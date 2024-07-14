Wimbledon men's final: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to claim second straight title

For the second year in a row, the tennis titans go head-to-head for the Gentleman's Singles Trophy

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning Championship point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Gentlemen's Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz dethroned Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon title.

This year, in a rematch of last year's epic five-setter, Alcaraz fully ascended the throne. He defeated Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) to win his second straight Wimbledon title.

This is just the fifth time in Djokovic's career that he's been beaten in a final in straight sets.

This story will be updated.