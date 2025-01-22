Advertisement
WNBA free agency live updates, tracker: Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum, Satou Sabally headline star-studded class

Some huge names could be on the move ahead of the 2025 season

yahoo sports staff

The 2025 WNBA season will already feature a new look from last year with the Golden State Valkyries playing their inaugural season and the schedule being expanded to a new regular-season high of 44 games per team. The season could also see some major shifts on rosters, as several impact players are hitting free agency this offseason. That could lead to some big changes around the W.

Two-time All-Star and 2023 Most Improved Player Satou Sabally, nine-time All-Star and 2016 MVP Nneka Ogwumike and two-time league MVP and two-time WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart highlight the names at the top of the list of free agents. Stewart is in an excellent situation in New York having just helped the Liberty to a championship last year and was give the core designation, along with Kelsey Plum and Sabally. Plum and Sabally, who announced earlier this month she would not be returning to Dallas, are strong candidates to be on the move.

Yahoo Sports' women's basketball writer Cassandra Negley has you covered with all of the top free agents, salary cap and max salary rules, and everything else you need to know heading into WNBA free agency 2025, and you can get all of the rumors, signings, trades and player movement right here when WNBA free agency opens Tuesday.

    Brittney Griner testing WNBA free agent market

    After 11 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, Brittney Griner is hitting the free agent market for the first time.

    Griner's agent told the Associated Press that Griner will meet with "multiple" teams beginning Tuesday. Team executives traveled to Miami for the opening up the Unrivaled league and to speak to free agents.

    “I want to show off my skills for free agency,” Griner said of her participation in Unrivaled.

    Players can begin talking to teams on Tuesday and contracts can be signed beginning Feb. 1. Many of those contracts are expected to be in the short-term range.

    With a new CBA featuring massive salary implications expected to come into effect in 2026, most players will sign just one-year deals.

    This season the Connecticut Sun and expansion Golden State Valkyries have the most cap space to sign free agents. The Sun could lose most of their starting lineup to free agency with DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and Thomas all potentially leaving.

    Griner's long-time teammate in Phoenix, Diana Taurasi, is still contemplating whether to continue playing for retire.

    Brittney Griner is a first-time free agent this offseason. (Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
  • Liz Roscher

    Is locker room drama behind the Sky's decision to let Chennedy Carter walk?

    The Sky have declined to give Chennedy Carter a qualifying offer, which makes her a free agent. GM Jeff Pagliocca gave a statement about the decision to the Chicago Sun-Times, praising Carter's 2024 season and her overall talent but citing issues with "fit" for allowing her to become a free agent.

    "We’ve made changes to our staff and will make changes to our roster," Pagliocca said. "Those changes impact Chennedy’s fit on the team, so we wanted to give her the best opportunity as a free agent.”

    Annie Costabile of the Sun-Times reported that Pagliocca's decision was about more than just Carter's "fit on the team."

    According to multiple league sources, players were unhappy with the dynamic created in the locker room last year due to Carter’s behavior, which went unchecked by former coach Teresa Weatherspoon. There was concern within the team regarding how re-signing Carter would impact the Sky’s chances of landing other free agents.

    Now we wait and see where Carter ends up for the 2025 WNBA season.