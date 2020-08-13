With approval ratings dropping, it's time for Kyle Dubas to step up

Kyle Dubas has never had trouble charming his audience.

From that famous nine-hour introduction with Brendan Shanahan, to that presentation in the boardroom of that creative agency in Los Angeles that proved the difference in the John Tavares sweepstakes, to his selfless ownership over the Toronto Maple Leafs’ second consecutive opening-round failure at the hands of the Boston Bruins two springs ago when Mike Babcock had washed his hands of it entirely, he’s always seemed to find a way to endear himself to a certain majority.

And yet, it’s possible that streak of enchantment came to an end over the contents of an hour-long virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon after the Maple Leafs crashed out in the qualification round of the NHL’s restart in a five-game series loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Without a stubborn coach or predecessor in the executive board to attract blame after the club failed in a fourth consecutive postseason series, the Maple Leafs GM came under real fire for the very first time in his two seasons in charge in the organization’s exit sessions with the media over Zoom.

And it was his response to that cross-examination that left many of even his staunchest supporters questioning his methods, his process, and his ability to bring change to an operation that appears to be failing.

Still though, it’s worth remembering that what’s plaguing the Leafs right now is a combination of inherited problems and issues only recently created. This is an organization that still divvies out a small percentage of its salary cap to Phil Kessel, but at the same has recently paid the premium in Dubas-led negotiations with its last three legitimate star talents. It’s also a team that will go without its top selection, No. 13 overall, this summer after not picking in the first round last year either to cover up a mistake from a previous regime, but also because the current executive lead ran out of cash to spend.

It’s also a team with a largely barren prospect system. That’s in some ways because it hadn’t been supplied sufficiently for several seasons before, but also since holes left in the current roster construction have forced management to rush players along the development curve.

But more important than all that, it’s also an organization that provided Dubas with one of the most talented core groups in the league. And with it, the Leafs GM still he hasn’t been able to build much more than an average hockey team with it.

In fact, the team has become worse.

Kyle Dubas has a lot to prove this offseason. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) More

It’s that last point and the last point alone that matters. And that last point that reflects on Dubas and the staff he has put in place.

And yet, after assuming the blame in times when maybe he needn’t have to previously, Dubas was this time reluctant to accept fault for the Leafs’ tragic conclusion, instead deflecting from obvious issues anchoring down the roster with a level of arrogance and mild aggression.

It should have been easy to account for at least one problem, considering the clear and abject failure in his offseason redesign of the club’s defensive pairings. Yet instead, Dubas strangely blamed the organization’s onboarding process for the underwhelming results from the season-long rental of Tyson Barrie, before going on to explain, almost insultingly for fans with the combination of vision and a reasonable understanding of the game, that with the sophisticated data the Leafs use to measure defensive ability, you, too, would see that Cody Ceci was a solid contributor.

Rushing to the defence of two blueliners likely headed to new organizations this fall, it was no surprise, then, that Dubas would stand up for the newest whipping boy, Mitch Marner. In fact, Dubas was at his most irritated when a question was framed in a manner in which it was suggested that Marner wasn’t reaching the expectations set forth by the franchise, which prompted this response:

Story continues