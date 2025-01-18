Winterhawks beat Warriors 5-2 in Western Hockey League action

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Alex Weiermair scored a goal and added an assist in Portland's 5-2 win over Moose Jaw in Western Hockey League action on Friday night.

Tyson Jugnauth had two assists for the Winterhawks.

RAIDERS 7 BRONCOS 1

PRINCE ALBERT - Tomas Mrsic had four points (1-3) to lead Prince Albert over Swift Current.

Max Hildebrand made 33 saves for the Raiders.

OIL KINGS 3 PATS 2

REGINA - Jack Toogood scored the winning goal midway through the second period as Edmonton topped Regina.

Gavin Hodnett and Adam Jecho had the other goals for the Oil Kings.

BLADES 4 REBELS 3

SASKATOON - Hayden Harsanyi scored the overtime winner in Saskatoon's victory over Red Deer.

Cooper Williams scored two third-period goals for the Blades.

TIGERS 3 HITMEN 0

CALGARY - Harrison Meneghin made 20 saves for the shutout as Medicine Hat blanked Calgary.

Gavin McKenna had two assists for the Tigers.

HURRICANES 4 WILD 2

WENATCHEE - Logan Wormald had a goal and an assist as Lethbridge beat Wenatchee.

Leo Braillard scored a pair for the Hurricanes.

GIANTS 6 AMERICANS 3

LANGLEY - Ryan Lin had three assists as Vancouver dumped Tri-City.

Burke Hood made 36 saves for the Giants.

CHIEFS 5 COUGARS 2

SPOKANE - Berkly Catton had a goal and an assist in Spokane's victory over Prince George.

Andrew Cristall had two assists for the Chiefs.

THUNDERBIRDS 4 ROCKETS 3

KELOWNA - Brayden Schuurman scored the overtime winner to give Seattle the win over Kelowna.

Braeden Cootes had a goal and an assist for the Thunderbirds.

ROYALS 7 BLAZERS 1

VICTORIA - Cosmo Wilson's four-point effort helped Victoria dump Kamloops.

Kenta Isogai chipped in with two goals and an assist.

SILVERTIPS 5 WHEAT KINGS 3

EVERETT - Carter Bear had two goals in Everett's win over Brandon.

Cole Temple had a goal and an assist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press