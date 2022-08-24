  • Oops!
WNBA playoffs 2022: Live updates from Sun-Wings decisive first-round Game 3, lineups, injury report

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read
The 2022 WNBA postseason continues with Game 3 of the Connecticut Sun-Dallas Wings first-round series on Wednesday. The winner will face the Chicago Sky in the semifinals. The Sky eliminated the New York Liberty with a 90-72 win in Game 3 on Tuesday. The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm swept their first-round series and advanced to face each other in the semifinals. This season, the format has changed to best-of-three first-round series then best-of-five series in the semifinals and WNBA Finals. Eight teams made the postseason, and there are no longer byes for the top seeds. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the postseason.

Live Updates
  • Yahoo Sports Wnba

    The final semifinals spot is on the line tonight. A winner-take-all, first-round Game 3 between the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings is set for 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on ESPN.

WNBA playoffs first-round matchups

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces (26-10) vs. No. 8 Phoenix Mercury (15-21)

No. 2 Chicago Sky (26-10) vs. No. 7 New York Liberty (16-20)

No. 3 Connecticut Sun (25-11) vs. No. 6 Dallas Wings (18-18)

No. 4 Seattle Storm (22-14) vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics (22-14)

WNBA first-round TV schedule

All times are ET.

Round 1, Games 1

Wednesday

New York 98, Chicago 91

Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63

Thursday

Connecticut 93, Dallas 68

Seattle 86, Washington 83

Round 1, Games 2

Saturday

Chicago 100, New York 62

Las Vegas 117, Phoenix 80 (Aces win, 2-0)

Sunday

Dallas 89, Connecticut 79 (Series tied, 1-1)

Seattle 97, Washington 84 (Storm win, 2-0)

Round 1, Games 3

Tuesday

Chicago 90, New York 72 (Sky win, 2-1)

Wednesday

Connecticut at Dallas, 9 p.m. on ESPN

WNBA semifinals TV schedule

All times are ET. *—if necessary

Games 1, Sunday, Aug. 28

Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. on ESPN

Connecticut/Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Games 2, Wednesday, Aug. 31

Connecticut/Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Games 3, Sunday, Sept. 4

Chicago at Connecticut/Dallas, 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m. on ABC

Games 4, Tuesday, Sept. 6

Chicago at Connecticut/Dallas, TBD on ESPN2*

Las Vegas at Seattle, TBD on ESPN2*

Games 5, Thursday, Sept. 8

Connecticut/Dallas at Chicago, TBD on ESPN2*

Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD on ESPN2*

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally dribbles the ball while defended by Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones during Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs first round on Aug. 21, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally dribbles the ball while defended by Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones during Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs first round on Aug. 21, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
