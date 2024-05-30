Who will win Alabama vs. UCLA? Women's College World Series predictions, odds

Alabama pitcher Kayla Beaver (19) high fives Alabama infielder Bailey Dowling (7) during an NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Alabama at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN, Saturday, May 25, 2024. Alabama defeated Tennessee 3-2 in the 14th inning.

Pending a weather delay, the Alabama and UCLA softball teams are set to meet in Game 1 of the 2024 Women's College World Series (WCWS) on Thursday.

Just eight teams remain in the WCWS bracket: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 UCLA, No. 8 Stanford, No. 10 Duke and No. 14 Alabama. All eight teams won their respective super regionals and will meet in the double-elimination bracket on the road to the best-of-3 WCWS finals.

UCLA are the undisputed champions of the Pac-12 after winning the regular season title as well as the conference tournament. They're riding a 13-game win streak into their WCWS run and are 35-5 over their last 40 games.

Alabama finished under .500 in SEC play this year for the first time ever, but they heated up at the right time and took down No. 3 Tennessee in their super regional to advance to the WCWS in Oklahoma City.

Here's what to know about Game 1 of the 2024 WCWS.

Alabama vs. UCLA predictions

The Oklahoman: UCLA 6, Alabama 4

Justin Martinez writes: "Alabama pulled off the biggest upset of the Super Regionals when it earned a 2-1 series win over No. 3 Tennessee. But it'll be a challenge to keep up on the scoreboard with UCLA, which ranks 15th in the nation in runs per game (6.2)."

Tuscaloosa News: UCLA to win

Anna Snyder writes: "The UCLA offense, led by (Maya) Brady, will be hard to stop, especially as it has been pummeling its opponents in the NCAA tournament, including outscoring Georgia 14-1 over two games. UCLA has scored six or more runs in each of its NCAA Tournament games to rank first in the tournament with a .395 batting average and 7.80 runs per game."

Alabama vs. UCLA: Odds for Game 1 of WCWS

The UCLA Bruins are favored to win Thursday's WCWS game according to the DraftKings softball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds listed as of Thursday.

Moneyline: UCLA (-185); Alabama (+150)

How to watch the 2024 Women's College World Series

ESPN will provide live broadcast and streaming coverage across its different networks (including ABC) during the Women's College World Series.

Streaming coverage is available on ESPN+.

