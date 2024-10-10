Winnipeg's Hellebuyck earns 38th career shutout, Jets trounce Oilers 6-0

EDMONTON — Mason Appleton had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets trounced the Edmonton Oilers 6-0 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for his 38th career shutout.

Adam Lowry and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, while Nino Niederreiter and Josh Morrissey each contributed a pair of assists.

Also scoring for the Jets were Rasmus Kupari, Dylan Samberg and Kyle Connor.

Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 30-20. It wasn't the start the Oilers wanted after reaching the Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final last season before losing out to the Florida Panthers.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor scored in his team's season-opener for an NHL-record seventh consecutive year. He walked in from the top of the circle on the power play midway through the second period and whipped a shot off the post and in. Three players had scored in six straight season-openers: Cam Atkinson, Yvan Cournoyer and Mud Bruneteau.

Oilers: Leon Draisaitl, who will become the highest paid player in the NHL next season, carried into the game a franchise-record, eight-game point streak in season-openers (tied with Filip Forsberg and Morgan Rielly), but wasn't able to extend that streak.

Key moment

Winnipeg's two goals in a 20-second span gave the visitors a 4-0 lead less than five minutes into the second period. Kupari ripped a shot past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner and while that was still sinking in, Niederreiter passed through traffic Samberg, who lifted the puck over Skinner's shoulder and into the net.

Key stat

Skinner's first opening-night start in his three seasons in Edmonton was forgettable. He allowed five goals on 13 shots and was pulled at the mid-mark for backup Calvin Pickard. The Jets scored four times on their first 10 shots.

Up next

Jets: Start a four-game homestand with Friday's home-opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Oilers: Host the Blackhawks on Saturday in the second of four home games to start their season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press