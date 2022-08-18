  • Oops!
WNBA playoffs 2022: Aces, Liberty open postseason with wins; Wings-Sun, Mystics-Storm up next Thursday

The 2022 WNBA postseason began Wednesday and continue Thursday with a pair of first-round games on each day. This season, the format has changed to best-of-three first-round series then best-of-five series in the semifinals and WNBA Finals. Eight teams made the postseason, and there are no longer byes for the top seeds. The Chicago Sky are the defending champions and come into these playoffs as the No. 2 seed behind the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the postseason.

Live Updates

WNBA playoffs first-round matchups

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces (26-10) vs. No. 8 Phoenix Mercury (15-21)

No. 2 Chicago Sky (26-10) vs. No. 7 New York Liberty (16-20)

No. 3 Connecticut Sun (25-11) vs. No. 6 Dallas Wings (18-18)

No. 4 Seattle Storm (22-14) vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics (22-14)

WNBA TV playoffs schedule

All times are ET.

Round 1, Games 1

Wednesday

New York 98, Chicago 91 (Liberty lead, 1-0)

Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63 (Aces lead, 1-0)

Thursday

Dallas at Connecticut, 8 p.m. on ESPNU and NBATV

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Round 1, Games 2

Saturday

New York at Chicago, noon on ESPN

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

Dallas at Connecticut, noon on ABC

Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m. on ESPN

Round 1, Games 3 (if necessary)

Tuesday

Chicago at New York, 8 p.m. on ESPN2*

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. on ESPN*

Wednesday

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m. on ESPN2*

Connecticut at Dallas, 9 p.m. on ESPN*

*If both Games 3 on each night are necessary. If there is only one Game 3, it will be played at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

A regulation WNBA basketball rests on the floor during the first half of a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)
The 2022 WNBA playoffs begin Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)
