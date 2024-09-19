Winning silverware one of Kafaji’s aims in first season at Arsenal

Arsenal forward Rosa Kafaji says that she is hoping to win silverware in her first season with the club.

The 21-year-old Swedish international prodogy joined The Gunners from BK Häcken last month. The player signed a long-term deal with Arsenal.

Kafaji has joined Arsenal with various personal targets and one of those is to win some silverware with the club this season.

“I would like to win a trophy with the team [this season],” Kafaji said when discussing her personal goals in a Barclays Women’s Super League media event. “I also want to try to play as many games as possible from the start. I want to build chemistry with my team and score some goals.”

After falling to a surprise 1-0 defeat to BK Häcken on Wednesday evening, Arsenal’s focus now turns to their Barclays Women’s Super League season-opener against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Kafaji is excited for what will be a fascinating encounter between two top sides.

She said “It’ll be a very tough game. Manchester City are a very good team like us and I’m very happy that we are playing it at the Emirates in-front of our supporters, so we can get energy from them. I’m very excited.”

Kafaji was taken around the Emirates Stadium when she signed for Arsenal and she is now looking forward to sampling the matchday atmosphere in N7.

She said “It’s amazing. The Emirates is an amazing stadium. I walked around it when I was signing but haven’t played there yet. I know that we have really good supporters who will create a great atmosphere.”

Arsenal's Barclays Women's Super League fixture against Manchester City kicks-off at 12.30pm on Sunday afternoon.