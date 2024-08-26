How to ‘win’ the transfer window and the magic number of signings needed to improve

Dominic Solanke is the most expensive Premier League signing of this window — will he make the difference at Spurs? - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill - AMA

Signings. And plenty of them. The more expensive the better. That’s the popular view of “how to win the transfer window”.

Every big deal is welcomed as the difference between mid-table mediocrity and Champions League qualification, or for the more ambitious finishing in the top four and winning the title. For 24 hours the new unveiling is the “missing piece of the jigsaw”. Then there is a craving for another one.

But in a world in which the perils of overspending are clearer, and splashing the cash on too many recruits can take a side backwards, is there a blueprint directing managers and sporting directors towards the ideal number of purchases during the summer transfer window?

And are there any clues as to what makes a team more likely to emerge from the pack and challenge the top four?

The biggest achievers

Since the Premier League was formed, Opta records show 13 teams have added at least 20 points to their tally compared to the preceding top flight season. In some cases the moves were rare and spectacular, none greater than Leicester City, who went from 14th and fighting relegation in 2015 to Premier League champions in 2016, collecting an extra 40 points year on year.

That was a record until Chelsea eclipsed the feat the following season, dashing from a disappointing 10th with 50 points in 2016 to top of the pile with 93 points under Antonio Conte in 2017.

Chelsea were already among the Premier League’s heaviest investors and biggest wage payers when revamping a side which had won the title in 2015. Their success, while impressive, was foreseeable.

Similar observations will be made about the presence of Manchester City in the list of 13. Pep Guardiola led the side from third in 2017 to a record breaking 100 points a year later, but they could not be described as overachievers. City spent nearly £200m in the summer before Guardiola’s first title.

More encouraging for those hoping to make significant strides in the season ahead without being among the biggest spenders are the teams that enjoyed the most spectacular year-on-year improvement after relatively modest spending.

Like Leicester, Everton (2005), West Ham (2021) and Blackburn Rovers (2006) carried the feelgood factor of an escape from relegation into a new campaign, each securing European qualification a year after fretting about dropping into the Championship. Aston Villa (2021) and Newcastle United (2023) did the same, albeit they received more significant investment.

David Moyes led Everton to a dramatic improvement, securing European football for the club after narrowly avoiding relegation the previous season - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

David Moyes led two of those most improved teams, Everton and West Ham. His achievement with Everton is exceptional because he led his side into the Champions League places in a season when the club’s payroll decreased — unprecedented in the modern game given how money is king.

“It’s a great line to put on the CV. Lower wages and then the top four. I think every club would want that,” Moyes chuckles, recalling the circumstances which led to what, pound for pound, remains one of the Premier League most improbable campaigns.

“The point about momentum after what has happened fighting to stay in the Premier League the previous season is a good one.

“Momentum is huge in any league. Ipswich proved that last season when they took their form from League One into the Championship. Players understand what is expected, and the player knows what is required and learn to love that winning feeling and want it more. In some cases, the euphoria of staying up means the players come back to pre-season with more belief and see no reason why they cannot keep it going.”

Second season syndrome can bring the best out of a manager

Recently appointed managers bring a feelgood factor. Leicester and Chelsea top the “most dramatically improved teams” chart after recruiting new head coaches at the start of their title campaigns — both Italians who hit upon a winning counter-attacking formula.

But in an overwhelming number of cases, having the coach already in place is the key to propelling a club forward. Eleven of the top 13 improved Premier League teams headed into the season with the same manager that ended the previous campaign. Six of those were led by head coaches heading into their second Premier League season in the job, in a few cases having taken over midway through the previous years — Blackburn’s Mark Hughes, West Ham’s Moyes and Newcastle’s Eddie Howe in 2022.

Of those making the greatest strides, only Jurgen Klopp oversaw a drastic year-upon-year improvement having been at the club for more than three complete seasons.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made a huge impact at the club by bringing in players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

Liverpool teams feature prominently on the list, which is a reflection of how many poor campaigns preceded successful ones. Statistically, the most improved Anfield team was led by Rafa Benitez between 2005-06, when he guided the club back into the Premier League top four with a 24 point increase — the fourth biggest leap of the Premier League era. Benitez was also in his second season at the club. So too Brendan Rodgers when he finished runner-up with a 23 point improvement in 2014.

Moyes was in his third season at Everton when he propelled them into the top four on the back of the club selling their best player, Wayne Rooney.

He says a good relationship between manager and recruiters planning months before the window opens cannot be overstated, the trust and intuitive understanding of what the side needs helping to make better transfer choices.

“We had good dialogue at Everton and knew what we were looking for. Bill (Kenwright) always said to me I had £5m a year and whatever we raised via player sales,” explains Moyes.

“The 2004-05 season was my third year. We knew we had to spend the money received from Wayne wisely. If you lose your star player, the pressure grows to use the money correctly. At that time we were building by bringing in players of the right character. We had a good knowledge of the championship and had already brought in a lot of quality from the championship like Leighton Baines, Joleon Lescott and Phil Jagielka. Getting Tim Cahill and later Mikel Arteta was adding to the foundation we had.”

Moyes says planning for a future without Wayne Rooney was essential to Everton's success in the 2004-05 season - PA/Martin Rickett

At West Ham, Moyes says there were echoes of the Everton success because of the core of players maturing at the same time.

“With recruitment you obviously need the talent, but you also need the right character types and to be honest you also need a bit of luck. There are not many guarantees,” says Moyes.

“The team spirit and characters who gel make a massive difference. In the West Ham year Declan Rice really came to the fore and became an established England international, and Jarrod Bowen really stepped up into a big player, with Michail Antonio also a big part of it as someone who knew the culture of the club. Those boys really worked well together.”

How many players are needed to create the most improved Premier League teams?

This is the Premier League’s billion dollar question. Can a number or figure be put on how many signings are likely to make such a massive difference? Since data analysts became more prominent, the metrics are honing in on those that are truly value for money with the cliche focusing on quality above quantity.

For the purposes of this article, “meaningful signings” are defined as those who played in at least one third of the Premier League games rather than the back-up right back who made a few substitute appearances but shoved himself to the front of the end of season team photographs.

Based on this criteria and the average number of signings among those teams who statistically improved the most, the magic number of new players to significantly impact the first team is four.

Erik Lamela was the flagship signing of Tottenham's ill-fated 'Magnificent 7' transfers after the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid - Getty Images/GLYN KIRK

However, Moyes thinks that is likely to increase as the need for bigger squads has grown.

“I think the days of when you were looking for three or four may be over,” he says.

“Three or four is a nice number when you have the stability you want, but now the squad sizes are bigger. In a squad of 25 you will have 15 players who are quite happy and another ten who are unhappy, and either want to move on for more regular football or you maybe do not think are quite at the level you need.

“That is leading to more transfers as clubs will be increasingly looking to change five or six to refresh the squad. But that’s not just by buying players. There is a desire to promote from the academies and you will be looking ahead and seeing which young players will be good enough to join the squad in a year’s time.”

Should we expect the mayhem of the transfer window to continue?

“I think all of us in football hoped that money would not be the driving force it is, and not every important signing has to be £100m, or players have to be offered over £100k a week,” says Moyes.

“We’re entering a period where clubs are realising they have to start cutting back, the Profit and Sustainability rules demand that, so it could be the start of a different era. But in football everyone is always going to be excited by signing big stars. That won’t ever change, but it needs big money if you are going to see those dramatic improvements from teams from one season to the next.”

So what’s the conclusion for anyone hunting a surprise package who will emerge from the 2024-25 summer transfer window and dash up the Premier League?

Those with the biggest wallets who have endured a terrible season are always capable of bouncing back. No-one would be surprised if Manchester United or Chelsea made a 20 point leap this season by getting their act together.

In most cases, continuity brings its rewards, which may explain why Sir Jim Ratcliffe opted to stick with Erik ten Hag. And those worrying about the season being another slog near the bottom should not despair. Flirting with the bottom three last season does not guarantee another campaign fighting the drop.

A smart punter will look at a side such as Brentford and consider if they will spectacularly ascend with at least four clever deals. If they have to sell Ivan Toney, selling a superstar isn’t the end of the world, either, Everton in 2005 a prime example.

Finally, if you really want to “win” the transfer window and go from hopefuls to champions, there is a ready-made solution still available. Sign N’Golo Kante.