Winterhawks beat Warriors 5-2 in Western Hockey League action
MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Alex Weiermair scored a goal and added an assist in Portland's 5-2 win over Moose Jaw in Western Hockey League action on Friday night.
Tyson Jugnauth had two assists for the Winterhawks.
RAIDERS 7 BRONCOS 1
PRINCE ALBERT - Tomas Mrsic had four points (1-3) to lead Prince Albert over Swift Current.
Max Hildebrand made 33 saves for the Raiders.
OIL KINGS 3 PATS 2
REGINA - Jack Toogood scored the winning goal midway through the second period as Edmonton topped Regina.
Gavin Hodnett and Adam Jecho had the other goals for the Oil Kings.
BLADES 4 REBELS 3
SASKATOON - Hayden Harsanyi scored the overtime winner in Saskatoon's victory over Red Deer.
Cooper Williams scored two third-period goals for the Blades.
TIGERS 3 HITMEN 0
CALGARY - Harrison Meneghin made 20 saves for the shutout as Medicine Hat blanked Calgary.
Gavin McKenna had two assists for the Tigers.
HURRICANES 4 WILD 2
WENATCHEE - Logan Wormald had a goal and an assist as Lethbridge beat Wenatchee.
Leo Braillard scored a pair for the Hurricanes.
GIANTS 6 AMERICANS 3
LANGLEY - Ryan Lin had three assists as Vancouver dumped Tri-City.
Burke Hood made 36 saves for the Giants.
CHIEFS 5 COUGARS 2
SPOKANE - Berkly Catton had a goal and an assist in Spokane's victory over Prince George.
Andrew Cristall had two assists for the Chiefs.
THUNDERBIRDS 4 ROCKETS 3
KELOWNA - Brayden Schuurman scored the overtime winner to give Seattle the win over Kelowna.
Braeden Cootes had a goal and an assist for the Thunderbirds.
ROYALS 7 BLAZERS 1
VICTORIA - Cosmo Wilson's four-point effort helped Victoria dump Kamloops.
Kenta Isogai chipped in with two goals and an assist.
SILVERTIPS 5 WHEAT KINGS 3
EVERETT - Carter Bear had two goals in Everett's win over Brandon.
Cole Temple had a goal and an assist.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.
The Canadian Press