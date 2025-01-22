WNBA free agency live updates, tracker: Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum, Satou Sabally headline star-studded class

Some huge names could be on the move ahead of the 2025 season

The 2025 WNBA season will already feature a new look from last year with the Golden State Valkyries playing their inaugural season and the schedule being expanded to a new regular-season high of 44 games per team. The season could also see some major shifts on rosters, as several impact players are hitting free agency this offseason. That could lead to some big changes around the W.

Two-time All-Star and 2023 Most Improved Player Satou Sabally, nine-time All-Star and 2016 MVP Nneka Ogwumike and two-time league MVP and two-time WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart highlight the names at the top of the list of free agents. Stewart is in an excellent situation in New York having just helped the Liberty to a championship last year and was give the core designation, along with Kelsey Plum and Sabally. Plum and Sabally, who announced earlier this month she would not be returning to Dallas, are strong candidates to be on the move.

Yahoo Sports' women's basketball writer Cassandra Negley has you covered with all of the top free agents, salary cap and max salary rules, and everything else you need to know heading into WNBA free agency 2025, and you can get all of the rumors, signings, trades and player movement right here when WNBA free agency opens Tuesday.