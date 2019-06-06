Window Shopping, June 6: Real Madrid, Chelsea agree to fee for Eden Hazard, per reports

Eden Hazard is peacing out of Stamford Bridge to head to Real Madrid, according to reports. (Reuters)

June 6: Eden Hazard set to join Real Madrid

And now what you’ve all been waiting for.

Real Madrid has agreed with Chelsea to a fee in the neighborhood of $112 million for Eden Hazard, according to The Guardian. This would bring to an early end the biggest transfer saga of the young summer window, and give a big boost to Zinedine Zidane’s plans to steer Real Madrid back in contention for major trophies.

(Illustration via Paul Rosales/Yahoo Sports)

After losing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and failing to replace him, Real Madrid’s attack was noticeably punchless this past season. That will change with Hazard, a superstar who carried Chelsea at times this season and can line up on the wings or centrally and be a terror at both.

The announcement comes shortly after Real Madrid confirmed the signing of 21-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, another step in remaking the attack.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is left in a tough spot, since it’s still in the early stages of a two-window transfer ban. There’s no immediate replacement for Hazard in the squad, nor most other places in the world, if we’re being honest.

The Blues might also soon lose manager Maurizio Sarri, despite a third-place finish and Europa League triumph. So eyes will be as much on Stamford Bridge going forward as they will the Bernabeu.

