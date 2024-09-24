WNBA Playoff Game 2: How to watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm tonight

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Gabby Williams and the Seattle Storm will face the Las Vegas Aces for game 2 of the WNBA playoffs on Tuesday. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A'ja Wilson had a big Sunday, winning the WNBA's MVP title for the third time in her career that morning, and helping the Las Vegas Aces defeat the Seattle Storm during their first post-season game later that day, 78-67. Wilson and the Aces will take on the Storm again for Game 2 of their playoff series on Tuesday night, hosting Seattle at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, and it can be streamed after it concludes on WNBA League Pass. Are you ready to watch the Las Vegas Aces play the Seattle Storm for Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs? Here's what you need to know ahead of the Aces vs. Storm game tonight and where to get live updates.

How to watch the WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm:

Watch every WNBA playoff game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and more Fubo TV Try free at Fubo

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

TV channels: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV

What time is the Aces vs. Storm game?

The Aces vs. Storm game tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET tonight.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm game channel:

The Aces vs. Storm game will air on ESPN.

How to watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm game without cable:

You can watch ESPN live on platforms including Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The game will also be available to stream after it concludes on WNBA League Pass.

Watch every WNBA Playoff game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and more Fubo TV AT $90/month, Fubo TV's Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200-plus more live channels. The live TV streaming service is one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared with a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and right now you can get $30 off your first month of any tier after the trial period ends. Try free at Fubo

Watch ESPN, ABC and more Hulu + Live TV Try free at Hulu

Can I watch the WNBA Playoffs on DirecTV?

Yes, DirecTV will be carrying ABC and all ESPN channels again after a brief disruption in coverage on the platform. DirecTV subscribers will be able to watch every playoff game of the WNBA.

Watch WNBA playoff games: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and more DirecTV Choice Try free at DirecTV

When are the 2024 WNBA Playoffs?

The WNBA playoffs began on Sunday, September 22. The playoffs are scheduled through October 18 if necessary.

Who is playing in the WNBA Playoffs?

There are eight confirmed teams in the 2024 WBNA playoffs, they are:

New York Liberty (32-8)

Minnesota Lynx (30-10)

Connecticut Sun (28-12)

Las Vegas Aces (27-13)

Seattle Storm (25-15)

Indiana Fever (20-20)

Phoenix Mercury (19-21)

Atlanta Dream (15-25)

The best way to watch WNBA playoff games:

While this season's WNBA games aired across upwards of 10 channels and streaming platforms, including Prime Video, ION, and other national broadcast networks, the playoffs will be exclusive to ABC and ESPN. Note that they will not be carried on ESPN+.

Watch WNBA playoff games: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and more Fubo TV Try free at Fubo

Watch WNBA playoff games after they've concluded WNBA League Pass $35 for the season at WNBA

What is the WNBA Playoff format?

The WNBA playoffs feature an eight-team bracket; participating teams are decided based on their regular season record. During the first-round, games are played on a best-of-three series. Semifinal and final games are played as a best-of-five series.

WNBA Playoffs Schedule:

Tuesday, September 24

Wednesday, September 25

Thursday, September 26

Dream-Liberty, Game 3 (if necessary) - TBD

Storm-Aces, Game 3 (if necessary) - TBD

Friday, September 27

Lynx-Mercury, Game 3 (if necessary) - TBD

Sun-Fever, Game 3 (if necessary) - TBD

Semi-Finals

Sunday, September 29

Matchup #1, Game 1

Matchup #2, Game 1

Tuesday, October 1

Matchup #1, Game 2

Matchup #2, Game 2

Friday, October 4

Matchup #1, Game 3

Matchup #2, Game 3

Sunday, October 6

Matchup #1, Game 4 (if necessary)

Matchup #2, Game 4 (if necessary)

Tuesday, October 8

Matchup #1, Game 5 (if necessary)

Matchup #2, Game 5 (if necessary)

WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV

Thursday, October 10

Game 1

Sunday, October 13

Game 2

Wednesday, October 16

Game 3

Friday, October 18

Game 4 (if necessary)

Sunday, October 20