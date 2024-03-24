Winner’s Bag: Peter Malnati, 2024 Valspar Championship

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — The second Ilia Malinin took the ice on Saturday night, he decided he would try to play the ace up his sleeve. "I knew that this could be the best skate of my life,” he said. “Or it could go terribly wrong." The self-proclaimed “Quad God” lived up to his nickname, spinning through the air and landing his patented quad axel to open his free program. And the rest was history. Malinin hit five more quad jumps cleanly to snatch the men’s singles crown and set a record at the world figure