Wolves sack manager O'Neil after Ipswich defeat

Gary O'Neil replaced Julen Lopetegui as manager of Wolves in August 2023 [Reuters]

Wolves have sacked manager Gary O'Neil in the wake of Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Ipswich Town.

Multiple sources have told BBC Sport of his departure, which has not yet been confirmed publicly by the club.

His sacking comes just three days after Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said the club was "united" behind O'Neil following Monday's 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

Saturday's defeat was their 11th in the Premier League this season - they have had only two wins - and leaves the Black Country club 19th, four points from safety.

O'Neil replaced Julen Lopetegui just four days before the start of the 2023-24 season, with Wolves going on to finish 14th.

More to follow.