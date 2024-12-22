'We need to win': Vancouver Canucks battling frustration amid slump

VANCOUVER — Frustration is beginning to creep in for the Vancouver Canucks.

With a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, the Canucks have now lost four of their last five games (1-2-2).

"It's a good thing that we battled back to get a point, but it's kind of getting annoying," said right-winger Brock Boeser. "We've got to find a way to get two points."

Less than two minutes into Saturday's battle, the Canucks had fallen behind.

Sens' defenceman Thomas Chabot launched a shot from the boards and Claude Giroux tipped it in from in front of the Vancouver net to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead 1:45 into the first period.

Slow starts have become habit for the Canucks (16-10-7) with the team conceding the opening goal in 17 of its 33 games so far this season. The Canucks have a 9-6-2 record in those matchups.

“Frustrating. I thought we competed hard," star defenceman Quinn Hughes said after Saturday's loss. "And all we can do now is just continue to look forward, and we’ve got one more game before the (holiday) break, try to get a win there. We need to win, and that's all we can do now."

The only way to deal with frustration is to maintain an optimistic attitude, he added.

“There's nothing else you can do than just try to bring your best and be a good teammate and bring positivity and a glass-half-full mentality," said the Canucks captain. "And that's all you can do.”

For head coach Rick Tocchet, the key to combating frustration comes well before a puck is dropped.

“Frustration happens when you're not prepared in certain situations," he said. "To me, frustration is just working on your game, being focused at all times, and then covering up for guys when they make mistakes. Obviously it’s a game of mistakes. But we’ve been giving up too many mistakes this year."

Through the slump, Hughes continues to be Vancouver's engine.

He scored and contributed a pair of assists Saturday. The 25-year-old American now has 40 points on the season — the second most of any blue liner in the league behind only Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche.

"He's an amazing hockey player, and we're witnessing greatness from a defenceman right in front of our eyes," said Boeser, who scored twice against Ottawa. "So he's a special player, he demands the puck, he has such a high standard for himself, and it just doesn't surprise me that he's out there dominating the game.”

Some of Vancouver's other stars have seen their offence evaporate recently, however.

J.T. Miller has not scored in the six games he's played since returning from a 10-game personal leave. Elias Pettersson does not have a point in his last six outings. Conor Garland last recorded a goal on Nov. 29.

Players who are struggling to put the puck in the back of the net need to focus on other parts of their game, Tocchet said.

“You’ve got to clean up certain things," he said. "Like, some guys are struggling and they're not moving their feet, they're really not doing much of anything in the sense that they want to score so bad they forget ‘Man, I got to go somewhere. I’ve got to do something else, or I’ve got to be a good forechecker.’ So, as a coach, you’ve got to remind them.”

The Canucks will play their final game before the holiday break Monday when they host the San Jose Sharks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2024.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press