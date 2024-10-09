Wimbledon remove line judges for first time in 147-year history as major changes announced

Wimbledon will not use line judges in 2025 (Getty Images)

Wimbledon will be played without line judges next year for the first time in the Championships’ 147-year history after the decision was made to use artificial intelligence instead.

The well-dressed line judges are a famous part of the tradition at Wimbledon, but they are being replaced by Live Electronic Line Calling (ELC).

The technology will be in place for all matches at the Championships and Qualifying from next year, covering the ‘out’ and ‘fault’ calls that have previously been made by line judges.

The system is already used at many tennis tournaments and was first adopted for a Grand Slam for the US Open in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

It has been utilised more frequently since then and the men’s ATP Tour announced last year that by 2025 it will be in use instead of line judges at all their regular events.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships took the decision to adopt Live ELC after completing extensive testing during Wimbledon this year.

The new system will build on the existing ball tracking and line calling technology that has been in place for many years.

All matches at Wimbledon will now use Electronic Line Calling instead of line judges (AFP via Getty Images)

“The decision to introduce Live Electronic Line Calling at The Championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation,” said Sally Bolton, Chief Executive of the All England Club.

“Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at The Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating. For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour.

“We take our responsibility to balance tradition and innovation at Wimbledon very seriously. Line umpires have played a central role in our officiating set-up at The Championships for many decades and we recognise their valuable contribution and thank them for their commitment and service.”

As well as the ditching of line judges, a change to the provisional schedule for The Championships’ final weekend has been announced.

Historically, the men’s and women’s doubles finals have started after the singles finals - but that has been reversed.

The men’s and women’s doubles finals will start at 1pm, followed by the women’s and men’s singles finals at 4pm, on the second Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The schedule for the singles semi-finals will not change and the mixed doubles final will continue to be provisionally scheduled for the third match on the second Thursday.

“We have adjusted the provisional schedule for the final weekend of The Championships with the ambition of improving the experience for all involved,” said Bolton.

“The doubles players competing in the finals will have increased certainty over their schedule and fans will enjoy each day’s play as it builds towards the crescendo of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles finals, with our champions being crowned in front of the largest possible worldwide audience.”