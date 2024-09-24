Advertisement
WNBA Playoff Game 2: How to watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm tonight

liz kocan
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: Gabby Williams #5 of the Seattle Storm brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter of Game One of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs first round at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Storm 78-67. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Gabby Williams and the Seattle Storm will face the Las Vegas Aces for game 2 of the WNBA playoffs on Tuesday. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A'ja Wilson had a big Sunday, winning the WNBA's MVP title for the third time in her career that morning, and helping the Las Vegas Aces defeat the Seattle Storm during their first post-season game later that day, 78-67. Wilson and the Aces will take on the Storm again for Game 2 of their playoff series on Tuesday night, hosting Seattle at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, and it can be streamed after it concludes on WNBA League Pass. Are you ready to watch the Las Vegas Aces play the Seattle Storm for Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs? Here's what you need to know ahead of the Aces vs. Storm game tonight and where to get live updates.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

TV channels: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV

The Aces vs. Storm game tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET tonight.

The Aces vs. Storm game will air on ESPN.

You can watch ESPN live on platforms including Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The game will also be available to stream after it concludes on WNBA League Pass.

AT $90/month, Fubo TV's Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200-plus more live channels. The live TV streaming service is one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared with a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

The platform offers a free trial period, and right now you can get $30 off your first month of any tier after the trial period ends.

Yes, DirecTV will be carrying ABC and all ESPN channels again after a brief disruption in coverage on the platform. DirecTV subscribers will be able to watch every playoff game of the WNBA.

The WNBA playoffs began on Sunday, September 22. The playoffs are scheduled through October 18 if necessary.

There are eight confirmed teams in the 2024 WBNA playoffs, they are:

  • New York Liberty (32-8)

  • Minnesota Lynx (30-10)

  • Connecticut Sun (28-12)

  • Las Vegas Aces (27-13)

  • Seattle Storm (25-15)

  • Indiana Fever (20-20)

  • Phoenix Mercury (19-21)

  • Atlanta Dream (15-25)

While this season's WNBA games aired across upwards of 10 channels and streaming platforms, including Prime Video, ION, and other national broadcast networks, the playoffs will be exclusive to ABC and ESPN. Note that they will not be carried on ESPN+.

The WNBA playoffs feature an eight-team bracket; participating teams are decided based on their regular season record. During the first-round, games are played on a best-of-three series. Semifinal and final games are played as a best-of-five series.

Tuesday, September 24

Wednesday, September 25

Thursday, September 26

  • Dream-Liberty, Game 3 (if necessary) - TBD

  • Storm-Aces, Game 3 (if necessary) - TBD

Friday, September 27

  • Lynx-Mercury, Game 3 (if necessary) - TBD

  • Sun-Fever, Game 3 (if necessary) - TBD

Sunday, September 29

  • Matchup #1, Game 1

  • Matchup #2, Game 1

Tuesday, October 1

  • Matchup #1, Game 2

  • Matchup #2, Game 2

Friday, October 4

  • Matchup #1, Game 3

  • Matchup #2, Game 3

Sunday, October 6

  • Matchup #1, Game 4 (if necessary)

  • Matchup #2, Game 4 (if necessary)

Tuesday, October 8

  • Matchup #1, Game 5 (if necessary)

  • Matchup #2, Game 5 (if necessary)

Thursday, October 10

  • Game 1

Sunday, October 13

  • Game 2

Wednesday, October 16

  • Game 3

Friday, October 18

  • Game 4 (if necessary)

Sunday, October 20

  • Game 5 (if necessary)