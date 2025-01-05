Wolfsburg in negotiations to sign Andreas Skov Olsen

Wolfsburg are preparing for the likely departure of Ridle Baku and have identified Andreas Skov Olsen (25) as a replacement with negotiations ongoing, according to kicker.

VfL have shown previous interest in the Denmark international, but are now actively pursuing a move for Skov Olsen once again, who has scored 49 goals in 123 games since returning to Club Brugge from Bologna in January 2022.

Skov Olsen also plays alongside Joakim Maehle and Jonas Wind in the Denmark squad and played with Mattias Svanberg for two-and-a-half years during their time together at Bologna.

When asked, via kicker, if Skov Olsen can reinforce Wolfsburg, Svanberg said: “Yes, I think so.” The Swede was then quick to praise his fellow teammate, calling him a “great player” with a “good left foot” and someone who his is “offensive” and “fast.”

RB Leipzig push to sign Ridle Baku

A move for Skov Olsen is only likely to happen should Baku leave the club. The German is in the final six months of his contract and to prevent a departure on a free transfer in the summer, Wolfsburg would allow the 26-year-old to leave this month if they receive €4m, but RB Leipzig, as of now, are only offering €2.5m.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder