WNBA All-Stars vs. Team USA: How to watch, odds, who is playing

PHOENIX — The WNBA All-Star festivities continue Saturday night in Phoenix as the All-Star squad takes on Team USA.

For the first time, rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese - longtime college rivals - will play together as members of the All-Star team.

History was made at the 2024 WNBA All-Star weekend Friday when Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream became the first player to win the skills challenge and 3-point contest in the same season.

Team USA, headlined by five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi, will face off against Team WNBA, which features up-and-coming rookies Clark and Reese, on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The U.S. women’s national team may have won seven consecutive gold medals, but Team WNBA coach Cheryl Miller said her team of All-Stars aren’t going to make it easy for them.

When is the WNBA All-Star game?

The WNBA All-Stars play Team USA on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the WNBA All-Star game

The game will be televised on ABC.

How to stream the WNBA All-Star game

You can stream with free trial from FUBO.

Caitlin Clark not nervous for first All-Star game

It may be Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA All-Star game, but she’s not nervous.

“I don’t get nervous for any game. I think more so just excitement more than anything,” Clark told the media ahead of Saturday’s game. “There’s been a build-up to finally get to the game, because you are here all weekend and have so many events to go to and so many things to do. Everybody is just ready to play the game.”

Clark predicts a “really competitive” contest.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to,” she added. “Both teams competing, but also we want to help them get better and prepared for Paris.”

Team USA coach expects team to face ‘adversity’

Cheryl Reeve, the coach of the Minnesota Lynx and the U.S. women’s national team, said she expects a hard fought game on Saturday when Team USA takes on Team WNBA.

“This is such a great game for USA basketball because of the level of competition. We are going to experience adversity in this game,” she said Saturday. “I don’t think you can reach your greatest heights without experiencing adversity. You have to go through that first. This game is going to give us that because (of) the level of talent that exists on both teams.”

Who has scored the most points in WNBA All-Star game?

Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd scored 31 points at the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, breaking Maya Moore and Kelsey Plum’s previous record of 30 points set in 2015 and 2022, respectively.

Who was the WNBA All-Star game MVP last year?

Jewell Loyd was named the WNBA All-Star Game MVP last year in Las Vegas following a record-setting 31-point performance.

2024 WNBA All-Star rosters

Team WNBA

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut

Aliyah Boston, Indiana

Caitlin Clark, Indiana

Allisha Gray, Atlanta

Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles

Brionna Jones, Connecticut

Jonquel Jones, New York

Kayla McBride, Minnesota

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas

Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle

Angel Reese, Chicago

Team USA

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota

Kahleah Copper, Phoenix

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas

Brittney Griner, Phoenix

Sabrina Ionescu, New York

Jewell Loyd, Seattle

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas

Breanna Stewart, New York

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

Jackie Young, Las Vegas

Has this format been used previously?

Yes. Once before.

In 2021, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the WNBA All-Star Team faced off against Team USA, with the WNBA All-Stars winning 93-85. Arike Ogunbowale of Dallas was named MVP after leading all players with 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

Team USA later won Olympic gold with a 90-75 victory against Japan in the Tokyo Games.

Diana Taurasi back from injury

All signs are pointing toward Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi making her sixth Olympic appearance later this month after an injury scare sidelined her for three games with a lower left leg ailment.

Taurasi came back against the Connecticut Sun on July 14, scoring six points and grabbing six rebounds in 25 minutes in a 96-69 road defeat.

Closing out the season's first half before the All-Star Game and the Olympic break, Taurasi had 18 points and five assists in 28 minutes in a 96-87 win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Caitlin Clark’s rise parallels Tiger’s early brilliance

One sports career is in disheartening decline. The other is in exhilarating ascendance. Born in different centuries, Tiger Woods and Caitlin Clark are going in opposite directions.

Yet, while one is 26 years older than the other, they do have much in common. It’s as if their thrilling careers have been running on parallel tracks a generation apart.

How often over the past year and a half, since Clark’s rise to her immense popularity, has the rush to buy tickets to see her or national obsession to watch her on TV reminded us of someone else? And when we thought about it, and landed on who that someone might be, wasn’t it Tiger?

How much do WNBA All-Stars earn?

It pays to play in the WNBA All-Star game. Under the WNBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement, All-Star game participants each earn $2,575. The All-Star Game MVP is awarded an additional $5,150. Skills Competition and 3-point contest participants get $1,030 each, while the winners earn $2,575 from the league. — Josh Peter

Team USA vs. Team WNBA picks, predictions, odds

Team USA and a team of WNBA All-Stars face off Saturday night. Who has the best shot to win?

Team USA is a 6.5-point favorite over Team WNBA in WNBA All-Star Game odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team USA is -260 on the moneyline, while Team WNBA is +215.

