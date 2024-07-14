Liz Roscher
Live
Wimbledon men's final: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to claim second straight title
For the second year in a row, the tennis titans go head-to-head for the Gentleman's Singles Trophy
Last year, Carlos Alcaraz dethroned Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon title.
This year, in a rematch of last year's epic five-setter, Alcaraz fully ascended the throne. He defeated Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) to win his second straight Wimbledon title.
This is just the fifth time in Djokovic's career that he's been beaten in a final in straight sets.
This story will be updated.
Live18 updates
Carlitos does it again!
Alcaraz does it! He conquers Djokovic in straight sets to claim his second straight Wimbledon title~
- Liz Roscher
Tiebreak time!
We're headed to a third-set tiebreak!
Alcaraz can win it all if he wins this tiebreak. If Djokovic wins, he forces a fourth set.
- Liz Roscher
Less than five minutes ago, Carlos Alcaraz was one point away from winning his second straight Wimbledon trophy.
Now he's trying to prevent Novak Djokovic from winning the third set and forcing a fourth.
That's tennis.
- Liz Roscher
Alcaraz had three championship points, at one point was up 30-love, but he double faulted to give Djokovic the advantage and then the win.
They are now tied 5-5 in the third set, and Alcaraz is visibly annoyed he couldn't finish it up in that game.
- Liz Roscher
We're really seeing the fight from Djokovic. The crowd is chanting his name, because they don't want the match to end after just three sets. Djokovic capturing his form is the only way we'll get more tennis.
- Liz Roscher
Djokovic is waking up...
He's got a 3-2 lead over Alcaraz in the third set. Can Alcaraz seal the deal, or will Djokovic play spoiler?
- Liz Roscher
Alcaraz giveth, and Alcaraz taketh away. After going down 2-1, Alcaraz tied it right back up with a quick, no-nonsense game over Djokovic.
- Liz Roscher
In the third game of the third set, Djokovic is fighting to get his first lead of the entire championship match, while Alcaraz just wants to keep cruising.
It's playing out much like the very first game of the match, with a lot of back and forth.
This time, Djokovic wins and takes a 2-1 lead in the third set. Could this be the turning point? Or will Alcaraz redouble his efforts and keep handling Djokovic with relative ease?
- Liz Roscher
Carlos Alcaraz takes 2-0 lead over Novak Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz is just one set away from defending his 2023 Wimbledon title. He won the second set 6-2, and victory is in sight.
- Liz Roscher
That was the best game Djokovic has played all day. He's still down 3-2, but we saw flashes of the real Djokovic in there, trying to figure out how to wake up.
- Liz Roscher
Alcaraz has taken a 2-0 lead in the second set after winning a game in which he double faulted twice. He's got all the magic today.
- Liz Roscher
Carlos Alcaraz stakes a 1-0 lead
After that lengthy 14-minute first game, Alcaraz cruised through the rest of the set, winning 6-2, and now has a 1-0 lead.
This is familiar territory for Djokovic. He's done this before, in quarterfinals and semifinals and finals. He did it against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open final.
But maybe there's more to this poor Djokovic start than meets the eye. Alcaraz isn't usually such a fast starter, and seeing him jump on Djokovic so easily could mean that Djokovic truly is off his game today, and isn't just playing possum.
- Liz Roscher
Celebrity Update: We've got a Benedict Cumberbatch sighting. He's wearing normal clothes and unfortunately isn't dressed as Dr. Strange. That would certainly shake up the Wimbledon dress code.
We're in the endgame now. pic.twitter.com/LcjZGOGnpC
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 14, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Djokovic is on the board, but he's not playing like Djokovic yet. He's down two breaks at 4-1 and is looking pretty tight while Alcaraz has been punishing, playing loose and free and with minimal frustration.
But we've seen this from Djokovic many, many times before. He'll put up a bad first set and then come roaring back in the second or even third set, looking like the king in his prime who was just slightly late to the party.
Alcaraz has the lead, but there's a lot of match left. Anything could happen.
- Liz Roscher
After a first game that lasted the better part of 15 minutes, Carlos Alcaraz broke Novak Djokovic to take a 1-0 lead in the first set.
14 minutes. 7 deuces. 5 break points.
And that was just the first game.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DzktxLtm1R
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2024
- Liz Roscher
The first game of the entire match — which could last up to five sets and an undetermined amount of time — has lasted nearly 10 minutes. Strap in and get your snacks and Wimbledon drink of choice, because this could be one for the ages.
- Liz Roscher
- Liz Roscher
We're here for the Wimbledon final!
Good morning fellow tennis fans, it's time for the ultimate match of Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic. Who you got?