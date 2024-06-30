Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule

Emma Raducanu returns to Wimbledon as defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz opens play on the first day of the Championships on Monday.

Raducanu missed last year’s Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both wrists and an ankle but has showed glimpses of form this grass-court season, including the first top-10 win of her career against Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne.

The former US Open champion has taken a wildcard ahead of her first Wimbledon match in two years and meets Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round. Alexandrova reached the Wimbledon fourth round last year and could be a tough opponent.

Elsewhere, Alcaraz will open play on Centre Court against qualifier Mark Lajal, the World 262. Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon title last year and has since added a third grand slam of his career at the French Open last month.

Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are among the other stars involved on the first Monday of the tournament, while British wildcard Charles Broom has landed a big-name opponent against three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Here’s Monday’s order of play and schedule ahead of Wimbledon

Wimbledon order of play - Monday 1 July

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] vs Mark Lajal (EST)

Ekaterina Alexandrova [22] vs Emma Raducanu (GBR)

Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs Coco Gauff (USA) [2]

No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START

Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) vs Daniil Medvedev [5]

Emina Bektas (USA) vs Aryna Sabalenka [3]

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

No.2 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [10] vs Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Charles Broom (GBR)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs Diane Parry (FRA)

Victoria Azarenka [16] vs Sloane Stephens (USA)

No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Alex Bolt (AUS) vs Casper Ruud (NOR) [8]

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [7] vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Martina Trevisan (ITA) vs Madison Keys (USA) [12]

Tommy Paul (USA) [12] vs Pedro Martinez (ESP)

COURT 12 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

McCartney Kessler (USA) vs Maria Sakkari (GRE) [9]

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) vs Liam Broady (GBR)

Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) vs Mirra Andreeva [24]

COURT 18 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Greet Minnen (BEL) vs Heather Watson (GBR)

Gael Monfils (FRA) vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA) [22]

Qinwen Zheng (CHN) [8] vs Lulu Sun (NZL)

Mattia Bellucci (ITA) vs Ben Shelton (USA) [14]

Court 4 - 11:00 START

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) [28] vs Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) [18] vs Rebecca Sramkova (SVK)

Zizou Bergs (BEL) vs Arthur Cazaux (FRA)

Sara Errani (ITA) vs Linda Noskova (CZE) [26]

Court 5 - 11:00 START

Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA)

Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) [32] vs Maxime Janvier (FRA)

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) vs Yafan Wang (CHN)

Mariano Navone (ARG) [31] vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Court 6 - 11:00 START

Cristian Garin (CHI) vs Juncheng Shang (CHN)

Alexandre Muller (FRA) vs Hugo Gaston (FRA)

Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Xiyu Wang (CHN)

Court 7 - 11:00 START

Borna Coric (CRO) vs Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA)

Arantxa Rus (NED) vs Yue Yuan (CHN)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) vs Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

Court 8 - 11:00 START

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

Nao Hibino (JPN) vs Elise Mertens (BEL)

Eva Lys (GER) vs Clara Burel (FRA)

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) vs Maximilian Marterer (GER)

Court 9 - 11:00 START

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) vs Lin Zhu (CHN)

Olga Danilovic (SRB) vs Anca Todoni (ROU)

Lloyd Harris (RSA) vs Alex Michelsen (USA)

Otto Virtanen (FIN) vs Max Purcell (AUS)

Court 10 - 11:00 START

Pavel Kotov vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Daria Saville (AUS) vs Peyton Stearns (USA)

Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) vs Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR)

Sumit Nagal (IND) vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Court 14 - 11:00 START

Nicolas Jarry (CHI) [19] vs Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

Daria Kasatkina [14] vs Shuai Zhang (CHN)

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) vs Diana Shnaider

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) vs Tallon Griekspoor (NED) [27]

Court 15 - 11:00 START

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) [29]

Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) vs Ugo Humbert (FRA) [16]

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) [29] vs Sonay Kartal (GBR)

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

Court 16 - 11:00 START

Dominik Koepfer (GER) vs Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Daniel Altmaier (GER) vs Arthur Fery (GBR)

Tamara Korpatsch (GER) vs Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR)

NOT BEFORE 17:30

Qiang Wang (CHN) vs Emma Navarro (USA) [19]

Court 17 - 11:00 START

Taylor Townsend (USA) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [25]

Sebastian Baez (ARG) [18] vs Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Jakub Mensik (CZE) vs Alexander Bublik (KAZ) [23]

NOT BEFORE 17:30

Paula Badosa (ESP) vs Karolina Muchova (CZE)

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Monday’s TV schedule?

10:30-12:15 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

12:15-13:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two