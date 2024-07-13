Wimbledon women's final live updates: Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejčíková face off for the title at the All-England Club

Championship Saturday at Wimbledon is here, and for the eighth consecutive tournament, dating back to 2016 — the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — there will be a different ladies' singles champion.

No. 31 seed Barbora Krejčíková from Czechia is after her second Grand Slam title, having won the French Open back in 2021. She'll face off against No. 7 Jasmine Paolini, who's in search of a first Grand Slam title after being the runner-up at the French Open earlier this year. In addition to being the first Italian woman to make the singles final at the All-England Club, Paolini is also the first woman to make the finals at the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year since Serena Williams accomplished the feat in 2016 (she lost in Paris, but won in London).

Krejčíková bested 2022 champion No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina in her semifinal matchup and Paolini beat unseeded Donna Vekic to make it to Saturday's final. Both matches were thrilling three-setters, and the Paolini-Vekic match was the longest ladies' semifinal match in Wimbledon history at 2 hours, 51 minutes.

31. Barbora Krejcikova vs. 7. Jasmine Paolini

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: All-England Club, Centre Court | London

Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, FuboTV

Stay with Yahoo Sports for full, live coverage of the 2024 Wimbledon ladies' singles final.