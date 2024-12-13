Winthrop defeats Bob Jones 103-55

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford had 19 points in Winthrop's 103-55 victory over Bob Jones on Thursday night.

Talford also had 14 rebounds for the Eagles (9-3). KJ Doucet added 13 points while going 4 of 6 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Nick Johnson had 11 points and finished 4 of 5 from the field.

Trevor Brunson finished with 21 points and two steals for the Bruins.

