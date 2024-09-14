WNBA legend Diana Taurasi not done yet after Phoenix Mercury hint at retirement

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi had acknowledged that “the end is closer than the beginning” back in July, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which saw her pick up a record-setting sixth gold medal.

Taurasi confirmed the Paris Games was her last, but the 42-year-old veteran has left her future with the Phoenix Mercury beyond this season an open question.

The Mercury’s social media team inadvertently sparked hysteria among Phoenix fans on Thursday by firing off a cryptic tweet that insinuated Taurasi’s retirement may be even closer than anticipated.

“If this is it ... there are two more home games remaining to see the greatest shooter in league history take the court,” the Mercury wrote. Their graphic also said "Thank you for the shots we knew were going in before they left your hand."

Taurasi has spent her entire 20-year career with the Mercury, winning three WNBA championships, most recently in 2014.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and center Brittney Griner (42) smile as they run up the court after a Taurasi block during Friday's game.

The Mercury’s 2014 WNBA championship team reunited Friday at Phoenix’s Footprint Center to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of their title. A ceremony was held after the Mercury’s 88-69 loss to the Connecticut Sun. Taurasi and Brittney Griner were joined by former teammates DeWanna Bonner, Penny Taylor (the wife of Taurasi), Tiffany Bias, Anete Jekabsone-Zogota, Ewelina Kobryn, Shay Murphy, Mistie Bass-Boyd, Erin Phillips, Candice Dupree and former Mercury coach Sandy Brondello (2014–2021).

"To be here 10 years later with you guys, it's like a sisterhood," said Taurasi, who finished with seven points Friday. "We are always going to be linked by this trophy, by this city and by this team. Now let's do it again."

Taurasi and Taylor’s two young children, Leo and Isla, were in attendance, offering up a picturesque backdrop for a potential retirement announcement ... right? Wrong. Taurasi didn't address retirement rumors and instead signed off saying, "Let's do it again."

Taurasi, who signed a two-year deal with the Mercury in February 2023, is set to become a free agent after this season. Taurasi previously said she's not one for a farewell tour and would instead opt for a quiet goodbye.

“I’ll let you guys know when I’m done because you’re not gonna see me anymore,” Taurasi told ESPN in 2022. “When I’m done playing, I’m just going to stop playing. I’m not going to ease my way out. I want to play, and when I suck, I won’t play. Trust me, I’ll be in those workouts in the winter and be like, ‘Hmm, that’s it.’ ”

The Mercury have three more games remaining in the regular season — at Chicago (Sept. 15), vs. Los Angeles (Sept. 17) and at Seattle (Sept. 19). Phoenix has qualified for the postseason, currently sitting as the No. 7 seed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Diana Taurasi retirement announcement doesn't come after Mercury game