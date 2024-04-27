Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon suffers gash on hand during end-of-game scrum

A scrum at the end of Friday night's Colorado-Winnipeg game led to a potentially serious injury as Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon skated off with what appeared to be a major gash on his hand.

The final minute of the 6-2 Avalanche win already had become feisty as Winnipeg's Adam Lowry and Colorado's Miles Wood fought with 27 seconds left.

As the final seconds ticked off, a scrum broke out in front of the Colorado net and many of the skaters on the ice got involved. Dillon received two minor penalties for roughing and Colorado's Brandon Duhaime and Joel Kiviranta got roughing penalties against Dillon.

Duhaime and Dillon ended up at the bottom of the pile. It appeared that a skate might have hit Dillon in the hand. When the players separated, he got up quickly and skated to the dressing room while holding his hand.

Jets - Avs ends in a line brawl with Dillon getting cut on the hand by a skate pic.twitter.com/8XzdU8ZlVM — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 27, 2024

Jets coach Rick Bowness said he had no update because Dillon was still being examined. But he said there was concern. "You see the blood, yep," he said.

Dillon is averaging more than 20 minutes a game in the playoffs and has three points in three games.

The Jets entered the third period with a 2-1 lead, but the Avalanche scored five consecutive goals to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Game 4 is Sunday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brenden Dillon gashed on hand during Jets-Avalanche scrum