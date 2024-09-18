WNBA awards Portland expansion franchise that will begin play in 2026

Portland, Golden State and Toronto will all be joining the league over the next two years.

The WNBA will be expanding to Portland, Oregon, for the 2026 season, the league announced on Wednesday.

Portland's expansion franchise, the 15th in the league, will be owned and operated by Raj Sports after the group paid $125 million for the team.

“As the WNBA builds on a season of unprecedented growth, bringing a team back to Portland is another important step forward,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “Portland has been an epicenter of the women’s sports movement and is home to a passionate community of basketball fans. Pairing this energy with the Bhathal family’s vision of leading top-flight professional sports teams will ensure that we deliver a premier WNBA team to the greater Portland area.”

This will be the second time Portland has had a WNBA franchise. The Fire played three seasons from 2000-02 before folding.

This new Portland team will share a home at Moda Center with the NBA's Trail Blazers.

Portland joins Golden State and Toronto as new WNBA expansion teams. All three will join the league over the next two years, with the Golden State Valkyries beginning play next season and Toronto starting along with Portland in 2026.

Engelbert said she is hoping to add more teams by 2028, but it's unlikely any potential new franchises would begin playing before the 2027 season.