WNBA Rookie of the Year odds: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese heavy favorites early on

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to shoot against the Connecticut Sun during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena.

The WNBA season is underway and although every team still has more than 30 games to go, it's never too early to start looking at awards odds.

Heading into the season, it would've been easy to assume that the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark would run away with the Rookie of the Year Award. She was college basketball's biggest star a year ago and was the runaway No. 1 overall selection. That said, the Fever have started the season 1-6, and although Clark has played well, her team's record could certainly sway some voters away from her.

Then there's the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, who is averaging fewer points than Clark, but is also bringing in more rebounds and shooting the ball at a very similar percentage, all while her team sits at a .500 record, in contention for a playoff spot.

Of course, there are many other rookies that could bring home the award by season's end. However, as it stands the two listed above are a few of the heavy favorites. Here is the full odds list for 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. All odds via BetMGM.

2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year odds:

1) Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever (-1100)

T-2) Angel Reese, Chicago Sky (+1200)

T-2) Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks (+1200)

4) Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks (+2500)

5) Aliyah Edwards, Washington Mystics (+3500)

6) Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky (+10000)

T-7) Jacy Sheldon, Dallas Wings (+15000)

T-7) Alissa Pili, Minnesota Lynx (+15000)

9) Marquesha Davis, New York Liberty (+25000)

What has Caitlin Clark done so far in the WNBA?

Although Clark's Fever are just 1-6 through seven games, Clark has played fairly well, averaging 15.4 points per game (leads rookies), bringing in 5.4 rebounds per game (third among rookies), and dishing 6.3 assists per game (leads rookies).

Still, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink are nipping right at her heels in most of these stats. In fact, both players are ahead of Clark in the rebounding department. Brink, meanwhile, has posted better field goal and three-point field goal percentages than Clark as well -- albeit while taking less than half as many shots as Clark.

As we approach the quarter mark of the 2024 WNBA season, the Rookie of the Year race appears to be a three-headed race between these three stars. There is still plenty of time for someone else to throw their hat in the ring.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese lead WNBA Rookie of the Year odds early on