk

14:33 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has revealed he is consulting with his Arsenal squad over new signings as he underlined the need to bring in a forward before the January transfer window shuts.

Arsenal are in the market for attacking reinforcements after Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus both picked up injuries.

“If we can get the right player, that’s why we are actively looking at it,” said Arteta. “Any player, no. Someone that makes us better and has an impact on the team.”

Arteta is aware of the mood in the squad and has revealed how he speaks to them about prospective signings to learn more about them.

“Especially if they know them because that’s getting us away from the computer and what the data is saying and it is real,” he said.

“I have seen it, I sense it. A player can score a lot of goals, great. How does this player react when he hasn’t scored for six or seven games? This is what I am interested in.

“Watch an interview with a player who hasn’t scored for six games, and then what kind of goals does he score? Against which teams in which context? Is it first half or second half? Is it only with his right foot, only headers, only in open spaces? Does he like the physical contact of this league?

“So when you have a player that has spent a lot of days with him, that is really valuable information to have.”

(Getty Images)

Arsenal risk painful transfer reminder

14:25 , Matt Verri

The calls for Arsenal to sign a striker this month have slightly eased over the past few days, but it is not hard to see how they could quickly pick up again after this trip to Wolves.

Not for the first time during the January transfer window, Arsenal are facing a side who are led by a forward player they have tracked.

Earlier this month, that was the case when Mikel Arteta’s side hosted Newcastle and Alexander Isak terrorised Arsenal on the way to the Magpies winning 2-0 at Emirates Stadium.

This time, the Gunners come face to face with Wolves striker Matheus Cunha - who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this month.

The demand among Arsenal fans for the club to sign a new attacker grew after Isak tormented them - and history could easily repeat itself if Cunha is able to put Arteta’s side to the sword.

Read our full preview here!

(Getty Images)

Absences explained

14:16 , Matt Verri

As we’ve covered, no Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino for Arsenal this afternoon.

Odegaard misses out due to illness, while Merino has picked up a knock.

Gabriel captains the side.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Simon Collings at Molineux

14:06 , Matt Verri

Martin Odegaard missing out presents another big opportunity for Ethan Nwaneri to impress.

"It's a big afternoon for Ethan Nwaneri... he certainly deserves the opportunity."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts as Arsenal turn to teenager in the absence of Martin Odegaard.



LIVE: https://t.co/lcEOpNQODW #WOLARS pic.twitter.com/zc8asmnAtj — Standard Sport (@standardsport) January 25, 2025

In the building!

13:58 , Matt Verri

The Gunners have arrived at Molineux...

No Odegaard for Arsenal

13:51 , Matt Verri

Mixed team news for the Gunners.

William Saliba and Myles Lewis-Skelly are both fit to start in defence, in what is a major double boost.

But Martin Odegaard is not in the squad, with Mikel Merino also missing out.

Ethan Nwaneri is tasked with providing the creativity from midfield.

Wolves team news

13:48 , Matt Verri

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou, Ait-Nouri, Andre, J.Gomes, Sarabia, Cunha, Larsen

Subs: Johnstone, Dawson, Toti, Lima, Doyle, R.Gomes, Bellegarde, Guedes, Hwang

Arsenal team news

13:46 , Matt Verri

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Rice, Nwaneri, Trossard, Martinelli, Havertz

Subs: Neto, Porter, Tierney, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Kiwior, Jorginho, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji

Simon Collings at Molineux

13:40 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have arrived at Molineux.

William Saliba is with the squad. Think Myles Lewis-Skelly is here, too.

Zinchenko could be on the move

13:32 , Matt Verri

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund and could leave the club before the January transfer window closes.

Dortmund are on the hunt for a new left-back this month and they expressed an interest in Chelsea defender Renato Veiga.

The 21-year-old, however, is now set to sign for Juventus on loan and that has forced Dortmund to look elsewhere.

Zinchenko has emerged as a target and Arsenal could be tempted into letting him go if the terms of a prospective deal are right.

The 28-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at and Arsenal’s win over Dinamo Zagreb was just his fourth start of the season.

Zinchenko is into the final 18 months of his contract with Arsenal and there have been no talks over a possible extension.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Wolves stand firm on Cunha

13:24 , Matt Verri

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is "not for sale" this month, manager Vitor Pereira has said.

The Brazilian is attracting plenty of interest during January, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham all linked.

Cunha was early this month reportedly close to agreeing a new contract with Wolves but in the last week there have been suggestions the forward is ready to explore a change of clubs. A price tag of £60million has been mooted.

But, speaking to reporters on Friday, Pereira says Cunha is committed to the cause. He said: "He’s my player. I think he’s not for sale. He’s committed to us and what we need from him.

"He’s never asked me to leave the club. He wants to help the team and be with us to try and win the game."

(Getty Images)

Stage is set!

13:17 , Matt Verri

Sun is shining over Molineux this afternoon...

Matchday in West Midlands 🏟



📍 Molineux Stadium pic.twitter.com/hVvsswGjKV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 25, 2025

Arteta backs Arsenal duo to spark title charge

13:07 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta believes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are full of confidence again and ready to spark Arsenal’s attack into life.

The pair have endured difficult seasons, but both have begun to find form over the past 10 days.

Arsenal have scored seven goals in their last three games, with Martinelli and Trossard directly involved in four of those.

Arteta said: “Normally all the front players they have moments - and they are in a high moment right now.

“They are in a good place confidence-wise, physically and they are contributing to the attacking phase in a really good way, so it’s good.

“It’s very difficult to expect the same impact from players every three days, especially with the amount of games that they have to play.”

The Gunners are chasing Liverpool in the title race and are currently six points behind the Premier League leaders, who have a game in hand.

“The margins are really, really small,” said Arteta. “You can see how things could’ve gone last weekend - the turning points are minimal and the gap certainly looks very different. We have to be at it, we have to do what is in our hands and there’s still a long, long way to go.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

12:59 , Matt Verri

This would have been a slightly tougher task for Arsenal a few weeks ago, but Wolves’ new manager bounce appears to have quickly ended and they are back to shipping goals for fun.

Arsenal, even without that new forward they so desperately want and need, have enough about them to punish a sloppy defence.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Arsenal team news

12:52 , Matt Verri

Arsenal will hope to have both William Saliba and Myles Lewis-Skelly fit for today’s trip to face Wolves in the Premier League.

Saliba has missed Arsenal’s last two games due to a hamstring injury, while Lewis-Skelly was absent for Wednesday’s Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb because of a knee problem.

Mikel Arteta, however, confirmed on Friday morning that neither injury is serious and both players could even make the squad for Saturday’s game at Molineux.

If Saliba is out of action, Arteta faces a selection dilemma as to who he plays at centre-back alongside Gabriel. Jurrien Timber was deployed there against Aston Villa last weekend, but it was Jakub Kiwior who got the nod in the Champions League.

Arteta is light on options in attack, but both Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard will be pushing to start after doing well off the bench in midweek.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; Partey, Timber, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard

(Getty Images)

Wolves team news

12:44 , Matt Verri

Wolves could have Toti Gomes available this weekend, but Sasa Kalajdzic remains weeks away. Mario Lemina will not be involved after asking to leave the club.

Matheus Cunha will play, but Enso Gonzalez and Yerson Mosquera are out as Boubacar Traore builds up match fitness.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal

12:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5:15pm, with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at Molineux.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Wolves vs Arsenal!

It’s a must-win match for the Gunners after they dropped two points to Aston Villa last weekend - there really isn’t much margin for error now.

Liverpool six points clear and they have a game in hand, so Arsenal need to put together a winning run.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT from Molineux!