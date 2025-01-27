Winnipeg Blue Bombers release veteran receiver Drew Wolitarsky

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released Canadian receiver Drew Wolitarsky on Monday.

Wolitarsky, 29, had 33 catches for 403 yards and a touchdown in 10 regular-season games in 2024.

He was reportedly due a five-figure roster bonus Saturday.

Winnipeg selected Wolitarsky, an American by birth, in the '17 CFL supplemental draft out of the University of Minnesota after he qualified for Canadian citizenship.

Over seven CFL seasons with Winnipeg, Wolitarsky registered 227 catches for 2,954 yards and 18 touchdowns in 96 career regular-season games.

He was also a member of two Grey Cup-winning Bombers teams (2019, '21).

---

Ottawa Redblacks sign Canadian OL Ruby to one-year extension

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Redblacks have signed veteran Canadian offensive lineman Jacob Ruby to a one-year contract extension.

Ruby, 32, of London, Ont., was slated to become a free agent Feb. 11.

The six-foot-seven, 315-pound Ruby appeared in 17 regular-season games with Ottawa in 2024, seeing time at both guard and tackle.

Ruby is entering his fourth season with Ottawa. He began his CFL career with Montreal after being selected eighth overall by the Alouettes in the 2015 CFL draft.

He spent two seasons with the Als before joining Edmonton in 2017. Ruby spent four campaigns with the Elks before signing with Ottawa prior to the 2022 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27. 2025.

The Canadian Press