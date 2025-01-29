Wolves Brace for Offers as Arsenal, Aston Villa Show Strong Interest in €70M-Rated PSG Target

Matheus Cunha has quickly become one of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ standout players, impressing with his versatility across the attack. Whether playing as an attacking midfielder, supporting striker, or center-forward, the Brazilian has adapted seamlessly to each role.

His strong form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain all reportedly keeping an eye on him, according to Fichajes. Despite his impressive performances at Wolves, rumors suggest the club could be open to selling him for over €70 million.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reports that Nottingham Forest are preparing to make a club-record bid of around £60 million for Cunha, which could be enough to persuade Wolves to let him go.

Wolves brace for offers on Matheus Cunha

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Football Insider reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that Wolves expect one or more Matheus Cunha offers before the February 3rd transfer deadline.

The report states that Aston Villa, Arsenal, and Nottingham Forest are all showing strong interest in the 25-year-old.

Wolves aren’t under pressure to sell in order to comply with Premier League financial rules, having already cashed in on key players Max Kilman and Pedro Neto for significant fees this season.

They also know that replacing the former Atletico Madrid player would be a tough task with only a few days left in the winter window, per the report.

Cunha has discussed a potential new contract with the club, but it’s thought that talks over a possible departure will likely be revisited in the summer, regardless of how those contract negotiations go.