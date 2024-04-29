Advertisement

Winners’ Bags: Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

David Dusek
·1 min read

A complete list of the golf equipment Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 Zurich Classic:

Shane Lowry

DRIVER: Srixon ZX5 MkII (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 70 TYX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 X shaft

IRONS: Srixon ZX Utility (3), ZX5 Mk II (4) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 X shafts, ZX5 MkII (5), ZX7 Mk II (6-PW), with KBS Tour X shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX6 (50, 54 degrees), RTX ZipCore Full Face (58 degrees), with KNS Tour Custom X shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Z

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0 (putter)

Rory McIlroy

DRIVER: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft, (18 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P Series Proto (4) TaylorMade RORS proto (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts 

WEDGES: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 50, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58 degrees bent to 59), with Project X 6.5 shafts 

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour (putter)

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek