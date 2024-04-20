Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: Gunners return to Premier League summit with vital bounce-back win

Lucky goal: Leandro Trossard sliced in for Arsenal on the stroke of half-time in a crucial victory at Molineux (REUTERS)

Arsenal bounced back from a torrid week to deservedly beat injury-plagued Wolves 2-0 and reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

Leandro Trossard's sliced effort off the post on the stroke of half-time looked like it would be enough to give the dominant Gunners all three points on an important night in the title race at Molineux, only for captain Martin Odegaard to wrap up the victory by squeezing home in the final minutes of stoppage time.

Mikel Arteta's side were also indebted to a fine first-half save from goalkeeper David Raya, who pushed Joao Gomes' fierce effort onto the post after the Brazilian midfielder had caught Jakub Kiwior in possession.

Clear-cut chances were otherwise at something of a premium in a tough battle in the West Midlands, though Arsenal finished strong with opportunities for Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and substitute Gabriel Martinelli before Odegaard threaded in at the second attempt after Jose Sa had left his front post wide open.

It was a vital victory for Arsenal after a nightmare few days in which they appeared to cede control to Manchester City in the title race with a shock home defeat by Aston Villa last weekend before then being edged out by Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in Germany.

They took advantage of City being in FA Cup semi-final action at Wembley on Saturday to rise back above the defending champions into first place, leading now by a point with third-place Liverpool - now three points off top spot with an inferior goal difference to both of their title rivals - travelling to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday before a midweek Merseyside derby against Everton.

FA Cup finalists City will have two games in hand on both of their title rivals by the time they travel to face Brighton in a rearranged game on Thursday night, with Arsenal first hosting Chelsea in a London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening ahead of a north London clash at Tottenham.