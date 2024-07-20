Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

WNBA All-Star Game: Live updates, highlights as USA Basketball takes on Team WNBA ahead of Olympics

WNBA All-Star weekend is finally here, and Saturday's marquee event, as usual, features the WNBA's best and brightest. But this year, with the Olympics kicking off next week, USA Basketball Women's Olympic Team will take on the WNBA All-Stars in preparation for the Paris Games. Here's how the teams stack up:

Team WNBA: DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun), Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks), Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun), Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty), Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm), Angel Reese (Chicago Sky)

Team USA: Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces), Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Sabrina Ionescu (New YOrk Liberty), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun), A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu

Follow along with Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley for live updates and highlights as WNBA All-Star weekend continues on Saturday.