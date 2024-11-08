WNBA offseason coaching tracker includes Stephanie White's Fever homecoming
Welcome to For The Win's 2024 WNBA offseason coaching changes tracker, where we try to keep every twist and turn straight in a running list so you don't have to.
If you've been keeping a pulse on the WNBA's offseason movement, it's been a wild time since the season ended on September 19. At one point, there were seven head coach openings (nine if you include expansion teams), and if you include the general manger vacancies, that's another three slots (five with expansion squads). MADNESS.
In other words, this seismic shift in the WNBA landscape is a hot mess express to understand, and if you don't have a running list, you might get lost. So, we've got you covered with the latest movements.
Here is your WNBA offseason coaching tracker:
This list be reguraly updated to include coaching and general manager changes.
Indiana Fever
Old coach/GM: Christie Sides/Lin Dunn
New coach/GM: Stephanie White/Amber Cox
Early this year, the Indiana Fever quietly shifted former general manager Lin Dunn to a senior advisor role with the team, and brought in Amber Cox to be the teams new general manager. They also ousted head coach Christie Sides after two seasons in favor of a familiar face — former Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White.
White essentially returned home to Indiana where she had a ton of ties. Fever team president Kelly Krauskopf drafted her during the 2000 expansion draft, and she was an assistant coach under Lin Dunn when the Fever won a championship in 2012. Krauskopf also gave White her first head coach job in 2015 leading the Fever.
Chicago Sky
Old coach: Teresea Weatherspoon
New coach: Tyler Marsh
No one seemingly shocked the coaching landscape more than the Chicago Sky when they parted ways with head coach Teresea Weatherspoon after just one season. The move was so head-turning that even franchise player Angel Reese struggled to wrap her mind around it.
The team eventually moved on to Las Vegas Aces assistant Tyler Marsh. Marsh has a decorated basketball background that spans the NBA, WNBA and even college ranks. Though Reese was seemingly devastated about Weatherspoon's departure, she celebrated Marsh's arrival with a fitting one-letter approval.
Golden State Valkyries
New coach: Natalie Nakase
New GM: Ohemaa Nyanin
The Golden State Valkyries are off and running as one of the WNBA's newest franchises. In May, the organization hired Ohemaa Nyanin, who previously spent time as an assistant general manager with the New York Liberty.
One of Nyanin's first order of business was to conduct a head coaching search. After a five-month process, she landed on Natalie Nakase, an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces and another disciple of Becky Hammon.
Connecticut Sun
Old coach: Stephanie White
New coach: TBD
Despite still being under contract with the Connecticut Sun, head coach Stephanie White agree to part ways with the franchise after two seasons.
It's not immediately known what was the final straw, but White moved on to Indiana just days later, where she had deep ties to the Fever and the state.
Los Angeles Sparks
Old coach: Curt Miller
New coach: TBD
In September, the Los Angeles Sparks moved on from head coach Curt Miller after two seasons. Though the team seemingly experienced more injuries than most teams across the league, leadership sent a strong message that it was time to move forward.
The move seemingly stunned star forward Dearica Hamby, who publicly thanked Miller in a heartfelt series of tweets.
Atlanta Dream
Old coach: Tanisha Wright
New coach: TBD
Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright seemingly had a longer leash than most WNBA head coaches.
However, after three seasons, a 48-68 record and disappointing playoff runs given the roster talent, the organization released Wright.
Dallas Wings
Old coach: Latricia Trammell
New coach/GM: TBD/Curt Miller
In October, the Dallas Wings moved on from head coach LatriciaTrammell was out after a 31-49 tenure during two seasons. Dallas reportedly let go of Trammell to restructure the front office and hire a general manager.
Weeks later, the franchise went through with its intentions and hired former Los Angeles Sparks coach Curt Miller to be executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager. Miller has a wealth of experience, including two seasons as head coach of the Sparks and seven years with the Connecticut Sun, where he spent time as general manager and head coach.
Washington Mystics
Old coach/GM: Eric Thibault/Mike Thibault
New coach/GM: TBD
The Washington Mystics created sweeping changes when the team parted ways with general manager Mike Thibault and his son, head coach Eric Thibault.
Washington has not outwardly expressed why the Thibaults are out, but from the outside looking in, a failed tank job during the season potentially pushed the Mystics out of position to land assumed No. 1 Draft pick Paige Bueckers in 2025.
Las Vegas Aces
Old GM: Natalie Williams
New GM: TBD
As part of a restructuring of the front office the Aces decided not to renew the contract of general manager Natalie Williams.
It's unclear what prompted the decision, but it's hard to ignore that the Aces no longer looked like the WNBA championship team it became during a back-to-back championship run.
