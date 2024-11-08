WNBA offseason coaching tracker includes Stephanie White's Fever homecoming

Stephanie White, new Indiana Fever head coach, speaks Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, during a press conference held on Salesforce Court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Welcome to For The Win's 2024 WNBA offseason coaching changes tracker, where we try to keep every twist and turn straight in a running list so you don't have to.

If you've been keeping a pulse on the WNBA's offseason movement, it's been a wild time since the season ended on September 19. At one point, there were seven head coach openings (nine if you include expansion teams), and if you include the general manger vacancies, that's another three slots (five with expansion squads). MADNESS.

In other words, this seismic shift in the WNBA landscape is a hot mess express to understand, and if you don't have a running list, you might get lost. So, we've got you covered with the latest movements.

Here is your WNBA offseason coaching tracker:

This list be reguraly updated to include coaching and general manager changes.

Indiana Fever

Amber Cox, Indiana Fever chief operating officer and general manager, Stephanie White, Fever head coach, and Kelly Krauskopf, Fever president of basketball operations, pose for a photo Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, after a press conference introducing White as the team’s next head coach.

Old coach/GM: Christie Sides/Lin Dunn

New coach/GM: Stephanie White/Amber Cox

Early this year, the Indiana Fever quietly shifted former general manager Lin Dunn to a senior advisor role with the team, and brought in Amber Cox to be the teams new general manager. They also ousted head coach Christie Sides after two seasons in favor of a familiar face — former Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White.

White essentially returned home to Indiana where she had a ton of ties. Fever team president Kelly Krauskopf drafted her during the 2000 expansion draft, and she was an assistant coach under Lin Dunn when the Fever won a championship in 2012. Krauskopf also gave White her first head coach job in 2015 leading the Fever.

Chicago Sky

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 14: Jackie Young #0 talks with assistant coach/head of player development Tyler Marsh of the Las Vegas Aces during a break in the third quarter of their game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Mercury 89-80. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Old coach: Teresea Weatherspoon

New coach: Tyler Marsh

No one seemingly shocked the coaching landscape more than the Chicago Sky when they parted ways with head coach Teresea Weatherspoon after just one season. The move was so head-turning that even franchise player Angel Reese struggled to wrap her mind around it.

The team eventually moved on to Las Vegas Aces assistant Tyler Marsh. Marsh has a decorated basketball background that spans the NBA, WNBA and even college ranks. Though Reese was seemingly devastated about Weatherspoon's departure, she celebrated Marsh's arrival with a fitting one-letter approval.

Golden State Valkyries

Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Valkryies head coach Natalie Nakase throws t-shirts into the stands in the fourth quarter during a Golden State Warriors game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

New coach: Natalie Nakase

New GM: Ohemaa Nyanin

The Golden State Valkyries are off and running as one of the WNBA's newest franchises. In May, the organization hired Ohemaa Nyanin, who previously spent time as an assistant general manager with the New York Liberty.

One of Nyanin's first order of business was to conduct a head coaching search. After a five-month process, she landed on Natalie Nakase, an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces and another disciple of Becky Hammon.

Connecticut Sun

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Stephanie White of the Connecticut Sun looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter of Game Five of the Semi-Finals during the WNBA Playoffs at Target Center on October 08, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776215990 ORIG FILE ID: 2177513870

Old coach: Stephanie White

New coach: TBD

Despite still being under contract with the Connecticut Sun, head coach Stephanie White agree to part ways with the franchise after two seasons.

It's not immediately known what was the final straw, but White moved on to Indiana just days later, where she had deep ties to the Fever and the state.

Los Angeles Sparks

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 11: Head coach Curt Miller of the Los Angeles Sparks talks with Dearica Hamby #5 during the second quarter Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Old coach: Curt Miller

New coach: TBD

In September, the Los Angeles Sparks moved on from head coach Curt Miller after two seasons. Though the team seemingly experienced more injuries than most teams across the league, leadership sent a strong message that it was time to move forward.

The move seemingly stunned star forward Dearica Hamby, who publicly thanked Miller in a heartfelt series of tweets.

Atlanta Dream

Sep 22, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Old coach: Tanisha Wright

New coach: TBD

Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright seemingly had a longer leash than most WNBA head coaches.

However, after three seasons, a 48-68 record and disappointing playoff runs given the roster talent, the organization released Wright.

Dallas Wings

Sep 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings head coach Latricia Trammell watches her team take on the Las Vegas Aces during the second half during game three of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Old coach: Latricia Trammell

New coach/GM: TBD/Curt Miller

In October, the Dallas Wings moved on from head coach LatriciaTrammell was out after a 31-49 tenure during two seasons. Dallas reportedly let go of Trammell to restructure the front office and hire a general manager.

Weeks later, the franchise went through with its intentions and hired former Los Angeles Sparks coach Curt Miller to be executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager. Miller has a wealth of experience, including two seasons as head coach of the Sparks and seven years with the Connecticut Sun, where he spent time as general manager and head coach.

Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics coach Eric Thibault reacts against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Old coach/GM: Eric Thibault/Mike Thibault

New coach/GM: TBD

The Washington Mystics created sweeping changes when the team parted ways with general manager Mike Thibault and his son, head coach Eric Thibault.

Washington has not outwardly expressed why the Thibaults are out, but from the outside looking in, a failed tank job during the season potentially pushed the Mystics out of position to land assumed No. 1 Draft pick Paige Bueckers in 2025.

Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 17: General manager Natalie Williams of the Las Vegas Aces waits to be interviewed before Game One of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs first round between the Aces and the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Old GM: Natalie Williams

New GM: TBD

As part of a restructuring of the front office the Aces decided not to renew the contract of general manager Natalie Williams.

It's unclear what prompted the decision, but it's hard to ignore that the Aces no longer looked like the WNBA championship team it became during a back-to-back championship run.

