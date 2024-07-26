🚨 Wolves announce new club captain

Wolves have confirmed that Mario Lemina has been named the club’s new first team captain.

A new skipper was required following the departure of Max Kilman to West Ham and the Gabon international has been handed the armband.

Lemina captained Wolves in both their pre-season friendlies this summer and is a popular choice for the role, despite moving to Molineux just 18 months ago.

“Mario was a standout choice for me. We have some real good leaders in the group, and I’ll definitely lean on all of them throughout the season but I think for Mario it’s really good timing for him,” coach Gary O’Neil said of his decision.

“He has big respect from the players, around all the different groups, and drives standards. We had a little chat to check his thinking and he was really pleased and excited and he’s done it really well since he’s taken over the last few weeks.

“I thought it would help him make the next step from being an established player to a leader, and the early signs have been really positive – he’s been excellent so far.”