Wimbledon 2024: World number three Aryna Sabalenka withdraws ahead of first-round match with shoulder injury

World number three Aryna Sabalenka has pulled out of Wimbledon with a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old has reached at least the quarter-finals in each of the last seven Grand Slams, but that run will come to an end after she withdrew ahead of her first-round match.

Sabalenka had been due to face Emina Bektas on Monday afternoon, but decided she was not able to compete after a practice session earlier in the day and is replaced in the draw by lucky loser Erika Andreeva.

At a press conference on Saturday, Sabalenka had suggested her participation at Wimbledon was in doubt, having been forced to retire from her quarter-final match in Berlin in the build-up to the tournament due to the shoulder problem.

“I'm not 100% fit now,” she said.

“We're doing everything we can with my team to make sure I'll be able to play my first match here.”

Sabalenka revealed that while the injury was not impacting the majority of her game, serving was a significant problem.

“The most annoying thing is that I can do anything,” she said.

“I can practice, I can hit my groundstrokes. I'm struggling with serving. That's really annoying. You don't feel like you're injured. If you give me some weights, I'm going to go lift some weights.

“But if you tell me to serve, I'm going to go through pain.”

Sabalenka has reached the semi-finals on her last two Wimbledon appearances, losing to Karolina Pliskova in 2021 and Ons Jabeur last year.

She has already confirmed she will skip the Paris Olympics this summer to "take care of my health”, joining the likes of Jabeur and Emma Raducanu in making that decision.