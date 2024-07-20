Advertisement
Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Live

WNBA All-Star Game: Live updates, highlights as USA Basketball takes on Team WNBA ahead of Olympics

yahoo sports staff · cassandra negley

WNBA All-Star weekend is finally here, and Saturday's marquee event, as usual, features the WNBA's best and brightest. But this year, with the Olympics kicking off next week, USA Basketball Women's Olympic Team will take on the WNBA All-Stars in preparation for the Paris Games. Here's how the teams stack up:

Team WNBA: DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun), Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks), Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun), Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty), Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm), Angel Reese (Chicago Sky)

Team USA: Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces), Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Sabrina Ionescu (New YOrk Liberty), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun), A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu

Follow along with Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley for live updates and highlights as WNBA All-Star weekend continues on Saturday.

Live4 updates
  • Kari Anderson

    First-time All-Star Angel Reese is ready for the game. The rookie arrived in another one of her signature outfits, and when asked by reporters how she was feeling, the Bayou Barbie responded with the truth: "Like a Barbie."

  • The Indiana Fever's All-Star trio arrived at Footprint Center in living color:

    Love the collection of WNBA jerseys in Kelsey Mitchell's outfit

  • Kari Anderson

    The two teams took the time to pose for some group photos, with the WNBA All-Star squad in their All-Star colors and Team USA decked out in red, white and blue.

  • Kari Anderson

    Team USA and the All-Stars have arrived

    The two teams have arrived at the arena ahead of the matchup, with Team USA arriving in style.

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement