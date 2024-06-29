Wimbledon news LIVE: Andy Murray injury update and latest build-up to 2024 tournament

Andy Murray admitted he is taking a “risk” by attempting play at Wimbledon just a week after undergoing an operation on his back and said he still needs to see improvements with his movement ahead if he is to feature at what are expected to be his final Championships.

Murray will play Tomas Machac in the first round of Wimbledon, should the two-time champion be fit enough to take part in what is expected to be his final tournament at SW19. Murray took his place in the singles draw despite admitting he may not be ready to compete after undergoing an operation on his spine, and returned to the practice courts on Saturday afternoon.

Emma Raducanu will play 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round as the former US Open champion returns to SW19 after missing last year due to injury. Katie Boulter, seeded for the first time, opens against Tatjana Maria and could play Harriet Dart in round two. Likewise, British No 1 Jack Draper opens against qualifier Elias Ymer and would face fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in round two if both men win their opening match.

The build-up to Wimbledon continues as women’s No 1 Iga Swiatek and men’s No 1 Jannik Sinner discuss their chances, with Marketa Vondrousova and Carlos Alcaraz the defending champions of the singles titles. Novak Djokovic is seeded second as the 37-year-old attempts to win Wimbledon for a record eighth time following a five-set defeat to Alcaraz in a thrilling men’s final last year.

17:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu ahead of Wimbledon return: “I’m very happy to be back here. I think I’ve missed this tournament so much. This year, coming back and practicing, it reminded me a lot more, I would say.

“I just feel very grateful to have the opportunity and the wild card to be able to compete here. I obviously have amazing memories from 2021. Yeah, it’s an amazing place to be.”

She also said there is momentum building for the British players in the draw and they are pushing each other on after Jack Draper and Katie Boulter won titles before Wimbledon.

“ I think that Jack and Katie have done extremely well, especially because they’re both seeded here. They both won titles on the grass. I think it’s amazing for British tennis,” Raducanu said.

“I think it’s also amazing for the other players who want to kind of join in the next round or keep up, also do the same things. I think we all push each other really well.

“In Eastbourne we had three women in the last eight, which is I think pretty spectacular at a 500-level tournament. I think it’s great for everyone to be pushing each other on. It’s healthy competition. It’s the way that things should be.”

Murray stopped by McEnroe and Kyrgios after session

17:05 , Jamie Braidwood

After leaving the practice courts, Andy Murray was stopped by John McEnroe and Nick Kyrgios as they filmed their podcast. Before then, Murray was able to have a laugh and a joke with his team as they finished their session. You get the sense that they are going to miss these moments.

Raducanu on Murray’s chances of finishing up at Wimbledon

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu gave a good answer about Andy Murray earlier and described him as her “hero” as he aims to recover in time for Wimbledon.

“I think for a tournament like Wimbledon you’ll push your body, you’ll push your recovery to the maximum. You’ll take the consequences that will come after or during, whatever you have to do. I think you will just absolutely push yourself to the maximum, and push the people around you to also be at their best.

“I’m very happy to see him here because when I think of Wimbledon, I think of Andy. Growing up, that was the generation, the hero I would look up to. I think it just feels right and I really hope that, yeah, Tuesday or whenever he’s playing that he’s on the match court.”

Murray not giving up on Wimbledon chances

16:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray’s movement was understandably pretty heavy as he returned to the practice courts, but the 37-year-old is clearly determined to give himself every chance of appearing at Wimbledon this week. After this he’ll have two more days to decide if he is ready for singles action against Tomas Machac on Tuesday.

He is due to speak tomorrow.

Andy Murray arrives at Wimbledon practice courts

15:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

A hugely positive sight: Andy Murray is hitting ground strokes and serves on the practice courts at SW19 right now. He has three days to get his body ready for his first-round singles match, after undergoing back surgery last weekend, and there are signs of hope here as he loosens up at Wimbledon this afternoon.

Andy Murray plays a forehand on the practice courts at Wimbledon on Saturday (Getty Images)

Alexander Zverev confident of chances in ‘most open Wimbledon in 20 years’

15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Alexander Zverev believes he can win Wimbledon and says the tournament is the most open it has been in 20 years. The German fourth seed has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and final of the French Open this season, but his best result at Wimbledon is only the fourth round.

“It’s the first time I really feel like I’m here to be a competitor, to maybe win the title,” he said. “I didn’t feel like that previous years when I came here. I didn’t feel like I was capable. I didn’t believe I was capable.

“I also do think this is the most open Wimbledon Championship that we maybe had in 20 years in terms of favourites, in terms of potential winners. I think there’s multiple guys who have a very decent chance of going deep and very decent chance of winning the tournament.

I don’t think it has been like that for maybe 20 years since before Roger started playing, right? After Roger came Rafa, Novak, Andy. It was always a very limited amount of guys who were actually able to compete and to win the tournaments.

“I really feel it’s different this year. I really feel like I can say I’m one of those guys who is going to do everything they can.

“Is it a tournament where maybe I need a bit more luck and maybe a few things to go my way, a few things to happen? Yes, definitely. More than maybe at other Grand Slams.

“If those things all come into place, if all those things maybe go my way for once, do I believe I can win? Then yes, I can.”

Aryna Sabalenka reveals injury concern ahead of Wimbledon

14:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka says she is “not 100 per cent fit” for Wimbledon. Sabalenka was forced to retire from her match in Berlin last week, and has been struggling with a shoulder injury.

Sabalenka said there is a “chance” she is unable to play her opening match on Monday.

“I’m not 100 per cent fit now,” she said.” We’re doing everything we can with my team to make sure I’ll be able to play my first match here.

“It’s really a specific injury, and it’s really a rare one. Probably I’m just the second or the third tennis player who injured that muscle.

“Yeah, that’s a very frustrating one. The most annoying thing is that I can do anything. I can practice, I can hit my groundstrokes. I’m struggling with serving. That’s really annoying. You don’t feel like you’re injured.

“If you give me some weights, I’m going to go lift some weights. But if you tell me to serve, I’m going to go through pain. We did an MRI, we did everything. We did a lot of rehab, a lot of treatments and everything.”

Dan Evans grateful for another shot at Wimbledon

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Dan Evans admits he has been thinking about a future after tennis but is grateful to have another shot at Wimbledon.

The 34-year-old feared the worst when he injured his knee in a fall at Queen’s Club last week, but tests showed only a strain and he is confident of taking to the court for a first-round clash against 24th seed Alejandro Tabilo on Tuesday.

“The first few days were pretty stressful getting different opinions,” said Evans.

“I didn’t think there was a chance with the first opinion and then got a second opinion from a knee specialist, and he was pretty positive and here I am.

“It’s pretty positive to get a chance to come back and play here. I don’t think it’s something you should take for granted.”

Dan Evans grateful for another chance at Wimbledon as he considers his future

Novak Djokovic gives injury update ahead of Wimbledon return

13:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic declared himself pain free after overcoming Daniil Medvedev in an exhibition match ahead of Wimbledon.

The former world number one was expected to miss the tournament he has won seven times after having knee surgery less than three weeks ago but now appears almost certain to play.

His movement was not completely perfect in a 6-3 6-4 win over Medvedev at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham, with Djokovic, who wore strapping on his right knee, showing a reluctance to push off from that leg when out wide, but he served well and struck the ball crisply.

Asked about his fitness afterwards, the 37-year-old initially gave a big sigh before saying: “I can tell you that I enjoyed myself really, really much today.

“I can tell you that pain-free tennis is the best tennis. I was pain-free and I’m really glad. It was a great test obviously against one of the best players in the world.”

Novak Djokovic ‘pain-free’ after beating Daniil Medvedev in exhibition match

Jack Draper and Katie Boulter could be set for all-British clashes

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

British No 1 Jack Draper will begin his Wimbledon campaign against qualifier Elias Ymer, and would face fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in round two if the former Wimbledon semi-finalist beats Facundo Diaz Acastoa.

It’s a similar story for Katie Boulter, who is also seeded at Wimbledon for the first time. She opens against Tatjana Maria and would play fellow Brit Harriet Dart in round two, if Dart beats qualifier Zhuoxuan Bai.

Andy Murray set to train at Wimbledon today

12:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray is scheduled to hit at the Wimbledon practice courts today ahead of his first-round match against Tomas Machac on Tuesday. Murray has not trained in public since undergoing back surgery and may prefer to remain at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

Murray is not scheduled to appear in front of the media today, with several top players including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Coco Guaff all scheduled to give press conferences ahead of the start of the tournament.

Murray may have his press conference tomorrow.

Thank you Andy Murray, for what you have done for Dunblane

12:00 , Sonia Twigg

Andy Murray didn’t put Dunblane on the map. It was already there, sitting quietly between Stirling and Perthshire in central Scotland, when a sleepy town home to a few thousand people became the scene of Britain’s deadliest mass shooting. Murray was eight, his older brother Jamie 10, when on 13 March 1996 a gunman broke into the gym hall at Dunblane Primary School and killed 16 children aged between five and six and their teacher.

Both Andy and Jamie are survivors of the Dunblane massacre. Andy’s class had been on their way to the gym hall when the first shots were heard and they were taken to hide in the headmaster’s office, sheltering underneath a window. Their mother, Judy Murray, later revealed how she raced to the school to join the hundreds of parents gathered at the gates on the Doune Road, not knowing if their children were alive or dead, all fearing the worst.

Thank you Andy Murray, for what you have done for Dunblane

A decent draw for the Brits

11:30 , Jamie Braidwood

In what was generally a good draw for the British hopefuls, writes Eleanor Crooks, Dan Evans will take on 24th seed Alejandro Tabilo, in-form Paul Jubb meets Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild, Liam Broady faces Botic Van De Zandschulp, Jan Choinski plays Luciano Darderi and Arthur Fery meets Daniel Altmaier.

Of the home debutants, Charles Broom has a tough opener against three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka while last year’s junior champion Henry Searle plays American Marcos Giron.

In-form Billy Harris faces Spain’s Jaume Munar and Nottingham champion Jacob Fearnley meets Alejandro Moro Canas, with the possibility of a clash against Djokovic in round two.

Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu returns to Wimbledon as defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz opens play on the first day of the Championships on Monday.

Raducanu missed last year’s Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both wrists and an ankle but has showed glimpses of form this grass-court season, including the first top-10 win of her career against Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne.

The former US Open champion has taken a wildcard ahead of her first Wimbledon match in two years and meets Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round. Alexandrova reached the Wimbledon fourth round last year and could be a tough opponent.

Elsewhere, Alcaraz will open play on Centre Court against qualifier Mark Lajal, the World 262. Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon title last year and has since added a third grand slam of his career at the French Open last month.

Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are among the other stars involved on the first Monday of the tournament, while British wildcard Charles Broom has landed a big-name opponent against three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Here’s Monday’s order of play and schedule ahead of Wimbledon

Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule

Andy Murray to face Tomas Machac in Wimbledon first round

10:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray will play Tomas Machac in the first round of Wimbledon, should the two-time champion be fit enough to take part in what is expected to be his final Championships. Murray took his place in the singles draw despite admitting he may not be ready to compete after undergoing an operation on his spine.

Should Murray decide to play, he will face the 23-year-old Czech Machac for the third time this year. Machac, ranked 38 in the world, won both meetings, including an epic in Miami that was notable for Murray rupturing ankle ligaments late in the third set. Importantly for Murray, his match would be on Tuesday, which could give the 37-year-old an extra day to win his fitness race.

Iga Swiatek to face Sofia Kenin in opening round

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek will be in action on Tuesday, with the World No 1 facing Sofia Kenin in one of the picks of the opening round.

Swiatek faced Kenin in the French Open final in 2020, where the Polish player won her first grand slam title. Kenin is a former Australian Open champion, who has fallen down the rankings due to injury.

It’s a difficult draw for Swiatek, who arrives at Wimbledon having won her third French Open in a row but without ever showing the same dominance on grass.

Swiatek could face British player Fran Jones in round two, but things get tougher from there as defending champion Marketa Vondrousova and former winner Elena Rybakina are in her section.

Carlos Alcaraz to open play on Centre Court on Monday

09:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz will open play on Centre Court against qualifier Mark Lajal on Monday. The defending champion will be first up, as it tradition, and has landed in the same half of the draw as top seed Jannik Sinner.

Sinner could face former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in round two in what would be a sensational clash for the Italians.

Novak Djokovic set for record Wimbledon bid

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic will get his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title underway against Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva.

It’s a favourable draw for Djokovic, who comes into Wimbledon having appeared to have recovered from knee surgery.

When asked about his chances this week, Djokovic said: “I didn’t come here to play a few rounds.

“If I know I can play close to my maximum or at maximum, then I’ll play. If not, then I’ll give somebody else a chance to play.

“I really will only play if I know I am in a state which is good enough to go far in the tournament and fight for the title, so that’s the condition.

“Rehab is going in the right direction every single day, a few per cent better and better. That’s what’s giving me hope and encouragement to keep going.

“I’m taking things gradually. I’m not pushing myself yet 100 per cent but I’m hoping that’s going to come in the next few days.”

Emma Raducanu handed tough opening draw ahead of Wimbledon return

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu’s first Wimbledon match for two years will be against Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The former US Open champion missed last year’s tournament following surgery on both wrists and one ankle but has shown good form in the build-up.

It is quite a tough draw, though, with Alexandrova having reached the fourth round last year.

British number one Katie Boulter, seeded at the All England Club for the first time, opens her campaign against former semi-finalist Tatjana Maria and could play compatriot Harriet Dart in the second round, while fifth seed Jessica Pegula looms in round three.

Dart will play Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan, while Francesca Jones is likely to find world number one Iga Swiatek waiting if she can get past Croatian Petra Martic.

Emma Raducanu handed tough opening draw ahead of Wimbledon return

Andy Murray given potential Wimbledon boost as draw reveals first-round opponent

07:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray has been given an extra day to recover for his final Wimbledon after learning that his opening match against Tomas Machac would not be until Tuesday.

Murray took his place in the singles draw despite admitting he may not be ready to compete after undergoing an operation on his spine, and was handed a first-round tie against the 23-year-old Machac, who is ranked 38 in the world.

Murray, 37, has lost twice to Machac this year, including in a final-set tiebreak at Miami where the former World No 1 suffered an ankle ligament injury that ruled him out for six weeks.

But as Murray landed on the bottom side of the draw, the news that the two-time Wimbledon champion will not play on Tuesday was a bonus to his chances of being fit enough to compete. With defending Carlos Alcaraz taking his place in the top half of the draw and opening play on Centre Court on Monday, the bottom half of the draw will follow on Tuesday.

Murray is prepared to wait until the last moment before making a decision on whether to play in the singles as he recovers from surgery on a spinal cyst, but a Tuesday start in the singles allows Murray more time to assess his condition. He has taken a wildcard alongside brother Jamie Murray for the doubles, which starts later in the first week.

