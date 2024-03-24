Winner’s Bag: Peter Malnati, 2024 Valspar Championship
A complete list of the golf equipment Peter Malnati used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valspar Championship:
DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees), with Project X Denali Blue 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSi3 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 70 X shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 818 H2 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X shaft
IRONS: Titleist T200 (4), T150 (5), T100 (6-9), with True Temper AM Tour White S400 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (48, 52, 56, 60 degrees bent to 62), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Tour Type Special Select Masterful 1.5 prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x Yellow