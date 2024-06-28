Wimbledon draw LIVE: Latest updates as Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu await fate

The Wimbledon draw takes place today as Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu learn their first-round opponents after entering the tournament as unseeded players.

Murray, the two-time champion, is expected to take place in the singles draw despite admitting he may not be ready to compete after undergoing an operation on his spine, but he may still play doubles with his brother Jamie.

Raducanu is back at Wimbledon after missing last year’s tournament due to injury, with the former US Open champion taking a wildcard. Katie Boulter and Jack Draper, the British No 1s, are both seeded for the first time.

Elsewhere, women’s No 1 Iga Swiatek and men’s No 1 Jannik Sinner are top seeds, with Marketa Vondrousova and Carlos Alcaraz the defending champions of the singles titles.

Novak Djokovic will be seeded third as the 37-year-old attempts to win Wimbledon for a record eighth time following a five-set defeat to Alcaraz in a thrilling men’s final last year. Follow updates from the Wimbledon draw below as well as latest news ahead of the tournament

Wimbledon 2024 draw

Wimbledon 2024 draw set to take place on Friday morning at 10am BST

Andy Murray offers mixed update on Wimbledon plans after spinal surgery

Hannah Klugman, 15, misses out on Wimbledon main draw after qualifying defeat

Hannah Klugman, 15, misses out on Wimbledon main draw after qualifying defeat

Thursday 27 June 2024 17:54 , Jack Rathborn

One strikingly long row of makeshift grass tennis courts in the glistening surroundings of a south London public park. The £40m National Tennis Centre – with the luxury of year-round tennis courts – overlooking the scene, up the hill. Players on the periphery below the top-100 in the world slugging it out for one of 16 spots at The Championships next week. A serene environment, save for the agony and ecstasy of the players on court: welcome to the final day of Wimbledon qualifying.

It is a uniqueness to Wimbledon that qualifying does not take place at the site of the tournament, in order to save the grass courts wear and tear ahead of the fortnight. Instead, it takes place a few miles away in Roehampton at the aptly named ‘Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Centre’, formerly the Bank of England Sports Centre. Look closer and you’ll see the likes of David Goffin and Richard Gasquet – both former top-10 players – grinding it out over the final round.

But amid that grind, there is no room for pedigree and stature: both lost in four sets.

Hannah Klugman, 15, misses out on Wimbledon main draw after qualifying defeat

Andy Murray offers mixed update on Wimbledon plans after spinal surgery

Thursday 27 June 2024 17:54 , Jack Rathborn

Andy Murray remains hopeful of playing at Wimbledon but admits it is unlikely to be in singles.

The 37-year-old, who confirmed he is planning for the Olympics in Paris to be the final event of his career, had surgery on a spinal cyst on Saturday after experiencing weakness in his right leg during a second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s Club.

Murray called it a day after only five games and revealed he had no choice but to go under the knife.

Andy Murray offers mixed update on Wimbledon plans after spinal surgery

When is the Wimbledon draw? Start time, confirmed seeds, wildcards and more

Thursday 27 June 2024 17:53 , Jack Rathborn

The Wimbledon draw takes place this week as Andy Murray awaits his first-round opponent amid uncertainty over whether the 37-year-old will be fit to appear at the Championships for what could be the final time.

Murray, should he be fit enough to enter the draw, and the returning Emma Raducanu, who missed Wimbledon last year due to injury, will be unseeded ahead of the Championships and could therefore face anyone in the field.

Britain’s Jack Draper will be hoping for a favourable draw after lifting his first grass-court title in Stuttgart and then beating Carlos Alcaraz at Queen’s while Katie Boulter is also set to be seeded for the first time after defending her title in Nottingham.

When is the Wimbledon draw? Start time, confirmed seeds, wildcards and more